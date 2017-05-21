More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Video: Dos Santos scores jaw-dropping flick against Minnesota

May 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

It looked like a routine cross that might get picked out by the opposing defense when it was delivered, but what happened next was something spectacular.

Although it happened towards the tail end of the MLS weekend, Giovani dos Santos scored a legitimate contender for Goal of the Week on Sunday against Minnesota United after his back-heel flick beat Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the first half.

We also need to give some credit to Romain Alessandrini here as well, as the Italian midfielder continues to torch MLS defenses with his brilliant passes and finishes. That makes six goals and four assists on the season now for the 28-year-old DP.

MLS Snapshot: Minnesota United 1-2 LA Galaxy (video)

May 21, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): There was always going to be an adjustment period for the LA Galaxy considering the players (and coach) the club lost during the offseason. Now, the club appears to be finding its groove though. The Galaxy kept its four-game unbeaten run alive on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United, and although the game-winner came from the opposition the Galaxy opener was something special. Giovani dos Santos notched his fourth goal of the 2017 campaign in the first half after brilliantly flicking home a Romain Alessandrini cross, before Christian Ramirez equalized for the Loons just beyond the hour mark. It wasn’t meant to be for Ramirez and his side though as the striker put one into his own net with under six minutes to play.

Three moments that mattered

38′ — Something very, very special from Gio — Romain Alessandrini keeps on making his presence felt in MLS, while Giovani dos Santos scored easily the best goal of the weekend.

66′ — Ramirez levels it at 1-1 — Christian Ramirez is begging for a call up from Bruce Arena and the USMNT. If he keeps up at this pace (seven goals in 12 matches) though, it’ll be hard to ignore the striker this summer.

84′ — Galaxy benefit from another Ramirez own goal — For the second time in as many weeks, Ramirez has scored an own goal.

Men of the match: Brian Rowe

Goalscorers: Giovani dos Santos (38′), Christian Ramirez (66′), Christian Ramirez (84′ — OG)

Stuttgart wins German 2nd division to return to Bundesliga

May 21, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Stuttgart defeated Wuerzburger Kickers 4-1 at home to return to the Bundesliga as German second division champion on Sunday, joined by Hannover as runner-up on the last day of the season.

Daniel Ginczek set up three goals and scored late for Stuttgart as the 2007 Bundesliga champion finished with 69 points. Hannover, which drew 1-1 at SV Sandhausen, ended on 67.

Both Stuttgart and Hannover were relegated from the top flight last season.

Eintracht Braunschweig defeated already relegated Karlsruher SC 2-1 at home to finish third for a relegation/promotion playoff over two games against Wolfsburg, the side that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

Wuerzburg was relegated back to the third division with the defeat at Stuttgart, while 1860 Munich faces a playoff to stay in the second tier after losing 2-1 at Heidenheim.

Fourth-placed Union Berlin finished its campaign with a 2-1 victory at Greuther Fuerth.

MLS Snapshot: New England Revolution 2-1 Columbus Crew (video)

May 21, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Don’t look now but the New England Revolution are starting to play really good soccer. Jay Heaps and his side have won two in a row, scoring a combined six goals in the back-to-back victories, which is good news for an attack that possesses plenty of potent goalscoring power. A pair of finishes from Diego Fagundez were enough to pull the Revs ahead after the after opening 20 minutes, after Ola Kamara had given the Crew the lead early in the first half. Andrew Farrell earned a late and unnecessary red card for the Revs that will surely earn him a lengthy suspension.Meanwhile, the Crew have cooled off after a hot start to the MLS season, with Greg Berhalter’s men losing four of their last six matches.

Three moments that mattered

20′ — Kamara nets seventh of the season — Wil Trapp’s long ball to find Ola Kamara was brilliant, but the Norwegian striker’s finish… yeah, that was pretty brilliant too!

24′ — Revs level it behind Fagundez tap in — Columbus has been sloppy in their own half at times this season and this was one of those times. Nguyen to Kamara to Fagundez = deadly!

34′ — Fagundez with his second in 10 minutes! — Clever little give-and-go from Kamara and Fagundez, and it’s the speedy attacker with his second of the first half.

Men of the match: Diego Fagundez

Goalscorers: Ola Kamara (20′), Diego Fagundez (24′, 34′)

La Liga & Serie A: Real locks up 33rd Spanish crown and more

May 21, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid

Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo would help Real cap off its stellar season in La Liga? The Portuguese attacker netted inside the opening two minutes on Sunday to give Los Blancos the Spanish crown, edging rivals Barcelona by six points in the final table. Karim Benzema added a second for Zinedine Zidane’s side after halftime to ensure the outcome for the visitors.

Real’s next test will take place in Cardiff when the La Liga champions take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final.

Barcelona 4-2 Eibar

The Blaugrana needed a win and some help from Malaga to bring home another La Liga trophy, but Real Madrid didn’t comply. Barcelona managed a comeback win over Eibar ta the Camp Nou, after falling behind in the opening 10 minutes after a superb volley from Takashi Inui gave the visitors the lead and almost spoiled the day for Luis Enrique in his final match in charge at the Camp Nou. Inui found his second of the day after halftime, before a David Junca Rene own goal gave Barcelona a glimmer of hope.

Luis Suarez leveled the match in the second half, but with Real already up 2-0 at that point, Barca’s chances of winning Spain’s top flight were already dashed. Lionel Messi scored twice late, after having previously missed from the spot earlier in the second half, to give the Blaugrana the lead.

This season marks the first time since 2013/14 that Barcelona hasn’t won a domestic title in Spain (La Liga, Copa del Rey).

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Fernando Torres scored twice in the opening 11 minutes to give Atletico a commanding lead, and Diego Simeone’s side concluded another La Liga season inside the top three. Inaki Williams pulled one back for Bilbao in the second stanza, however, Angel Correa sealed the match in the 89th minute. The UCL will be in play once again next season for Atleti, despite finishing behind Real and Barcelona.

Juventus 3-0 Crotone

Champions once again! Juventus needed to win one of its final two matches, but the Italian giants didn’t waste any time in doing so on Sunday as they captured another Serie A crown. Mario Mandzukic and Paolo Dybala each netted before halftime, while Alex Sandro scored late on to make it 3-0 in favor of the UEFA Champions League finalists.

The Serie A title is Juventus’ 33rd in club history and their sixth straight as the team continues to dominate Italian soccer.

