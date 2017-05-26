More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Totti leaves future uncertain before final match with Roma

Associated PressMay 26, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Francesco Totti has finally announced that Sunday’s match against Genoa will be his last with Roma after an incredible 25-season career with his hometown club.

Whether the 40-year-old Totti will continue playing with another squad remains anyone’s guess.

The 2006 World Cup winner opened his future to questions by releasing a carefully worded statement on Thursday.

“Roma-Genoa, Sunday 28th May 2017. The last time I can wear Roma’s jersey,” Totti said. “I can’t tell you in a few words how much these colors meant, mean and will always mean to me.

“I just feel that my love for football never fades; it’s a passion, my passion. It’s so deep I can’t imagine not fueling it any longer. Ever. From Monday I’m ready to go again. I’m ready for a new challenge,” Totti added.

The first part of Totti’s statement inferred that it wasn’t his decision to end his Roma career but that of the club, by not offering him a contract for next season.

Totti has not hidden his difficult relationship with Roma coach Luciano Spalletti, who has used Totti mainly as a last-option substitute.

However, Spalletti is widely expected to follow former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini to Inter Milan; while Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco, a former teammate of Totti’s, could move to Roma.

The second part of Totti’s statement, when he mentioned a “new challenge,” inferred that Totti is considering ending his career with another club.

Miami FC, which plays in the second-tier NASL and is managed by Totti’s former teammate with the national team, Alessandro Nesta, and co-owned by Paolo Maldini – another former Italy teammate – appears to be the most attractive option.

James Pallotta, Roma’s American owner, has offered Totti an unspecified management position.

As for Sunday, Totti is not expected to start.

While the match at the Stadio Olimpico was sold out for Totti’s goodbye, Roma enters the final match of the season still looking to seal second place in Serie A and a direct berth into the Champions League.

Roma is one point ahead of third-place Napoli, which will play at Sampdoria.

Totti has appeared in 785 matches in all competitions with Roma, third all-time in Italy for most games with a single club behind only Maldini (902 with AC Milan) and Javier Zanetti (858 with Inter Milan).

Totti is also second all-time in goals scored in Serie A with 250, 24 short of the record that Silvio Piola established from 1929-54. No other active player has more than 200.

But statistics don’t tell the entire story for Totti, a cultural icon perhaps more linked with his club and city than any other player in Italian history.

Born in the working-class San Giovanni section of Rome, Totti made his debut for Roma at the age of 16 way back in 1993.

In 1998 at the age of 22, Totti became the youngest ever Serie A captain.

At the 2000 European Championship, Totti’s chipped “Panenka” penalty against the Netherlands highlighted his talent and audacity.

A year later, Totti led Roma to its third Serie A title and was the centerpiece of a celebration inside the Circus Maximus attended by a crowd estimated at 1 million.

After a spitting incident with Denmark’s Christian Poulsen at Euro 2004 slightly tarnished his image, Totti regained respect within the national team by returning from a broken leg to help Italy win the 2006 World Cup – playing with a metal rod and about 10 support screws inside his left ankle.

In 2007, Totti led Serie A with a personal-high 26 goals and earned the Golden Shoe award as the top scorer in Europe.

In 2015, Totti scored twice as Roma came back from two goals down to earn a draw with Lazio in the city derby, then took a selfie with Roma’s fans in the background.

A final highlight came in February, when Totti scored in added time to give Roma a 2-1 win over Cesena and a spot in the Italian Cup semifinals.

On Sunday, Totti’s career will be honored with an extensive post-match celebration at the Olimpico.

Whether or not there will be more highlights next season – somewhere – remains to be seen.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 13: TFC continues to roll atop MLS

Twitter/@PROreferees
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

As MLS heads into Week 13 there are many familiar suspects at the top of the league while some new teams continue their rise to the summit.

Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (13)

21 (21)

 

20 (17)

 D.C. United: Three consecutive defeats and no goals in that span has spelt some serious trouble for Ben Olson’s side, who sit at the bottom of the East.

Colorado Rapids: With just two wins over the first (almost) three months, the Rapids are scoring less than a goal per game (nine in 11 matches). This club needs to add to its attack over the summer.

Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt have scored just three goals in their last six matches. They’ve only won one of those matches. 
19 (19) Montreal Impact: A big win against Portland could kickstart a turnaround for the Impact.
18 (7) Minnesota United: It’s going to be a long season for the Loons if they cannot fix their backline. The good news is the club is scoring more goals to at least make things interesting.
17 (16) New England Revolution: The Eastern Conference side has improved over recent weeks with back-to-back wins.
16 (12) Seattle Sounders: The Sounders got off to a rough start last season, and they won MLS Cup. It may be more difficult to replicate that feat in 2017 given the quality of teams early in the year.
15 (9) Atlanta United: It’s been a series of ups and downs for Tata Martino’s men, but a thrilling effort against Houston last week showed how brilliant Atlanta can be.
14 (22) Philadelphia Union: After a rough start, the Union have picked up some serious steam as of late, going unbeaten in their last six.
13 (18) LA Galaxy: The Galaxy are looking like the Galaxy we’ve become accustomed to seeing. Let’s see if they can sustain it.
12 (7) New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch’s group will look to a familiar foe in the New England Revolution to try to get back to winning ways.
11 (15) Vancouver Whitecaps: The Western Conference side could keep up winning ways this weekend as they face D.C. United.
10 (5) Orlando City: Winless in five, the Lions will travel north to take on an improved Minnesota.
9 (4) Portland Timbers: The Timbers haven’t won in their last four, and their backline is beginning to show signs of weakness.
8 (11) Columbus Crew: One of the top games of the weekend will come on Friday night when Greg Berhalter’s men travel north to face Toronto.
7 (10) San Jose Earthquakes: A draw with Orlando and win over Dallas has the Quakes rising again in the West. 
6 (14) Houston Dynamo: With Erick Torres and co., the Dynamo could very well have one of the top attacks in MLS. 
5 (8) Chicago Fire: Veljko Paunovic’s side kicked off the week with a quality win over FC Dallas, and people should begin to see the Fire how good they truly are.
4 (2) FC Dallas: Back-to-back losses for the reigning Supporters’ Shield holders brings up some questions in Dallas, but ultimately you’d have to imagine this team is going to be alright.
3 (6) New York City FC: The biggest difference between 2017 and past years for this club is the team’s defensive prowess. When you couple that with David Villa and NYCFC’s potent scoring attack, this team is becoming a favorite in the East.
2 (1) Sporting KC: The West leaders continue to play well at home but this weekend could be one of the side’s easier road matchups as they travel to a struggling Colorado.
1 (3) Toronto FC: Seven straight without a loss and Toronto has shown no signs of ending that run in the near future.

Transfer rumor roundup: Morata flying to Milan, Carvalho to Newcastle

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata is one of the hottest properties on the planet. Like James Rodriguez, he doesn’t get the time at Real Madrid he’d receive at most other clubs in the world. And like James, he’s been linked with plenty of clubs including Premier League powers Chelsea and Manchester United.

But Italian site Gazzetta says Morata will skip over the Premier League for a return to Serie A, this time heading to AC Milan. The ex-Juventus star, 24, scored 20 goals in 42 appearances for Real this year.

Morata is said to be flying to Italy, hours after Marca claimed that Jose Mourinho would insist on his inclusion in any deal for David De Gea.

Newcastle United is the latest club linked to Portuguese center midfielder William Carvalho, and the Magpies are said to be looking into a $78 million bid. The 25-year-old Sporting CP dynamo is a regular in the transfer rumor mill, and has 31 caps for Portugal. The Angola-born Carvalho played nearly every minute of Portugal’s EURO 2016 winning run.

Sevilla: Agreement with Sampaoli to leave for Argentina job

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Argentine managerial wizard Jorge Sampaoli is coming home.

Sevilla announced that Sampaoli is leaving the club after one season to take charge of the Argentina national team, with La Albiceleste’s World Cup fate hanging in the balance.

Sampaoli won 50 percent of his matches at Sevilla, leading the side to the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 in addition to finishing fourth in La Liga.

He previously led Chile to its first Copa America crown.

Sevilla said the agreement to let him go will be signed on Thursday, allowing him to oversee Argentina’s next World Cup qualifier in late August. Argentina sits fifth in the CONMEBOL table, just two points out of second.

It heads to Uruguay before hosting Venezuela, with the remaining qualifiers versus Peru and away to Ecuador.

FA Cup Final preview: Desperate Arsenal meets Double-seeking Blues

Getty Images Sport
By Nicholas MendolaMay 26, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT
  • Clubs split PL series
  • Chelsea’s Conte aims for double
  • Chelsea 8W-3D-2L vs. Arsenal since 2012

Arsenal and Chelsea face off with a trophy on the line for the fourth time this century when the London sides hit Wembley Stadium for Saturday’s FA Cup Final.

Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2015 Community Shield, the first silverware match-up between the two sides since the 2007 League Cup Final in Wales. The Blues won that one, 2-1, while Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 in the 2002 FA Cup Final.

A win would be Arsenal’s third FA Cup trophy in four seasons, and Arsenal would be thrilled to put something shiny in its trophy case following a season of tumult at the Emirates Stadium which ended without UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Conte knows Arsenal is desperate for something good.

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on what a win could mean“We wanted to finish higher up in the league, there is no doubting that. We cannot hide from that and we need to own up to that. The FA Cup is a big trophy, one we want to win and which would definitely boost morale going into next season.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on the match: “If you ask me who is the favorite now, I can tell you it is Arsenal because Arsenal now has the possibility to find a good season after a win in the FA Cup. For this reason, we must play with great patience. We must find in ourselves the right motivation, the right anger because the game can be very difficult for all of these reasons.”

Prediction

Could go either way, with many players not just glory-hunting but in the shop window. Will Alexis Sanchez be the difference maker? Mesut Ozil? Maybe, but we think Chelsea ratchets up the intensity one more time and claims a double with a 2-1 win.