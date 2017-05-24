Liverpool win 3-0 in Australia; tributes paid to Manchester

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool beat Sydney FC 3-0 in an end of season friendly in Australia on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men traveled Down Under and played in front of a crowd of 72,892 at the ANZ Stadium, with Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino scoring the goals against the A-League side.

There were even special appearances from Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman as the Reds ended their 2016-17 season in style in Sydney.

Klopp’s sealed fourth in the Premier League on Sunday, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League playoff round in the process.

As well as the game taking place in Sydney, there was also a moment of silence before kick off as both teams honored the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack which took the lives of 22 people on Monday.

There was also a stunning rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the fans in Sydney, which you can watch in the video below.