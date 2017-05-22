David Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager

There was no real surprise when this news dropped.

David Moyes has resigned as manager of Sunderland after the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League following a dismal 2016-17 season.

Sunderland won just six of their 38 PL games, finishing bottom of the table and 16 points from safety as they were relegated to the Championship.

Below is the statement from Sunderland who confirmed Moyes’ departure following a meeting with owner Ellis Short on Monday.

Sunderland AFC has announced that David Moyes has resigned from his position as manager of the football club. David advised the chairman and chief executive of his decision to leave the club at a meeting in London this morning (Monday 22nd May 2017).

Sunderland’s owner said he had “pursued Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer” and also stated that Moyes “has chosen to leave the club without compensation.”

Short added that “in the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign.”

Moyes had the following to say after walking away from Sunderland after just one season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

“I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club,” Moyes said. “I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League.”

This was what Sunderland’s fans would have wanted as they need a huge rebuild of the squad and a fresh start in the second-tier.

With Short actively trying to sell the club, instability at the top has gone through the team and the likes of Jermain Defoe, Jordan Pickford and Lamine Kone are all expected to follow Moyes out of the door this summer.

In truth, Moyes was doomed from the start as a club which lost Sam Allardyce as manager during preseason as he took charge of England never recovered. With top players sold and Moyes given few funds to strengthen, the fact he was talking about a relegation battle just a few weeks into the season said it all.

Moyes’ reputation is in tatters after disastrous spells at Manchester United and now Sunderland.

