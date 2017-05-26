MLS Power Rankings — Week 13: TFC continues to roll atop MLS

As MLS heads into Week 13 there are many familiar suspects at the top of the league while some new teams continue their rise to the summit.
Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:
|22 (13)
21 (21)
20 (17)
|D.C. United: Three consecutive defeats and no goals in that span has spelt some serious trouble for Ben Olson’s side, who sit at the bottom of the East.
Colorado Rapids: With just two wins over the first (almost) three months, the Rapids are scoring less than a goal per game (nine in 11 matches). This club needs to add to its attack over the summer.
Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt have scored just three goals in their last six matches. They’ve only won one of those matches.
|19 (19)
|Montreal Impact: A big win against Portland could kickstart a turnaround for the Impact.
|18 (7)
|Minnesota United: It’s going to be a long season for the Loons if they cannot fix their backline. The good news is the club is scoring more goals to at least make things interesting.
|17 (16)
|New England Revolution: The Eastern Conference side has improved over recent weeks with back-to-back wins.
|16 (12)
|Seattle Sounders: The Sounders got off to a rough start last season, and they won MLS Cup. It may be more difficult to replicate that feat in 2017 given the quality of teams early in the year.
|15 (9)
|Atlanta United: It’s been a series of ups and downs for Tata Martino’s men, but a thrilling effort against Houston last week showed how brilliant Atlanta can be.
|14 (22)
|Philadelphia Union: After a rough start, the Union have picked up some serious steam as of late, going unbeaten in their last six.
|13 (18)
|LA Galaxy: The Galaxy are looking like the Galaxy we’ve become accustomed to seeing. Let’s see if they can sustain it.
|12 (7)
|New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch’s group will look to a familiar foe in the New England Revolution to try to get back to winning ways.
|11 (15)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: The Western Conference side could keep up winning ways this weekend as they face D.C. United.
|10 (5)
|Orlando City: Winless in five, the Lions will travel north to take on an improved Minnesota.
|9 (4)
|Portland Timbers: The Timbers haven’t won in their last four, and their backline is beginning to show signs of weakness.
|8 (11)
|Columbus Crew: One of the top games of the weekend will come on Friday night when Greg Berhalter’s men travel north to face Toronto.
|7 (10)
|San Jose Earthquakes: A draw with Orlando and win over Dallas has the Quakes rising again in the West.
|6 (14)
|Houston Dynamo: With Erick Torres and co., the Dynamo could very well have one of the top attacks in MLS.
|5 (8)
|Chicago Fire: Veljko Paunovic’s side kicked off the week with a quality win over FC Dallas, and people should begin to see the Fire how good they truly are.
|4 (2)
|FC Dallas: Back-to-back losses for the reigning Supporters’ Shield holders brings up some questions in Dallas, but ultimately you’d have to imagine this team is going to be alright.
|3 (6)
|New York City FC: The biggest difference between 2017 and past years for this club is the team’s defensive prowess. When you couple that with David Villa and NYCFC’s potent scoring attack, this team is becoming a favorite in the East.
|2 (1)
|Sporting KC: The West leaders continue to play well at home but this weekend could be one of the side’s easier road matchups as they travel to a struggling Colorado.
|1 (3)
|Toronto FC: Seven straight without a loss and Toronto has shown no signs of ending that run in the near future.