VIDEO: Crouch gives jersey to Speedo-wearing Stoke fan

Peter Crouch is a beauty.
And so is this traveling Stoke supporter, who earned himself a match-worn shirt by not wearing one.
Nor pants. Just speedos and a snorkling set-up.
Here’s Crouch’s response to the fan’s request, and video of the delivery. Not sure we would’ve felt clean enough to take the snorkle puffs, but fair play to Mr. Crouch.
Crouch’s match-winning goal was his 10th of the year, and it also made him the first player in PL history to score 50 headed goals.
Jurgen Klopp‘s first full season in the Premier League is over and, by just about any reasonable expectations, it was a hugely successful campaign.
Liverpool are back in the UEFA Champions League next season — a competition which Klopp said in emphatic terms following Sunday’s season final against Middlesbrough that Liverpool “needs to be in.” On the whole, Klopp seems just as jovial in May, after 38 games, as he did in August — quotes from the BBC:
“It is a long season and when our timing got better we were unbelievably dangerous. I could not imagine this morning it would be like this. I couldn’t think it would be really tight until the end. I am really happy about this. I think people deserve this opportunity for us to be able to qualify for the Champions League.
“I asked for the results at half time and not before, so I had no idea about the Arsenal score. You have no influence and again the boys delivered.
“We are Liverpool. We have to deliver. We did it again. We have to improve and we will but for now, today, it is a big relief.
“A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League. Other clubs have the same target so it is not easy to be there consistently. I am proud of the boys, we worked a lot and everything is good. Now we have to build on it.”
Three major roadblocks stand out in thinking back on Liverpool’s season: 1) early defensive struggles; 2) long-term injuries to key players through the campaign; 3) their five games without a win to begin the 2017 calendar year.
With some marked improvement in those departments, and some serious investment in the transfer window this summer, the Reds should be able to continue their climb toward title contention in Klopp’s second full season in the PL.
The Premier League’s 2016-17 season is in the books, with Chelsea lifting the hardware on Sunday.
The Blues are joined Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the Top Four.
Arsenal misses the Top Four for the first time in over two decades, and will join seventh place Everton in the UEFA Europa League.
Manchester United’s sixth-place finish means the Europa League, but the Red Devils can still qualify for the UCL by beating Ajax on Wednesday in this season’s Europa League final in Sweden.
Hull City, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland go down, and there’s a 1-point gap between 14th and 17th. Two points separate 8th and 13th.
Arsene Wenger saw his side tough out a 10-man win over Everton on Sunday, then seemed to imply it won’t be the last match he manages at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League thanks to Liverpool’s win over Middlesbrough, and Wenger’s future has been a year-long discussion.
But that new contract sure seems likely, as Arsenal heads into the Europa League. Here’s Wenger after the win:
“We worked hard to get the first goal. We got more confident. We then scored from the free-kick and got even more confident. The boys then played some fantastic football. I’m really looking forward to next season. I think we have created a wonderful base. The better you’re organized, the more you feel free to do special things in offense. I’m really happy about this – what a wonderful day.”
The big question is whether Wenger remains with total power, or concedes that a football director can help him. The Arsenal board meets after the FA Cup Final, which pits the Gunners and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
West Ham United’s tumultuous season, in which the Hammers migrated from Upton Park to the London Stadium and endured some serious first-season struggles, ended on a high note, with a 2-1 victory away to Burnley on Sunday.
The Clarets went 1-0 ahead through Sam Vokes in the 23rd minute, but Sofiane Feghouli (27th minute) and Andre Ayew (72nd-minute winner) dragged West Ham out from behind and to three points on the final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season.
Thanks to Leicester City’s draw with Bournemouth, West Ham managed to leapfrog last season’s PL champions to finish 11th this season. Burnley, who secured their PL status for another season last week, finish their first season back in the top flight in 16th.