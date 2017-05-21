The final Premier League table for 2016-17

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s 2016-17 season is in the books, with Chelsea lifting the hardware on Sunday.

The Blues are joined Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the Top Four.

Arsenal misses the Top Four for the first time in over two decades, and will join seventh place Everton in the UEFA Europa League.

[ MORE: Wenger tipping his hand? ]

Manchester United’s sixth-place finish means the Europa League, but the Red Devils can still qualify for the UCL by beating Ajax on Wednesday in this season’s Europa League final in Sweden.

Hull City, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland go down, and there’s a 1-point gap between 14th and 17th. Two points separate 8th and 13th.

Follow @NicholasMendola