Mourinho’s new contract hinges on Europa League win

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Manchester United are stalling on the offer of a new contract to Jose Mourinho and will only offer a new deal to the Portuguese coach if they win the UEFA Europa League.

Winning the Europa League will seal a place in the UEFA Champions League next season for United, but if Mourinho fails to lead the Red Devils to glory in Stockholm on Wednesday then it is believed a new contract offer will not be on the table.

Per the report, a few months ago when United were well in the hunt for a top four finish it was seen as a forgone conclusion that Mourinho would be offered a bumper new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

But with United slumping in recent weeks, Mourinho has only led them to a sixth-place finish in the PL with no wins in their last five games as he rested players and prioritized winning the Europa League. It’s a risky strategy.

Mourinho signed a four-year deal at United last summer and it was expected an extension and a hefty pay rise would follow after his debut season in charge of the Red Devils. All of that appears to hinge on beating Ajax next week to secure a return to the Champions League for United and all of the riches which come from it with sponsorship, TV revenue and more.

It is expected missing the UCL for next season could cost United over $60 million.

Make no mistake about it, Wednesday’s game in Stockholm is likely to shape the rest of Mourinho’s Manchester United reign.

The pressure is on.

