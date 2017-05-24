More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Chelsea cancel Premier League victory parade

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

Chelsea have announced they will not be parading the Premier League trophy through the streets of London this Sunday.

[ MORE: Full 2016-17 season reviews

The Blues released a statement on Wednesday detailing their decision to cancel the parade which would have seen the first team board an open top bus outside Stamford Bridge on May 28 and celebrate their PL title success, and a potential FA Cup trophy, with their fans.

However, due to the UK government updating the terror threat level to critical (meaning an attack is imminent) following the Manchester bombing on Monday which killed 22 people, Chelsea have decided to cancel the event as a mark of respect and due to the ongoing situation across the United Kingdom.

Below is the statement from Chelsea in full.

“Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday’s terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends. In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.

“Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration. We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

“Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith and Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London.

“Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday. Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack.”

Liverpool win 3-0 in Australia; tributes paid to Manchester

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 24, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT

Liverpool beat Sydney FC 3-0 in an end of season friendly in Australia on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Full 2016-17 season reviews

Jurgen Klopp‘s men traveled Down Under and played in front of a crowd of 72,892 at the ANZ Stadium, with Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino scoring the goals against the A-League side.

There were even special appearances from Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman as the Reds ended their 2016-17 season in style in Sydney.

Klopp’s sealed fourth in the Premier League on Sunday, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League playoff round in the process.

As well as the game taking place in Sydney, there was also a moment of silence before kick off as both teams honored the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack which took the lives of 22 people on Monday.

There was also a stunning rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the fans in Sydney, which you can watch in the video below.

Day Four: All the action from the U20 World Cup

Hong Hae-in/Yonhap via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT

South Korea and Venezuela clinched berths in the knockout rounds of the U-20 World Cup on Tuesday, while Germany and Argentina have surprising work to do after two matches in South Korea.

[ MORE: Allardyce steps down at Palace ]

South Korea 2-1 Argentina

Barcelona B man Lee Seung-woo helped South Korea take a 2-0 lead, then hold on for the win and group lead over England.

England 1-1 Guinea

Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori scored a wild long range own goal to cost England the three points, but the Blues are still well-positioned to advance out of the group stage. Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook scored for England, and it was a beaut.

Venezuela 7-0 Vanuatu

Seven different Venezuelans have scored through a pair of shutout wins, with Caracas’ Sergio Cordova the only one to bag a pair.

Mexico 0-0 Germany

Germany has just one point through two matches, thanks largely to Pachuca’s Abraham Romero’s seven saves. Mexico was outshot 12-6.

Porto, Watford, Hull? Marco Silva in demand

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT

Marco Silva is one of the hottest properties in management, months after eliciting cries of “Who?” following his appointment at Hull City.

While those cries may have been a tiny bit myopic given his time at Sporting CP and Olympiacos, the 39-year-old is now visible to the world despite Hull’s relegation.

[ MORE: Real Madrid nabs $50m teen ]

Silva will be back in England to meet with Hull on Wednesday, but a clause in his contract that said he could leave if the club was relegated gives the Tigers very little hope.

Rumors have him wanted at Watford, and he’s also been linked with a number of other jobs including Southampton (should the club part ways with Claude Puel).

However, the former right back is also reportedly a target of one of the biggest clubs in his home country: Champions League side Porto.

UEFA Europa League Final preview: Manchester United vs. Ajax

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho’s big European gamble takes center stage on Wednesday in Sweden, when Manchester United attempts to topple young Ajax in the UEFA Europa League Final.

United’s chances for UEFA Champions League qualification, a magnificent opportunity, are overshadowed by the pall cast over Manchester by sinister terrorist attacks at a pop concert that killed and injured many on Monday night.

Alas, there’s soccer to be played, and Mourinho is looking to make it a trio of shiny items in his first year on the job. United beat Leicester City for the Community Shield, then topped Southampton in the EFL Cup Final en route to Sweden.

United’s well-documented dearth of healthy defenders will march out one more time on Wednesday, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones tasked with manning the center of the back line. Expect Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian out wide.

[ MORE: Full 2016-17 season reviews

Despite the injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mourinho’s attack is going to give Ajax fits. Marcus Rashford has been next level for most of the second half of the season, and United will also likely feature Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba atop Ander Herrera.

If someone is going to break United down, it could be midfield wizards Davy Klaassen and Lasse Schone. The creative middle men have a variety of options to find with the ball, including on-loan Chelsea man Bertrand Traore and Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg.

But how will they deal with United’s attack? Sure Ajax has stopped Lyon, Schalke, Copenhagen, and Legia Warsaw, but United and Mourinho? That’s another challenge for Peter Bosz and his men.

Ajax won the 1992 UEFA Cup, and this is United’s first ever trip to this particular final. The Red Devils are heavy favorites, and we expect United to prevail. Don’t sleep on Juan Mata heroics. Call it 3-1.