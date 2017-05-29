LIVE: Playoff final – Huddersfield, Reading fight for final PL spot

Manchester City are about to break the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

To anybody who watched them last season, this is no surprise.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Benfica stopper Ederson Moraes is reportedly flying in to Manchester on Monday to seal a $44.6 million move from the Portuguese giants.

The 23-year-old Brazilian won the Portuguese cup with Benfica at the weekend (to add to the 2016-17 Portuguese title, a fourth-straight for the club) and then revealed it was probably his final game for the Lisbon club.

So, City’s search for a new goalkeeper appears to be over.

Pep Guardiola released Willy Caballero last week and with Claudio Bravo struggling massively in his first season in England, plus Joe Hart loaned out to Torino in Italy with his future at Man City seemingly non existent, it seems as though Ederson is now the main man.

City spent over $55 million on Monaco’s attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva last Friday and it appears Pep is trying to his business done much earlier this summer in order to get his squad together as quickly as possible. After finishing in third place in the PL, his first season in England, and crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, Guardiola knows he must hit the ground running in 2017-18.

The record fee for a goalkeeper is the $41.8 million Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon way back in 2001, but now it appears City are spending big to try and eradicate a problem area over the past 12 months.

Bravo just didn’t adapt to the high-pressing in the Premier League as City tried to play out from the back with Caballero replacing the Chilean goalkeeper in goal for much of the second half of the campaign.

With defensive issues the main reason Pep’s men didn’t challenge for the title, or make a deep run in the UCL, it must be comforting for City’s fans to see something being done about it, especially after signing yet another attacking midfielder last week…

Next up: another central defender, a left back and a right back.

