More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

STREAM LIVE: All 10 games on Championship Sunday

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

“Championship Sunday” has arrived.

All 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET across our family of channels.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

The battle for the top four will take center stage at Arsenal need to beat Everton at home (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and hope that Liverpool slip up against Middlesbrough (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester City just need a point at Watford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on USA and online via NBC Sports.com) to seal a spot in the top four.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]  

You can watch all the goals as they go in live via “Goal Rush” by clicking the link above.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this.

Here is your full TV schedule for the final day of the season. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

SUNDAY
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester City – USA [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – MSNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Sunderland – SyFy [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – Oxygen [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – Esquire [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Stoke City – E! [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth – Bravo [STREAM]

Mourinho’s new contract hinges on Europa League win

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2017, 8:19 AM EDT

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Manchester United are stalling on the offer of a new contract to Jose Mourinho and will only offer a new deal to the Portuguese coach if they win the UEFA Europa League.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Winning the Europa League will seal a place in the UEFA Champions League next season for United, but if Mourinho fails to lead the Red Devils to glory in Stockholm on Wednesday then it is believed a new contract offer will not be on the table.

Per the report, a few months ago when United were well in the hunt for a top four finish it was seen as a forgone conclusion that Mourinho would be offered a bumper new deal to remain at Old Trafford.

But with United slumping in recent weeks, Mourinho has only led them to a sixth-place finish in the PL with no wins in their last five games as he rested players and prioritized winning the Europa League. It’s a risky strategy.

Mourinho signed a four-year deal at United last summer and it was expected an extension and a hefty pay rise would follow after his debut season in charge of the Red Devils. All of that appears to hinge on beating Ajax next week to secure a return to the Champions League for United and all of the riches which come from it with sponsorship, TV revenue and more.

It is expected missing the UCL for next season could cost United over $60 million.

Make no mistake about it, Wednesday’s game in Stockholm is likely to shape the rest of Mourinho’s Manchester United reign.

The pressure is on.

MLS Snapshot: Almiron nets hat-trick in Atlanta rout; San Jose stuns Dallas

Twitter/@MLS
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): If you’ve been watching the opening two months or so of MLS you’d know Atlanta United is very much for real. Now, watch tonight’s game and get a glimpse of another potential star-in-the-making, AKA Miguel Almiron. The young Designated Player recorded his first MLS hat-trick on Saturday night en route to guiding his side to a 4-0 win over the Houston Dynamo. Midfielder Julian Gressel also added his second goal of 2017 to further the Atlanta domination on the night. The Dynamo managed to pull one back late through an Erick Torres penalty kick, his ninth goal of the season, but it was otherwise a night to forget for the visitors.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (early afternoon) wrap up ]

Three four moments that mattered

20′ — Sneaky free kick almost gives hosts lead — Clever stuff here from Miguel Almiron but it was read well by the Dynamo defender.

30′ — Almiron fires Atlanta in front — Make that three on the season for the young DP.

42′ — Make it a brace for Almiron — This was probably the best of his three goals, which says a lot because the first one was very nice too.

80′ — Give that man a hat-trick — If Saturday is any indication of Miguel Almiron’s future, then WATCH OUT MLS!

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

Goalscorers: Miguel Almiron (30′, 42′, 80′ — PK), Julian Gressel (76′), Erick Torres (90′ — PK)

The game in 100 words (or less): The possession stats and overall chances all pointed to FC Dallas but the outcome wasn’t what they expected on Saturday night. Oscar Pareja’s side fell to the San Jose Earthquakes, 1-0 at Toyota Stadium for the club’s first loss of 2017. Jahmir Hyka was the unlikely goalscorer for the Quakes, who gave the visitors the lead with nine minutes remaining in the match after a stunning individual display of skill inside the Dallas penalty area. Meanwhile, Dallas recorded just two shots on target on the evening, which is quite surprising given the club’s potency in attack.

Three two one moment that mattered

81′ — Hyka works some magic in the Dallas area — Everything up to and including the finish was perfect, and Dallas’ perfect start is officially over.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Jahmir Hyka

Goalscorers: Jahmir Hyka (81′)

Monaco celebrates title with 12th straight win; PSG held 1-1

Twitter/@leonardojjardim
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 20, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco celebrated its French league title by beating Rennes 3-2 for a 12th straight win on Saturday, finishing the season eight points clear of deposed champion Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: Real Madrid is one point away from claiming La Liga title ]

Monaco sealed the title midweek and its players spray-dyed their hair in the club’s colors to celebrate.

[ MORE: Roma closes Serie A gap to one point ]

Monaco scored in its last 32 league games to set a single-season record. It scored 107 league goals – five more than PSG’s total last season – and 158 overall.

PSG conceded an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Caen. The result was priceless for the visitors, ensuring survival in a tense relegation fight. Bastia and Nancy were relegated and 18th-placed Lorient faces a playoff against the third-placed team from division two.

Lorient was moments away from staying up until Ronny Rodelin swept in a 91st-minute equalizer for Caen, having earlier missed a penalty. Caen also had a goal controversially disallowed, and when Rodelin did finally score, his goal set off scenes of wild delight.

Marseille striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored his 20th league goal to ensure fifth place for Marseille and a spot in the Europa League, while relegating Bastia.

RENNES 2, MONACO 3

Brazilian players Fabinho, Jemerson, and Jorge scored for Monaco, which always led, and Adama Diakhaby pulled two back for the home side.

PSG 1, CAEN 1

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot put PSG ahead early but striker Edinson Cavani failed to improve on his league-leading 35 goals.

With three minutes to go, Caen midfielder Julien Feret thought he scored but the goal was ruled out because one of his teammate’s was adjudged to be offside. But Caen coach Patrice Garande was dancing with delight when Rodelin atoned for a penalty miss to keep Caen in the top flight.

LYON 3, NICE 3

Top scorer Alexandre Lacazette bid the perfect farewell to Lyon, scoring twice to break his own record and reach 100 league goals for the club.

Lacazette came through the youth ranks and made his debut eight years ago. He is leaving, possibly to Atletico Madrid.

Lyon took the lead in the 10th minute when Nice defender Maxime Le Marchand inadvertently turned in forward Memphis Depay‘s shot.

Greek striker Anastasios Donis equalized five minutes later after being set up by midfielder Vincent Koziello.

Third-placed Nice salvaged a point with the last kick when midfielder Jean-Michael Seri coolly scored a penalty.

OTHER MATCHES

Lorient gave itself a chance of staying up after drawing with Bordeaux 1-1, and meets third-placed Troyes from the second division in a two-way playoff. A defeat would have relegated Lorient and put Nancy into the playoff on goal difference.

Dijon also ensured its safety with a 0-0 draw at Toulouse, and finished in 16th place, ahead of 17th-placed Caen on goal difference.

Nancy’s 3-1 home win against Saint-Etienne proved to be in vain.

Striker Nicolas De Preville scored a hat trick as Lille beat Nantes 3-0; Angers won against visiting Montpellier 2-0, and Guingamp beat Metz 1-0.

MLS Snapshot: Union storm back vs. Rapids, Whitecaps defeat Sporting KC (video)

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 20, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): In a battle of two of the league’s weakest sides to this point, it was the Philadelphia Union that emerged victorious after a strange sequence of events late in the match ended up benefitting the hosts. Caleb Calvert had a dream start for the Colorado Rapids with his first career MLS goal after a quarter hour, but the 20-year-old’s night came to an abrupt end in the second half after the striker re-entered the match without the referee’s permission. This resulted in a second yellow card. End of his evening. From there, Haris Medunjanin’s stunning free kick beat Tim Howard six minutes later and gave the Union their fourth win of the season.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup ]

Three moments that mattered

15′ — Calvert stuns Union for first MLS goal — Andre Blake stood no chance on this one. Just watch below and you’ll understand why. So pretty.

23′ — Howard denies Union equalizer with kick save — Two words: Tim Howard.

69′ — Stranger things happening in Philly — The Rapids were reduced to 10 when Calvert re-entered the pitch without the referee waving the forward back on, and just like that the visitors were at a tremendous disadvantage.

75′ — Union take the lead — Oh boy, that’s some strike from Haris Medunjanin. Wow!

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: C.J. Sapong

Goalscorers: Caleb Calvert (15′), C.J. Sapong (67′ — PK), Haris Medunjanin (75′)

The game in 100 words (or less): The Vancouver Whitecaps are picked up a bit of steam in the Western Conference after a slow start to the season, and Christian Bolanos is proving to be a key playmaker for the Canadian side. The Costa Rican recorded two assists on Saturday, helping pace the Whitecaps to their fifth win of the season at BC Place against Sporting KC. Meanwhile, it was an off night for the West leaders, who posted just two shots on target. Goalkeeper Tim Melia impressed once against though for SKC, making five stops in net, two of which came off a second-half penalty double-save.

Three moments that mattered

40′ — Techera volley gives Whitecaps lead — This might be the best team goal you see all season… and Cristian Techera’s finish was pretty darn good too.

67′ — Parker heads home for Whitecaps’ second — The U.S. Men’s National Team defender knocked him his first of the season after the hour mark to ensure the points for the home side.

‘ — Melia makes crazy double-save — It wasn’t Sporting KC’s evening but Tim Melia continues to show us why he’s one of the top up-and-coming keepers in MLS.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Christian Bolanos

Goalscorers: Cristian Techera (40′), Tim Parker (67′)