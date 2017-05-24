Chelsea cancel Premier League victory parade

Chelsea have announced they will not be parading the Premier League trophy through the streets of London this Sunday.

The Blues released a statement on Wednesday detailing their decision to cancel the parade which would have seen the first team board an open top bus outside Stamford Bridge on May 28 and celebrate their PL title success, and a potential FA Cup trophy, with their fans.

However, due to the UK government updating the terror threat level to critical (meaning an attack is imminent) following the Manchester bombing on Monday which killed 22 people, Chelsea have decided to cancel the event as a mark of respect and due to the ongoing situation across the United Kingdom.

Below is the statement from Chelsea in full.

“Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday’s terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends. In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday. “Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration. We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision. “Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith and Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London. “Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday. Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack.”

