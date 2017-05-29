More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVE, at the half: Huddersfield miss glorious chances v. Reading

It is tough to explain how Huddersfield Town aren’t ahead at half time of the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

[ LIVE: Follow the action from Wembley

The Terriers had two glorious chances early on but Michael Hefele headed wide and then Izzy Brown — on loan from Chelsea — somehow put his effort wide from a yard out.

Reading only had a few forays forward but Jaap Stam’s men held firm with the score locked at 0-0 at the break.

Will David Wagner’s Huddersfield live to rue those missed chances?

Follow the second half live from Wembley by clicking on the link above.

 

Huddersfield promoted to Premier League after PK drama

LONDON — Huddersfield Town beat Reading 4-3 on penalty kicks in the Championship Playoff Final at Wembley on Monday to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in club history.

In a tense, tight game Huddersfield missed big chances early on and Reading fought back valiantly but the Terriers won and secured an estimated $218 million jackpot for next season.

German-American manager David Wagner who got the better of Jaap Stam as his team won 4-3 on penalty kicks as Danny Ward saved Jordan Obita‘s spot kick and then Christopher Schindler scored the winner.

A remarkable story as Huddersfield secured promotion to the top-flight of English soccer for the first time in 1972.

Huddersfield had the first big chance of the game as Aaron Mooy‘s free kick from the left found Michael Hefele but he nodded just wide after rising at the back post.

The Terriers continued to press and had a glorious chance to take the lead as Elias Kachunga got free on the right side of the box and his shot across goal looked destined to be tapped home by Isaiah Brown… but somehow he shinned the effort wide from one yard out.

At the other end Reading went close when Lewis Grabban dropped deep and curled towards the top corner but it flew just wide.

Huddersfield continued to pour forward in search of the opener as Nahki Wells’ cross was hooked clear and Reading, somehow, went in level at the break.

Reading started the second half well as John Swift burst into the box but his show was straight at Danny Ward who saved.

That effort sparked Huddersfield back into life as they twice surged into the box but couldn’t find the final pass at the crucial moment.

The game grew more tense as the clock ticked closer to 90 minutes with substitute Collin Quaner failing to get proper contact on Aaron Mooy’s cross.

Late on Reading pushed forward as Hefele made a wonderful last-ditch clearance with Yann Kermorgant lurking and Huddersfield lost captain Tommy Smith to a serious injury.

Seven minutes of stoppage time couldn’t find a winner, so the game went in to extra time but an extra 30 minutes failed to open up the game as Garath McCleary drilled a low shot wide and then Nahki Wells dragged a tired effort wide in the 116th minute and that was as close as either team came to scoring.

After 120 minutes it finished 0-0 and penalty kicks were needed to decide who gained promotion to the Premier League.

Huddersfield won on penalty kicks after Danny Ward saved Jordan Obita’s spot kick and then Schindler stepped up to send the Terriers into the top flight for the first time since 1972.

Marco Reus out several months with cruciate ligament tear

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus has been ruled out for several months with a partial tear of the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Reus suffered the injury in Saturday’s German Cup final and Dortmund says, “Further examinations will be conducted over the next few days to determine what course of treatment is required. Borussia Dortmund will therefore not make any precise prognosis on the possible length of the player’s absence.”

Reus, who had been left out of Germany’s Confederations Cup squad after a season plagued by injury, suffered the latest blow in the first half of Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German season’s showpiece in Berlin.

Dortmund’s win gave the 27-year-old Reus his first title in a career of persistent injury setbacks.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Perisic to Man United; Iheanacho to West Ham

Inter Milan’s sporting director Pierro Ausilio has told Mediaset that Manchester United are interested in signing Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, but there’s been no official offer.

Ausilio said that “certainly there is interest” from United but also said that Perisic is a “champion” and Inter like to “keep hold of their champions.”

Perisic, 28, has been linked with a $46.2 million move to United and it is believed Inter may be willing to offload him to bring in James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

The Croatian international is capable of playing on the left, right or in the center and scored 11 goals and added eight assists in 31 Serie A starts for Inter in 2016-17.

United seemed to be well stocked out wide with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, but the power and supreme crossing ability of Perisic may give them a slightly different option out wide.

West Ham United have offered $26.4 million for Kelechi Iheanacho, according to the Daily Mirror.

Iheanacho, 20, has struggled for playing time this season at Manchester City after the emergence of Gabriel Jesus. With Sergio Aguero also likely to be around next season in a center forward role, plus City’s whole host of star attackers, the Nigerian youngster may find it hard to break in to Pep Guardiola‘s team next season too.

For West Ham, this move would make plenty of sense. Be it a permanent deal or a loan move.

The latter may suit City as Iheanacho proved his worth in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances, most of which were off the bench. In the 2016-17 campaign he was reduced to just 29 appearances but he still scored seven times for City in all competitions. The potential is obviously there, but Iheanacho needs game time.

With Andy Carroll suffering from numerous injuries, plus Andre Ayew also missing a large chunk of last season through injury and Jonathan Calleri‘s loan ending, Slaven Bilic will be looking to add some extra firepower and a hungry Iheanacho could fit the bill.

This move makes sense on so many levels, especially with West Ham scoring just 47 goals in 38 games last season.

Stampede at stadium in Honduras kills multiple people

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) Officials in Honduras say thousands of soccer fans trying to force their way into a stadium for a championship match stampeded in panic when police fired tear gas, and at least four people and an unborn fetus were killed in the crush and 25 others were injured.

A spokesman for University Teaching Hospital says the victims died from suffocation and multiple broken bones from being trampled Sunday. Spokesman Miguel Osorio says a fetus died when its mother suffered severe injuries.

The stampede happened at the National Stadium as fans tried to push their way into the jammed venue to see the game between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.

About 600 police officers were guarding the stadium and used water cannon and tear gas trying to push back the crowds.