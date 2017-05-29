VIDEO: Watch Francesco Totti’s emotional Roma farewell

Click to email (Opens in new window)

After a 25-year career at AS Roma, Francesco Totti was handed a fitting farewell on Sunday.

The hometown hero, now 40 years of age, called time on his incredible Roma career and looked overwhelmed.

Coming on for the 786th and final appearance of his stunning career, the all-time leading scorer for Roma (307 goals in all competitions) helped his team secured a dramatic last-gasp 3-2 win over Genoa to seal second place in the Serie A table and an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Totti spurned big money moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona where he could have won the biggest trophies and individual titles in the game to stay at Roma. He won just one Scudetto with Roma but famously said that was worth 10 league titles had he played for another team.

Following the game it was all about Totti as his teammates and manager broke down in tears, and so too did Totti as he went on a lap of honor with his wife and children at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico.

Rome’s favorite son said goodbye and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Watch the emotional farewell in the videos below.

I know. I have something in my eye too…

There will be tears.😭 If you missed Francesco Totti's farewell, re-watch the whole event here… ➡️ https://t.co/sqzK64PXjo pic.twitter.com/nti7SHgJok — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 29, 2017

"He wanted to emulate Giuseppe Giannini, The Prince. He didn't just emulate him he became The King." Francesco Totti: A legend departs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QNAp9BOLUu — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2017

Awesome 🙌😰 The moment Totti passed his captain's armband to Roma youth player Mattia Almaviva pic.twitter.com/Hf1WAH8IJ6 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 29, 2017

