Manchester clubs release statements after terror attack

The City of Manchester is united.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City released statements on Tuesday as a suicide bomber struck Manchester Arena late on Monday, killing 22 and injuring 59 as families and young children walked out of an Ariana Grande concert.

United’s staff held a minute’s silence before training and have canceled all media activity ahead of their Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday, while City’s Etihad Stadium is being used as a support center as part of the ongoing relief effort in the northern English city.

It has also been reported by the Daily Telegraph that the wife and two daughters of Man City manager Pep Guardiola were at the concert but were unharmed.

Below is the statement from United.

Everyone at Manchester United is deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, including our supporters, club staff and members of our community such as the children from our Manchester United Foundation partner schools who were attending the concert at the Arena. Club staff are ready to help the police and other emergency services in any way that may be required at this challenging time for our city.

And here is a statement from City.

The thoughts and prayers of our ownership, Board and everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Manchester and all those affected following the horrifying events of last night’s Manchester Arena attack. We have offered our full support throughout the night and this morning to the leaders of the City of Manchester itself and to the Emergency Services who are doing so much to support our city in these most challenging of circumstances. The Etihad Stadium is being used as a support centre following the tragic events and Greater Manchester Police have advised that anyone needing assistance relating to the attack can access that help at the Etihad Stadium via Gate 11.

Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.#Ilovemanchester — PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 23, 2017

