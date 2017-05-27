MLS roundup: Outrageous dive, posts doom ‘Caps; Ramirez stays red hot

Six matches are in the books on a busy Saturday in Major League Soccer, and five of them finished 1-0.
How they got there? Much different stories. With the Cali Clasico still to play, let’s dig into the five that followed Seattle 1-0 Portland.
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 DC United
It’s especially difficult to win on the road in Major League Soccer, unless the hosts fritter away four good chances off the woodwork — including a Cristian Techera PK — and give away a spot kick of their own. Lamar Neagle converted the 61st offering after a sinister dive from Jose Guillermo Ortiz. He was taken off soon after, and is probably going to miss sometime when the DisCo is done with him. Outrageous.
New York Red Bulls 2-1 New England Revolution
Not one, not two, nor three, but four New England players saw a low cross slide by them for Daniel Royer to finish as New York came from behind to take all three points at Red Bull Arena. Cody Cropper committed a gaffe that allowed Bradley Wright-Phillips to equalize after a Lee Nguyen PK had put the Revs ahead early.
Colorado Rapids 1-0 Sporting KC
Homegrown defender and University of Denver product Kortne Ford has his first MLS goal, as the Rapids surprised the Western Conference leaders on Saturday. SKC outshot Colorado by nearly 20 attempts (Shoulder shrug emoji).
Minnesota United 1-0 Orlando City
There were questions as to whether NASL superstar Christian Ramirez could translate his game to Major League Soccer.
Yes. The answer is yes.
Ramirez has eight goals in 13 MLS matches, and should be hearing his name from a certain Bruce Arena around Gold Cup time. Those USMNT dreams of last season should come true.
Bobby Shuttleworth made six saves for his third shutout of the season. All have come at home.
Real Salt Lake 1-0 Philadelphia Union
Joao Plata keeps shooting, and the tiny Ecuadorian menace keeps scoring, too. His 36th minute goal was enough for the hosts at Rio Tinto.