Transfer Rumor Roundup: Perisic to Man United; Iheanacho to West Ham

Inter Milan’s sporting director Pierro Ausilio has told Mediaset that Manchester United are interested in signing Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, but there’s been no official offer.

Ausilio said that “certainly there is interest” from United but also said that Perisic is a “champion” and Inter like to “keep hold of their champions.”

Perisic, 28, has been linked with a $46.2 million move to United and it is believed Inter may be willing to offload him to bring in James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

The Croatian international is capable of playing on the left, right or in the center and scored 11 goals and added eight assists in 31 Serie A starts for Inter in 2016-17.

United seemed to be well stocked out wide with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, but the power and supreme crossing ability of Perisic may give them a slightly different option out wide.

West Ham United have offered $26.4 million for Kelechi Iheanacho, according to the Daily Mirror.

Iheanacho, 20, has struggled for playing time this season at Manchester City after the emergence of Gabriel Jesus. With Sergio Aguero also likely to be around next season in a center forward role, plus City’s whole host of star attackers, the Nigerian youngster may find it hard to break in to Pep Guardiola‘s team next season too.

For West Ham, this move would make plenty of sense. Be it a permanent deal or a loan move.

The latter may suit City as Iheanacho proved his worth in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances, most of which were off the bench. In the 2016-17 campaign he was reduced to just 29 appearances but he still scored seven times for City in all competitions. The potential is obviously there, but Iheanacho needs game time.

With Andy Carroll suffering from numerous injuries, plus Andre Ayew also missing a large chunk of last season through injury and Jonathan Calleri‘s loan ending, Slaven Bilic will be looking to add some extra firepower and a hungry Iheanacho could fit the bill.

This move makes sense on so many levels, especially with West Ham scoring just 47 goals in 38 games last season.

