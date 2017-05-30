1860 Munich relegated to 3rd division amid fan trouble

MUNICH (AP) Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich was relegated from Germany’s second division on Tuesday in a game that was held up for 15 minutes toward the end because of violence from its angry fans.
1860 lost the second leg of its relegation/promotion playoff 2-0 at home to Bavarian rival Jahn Regensburg, a team that finished third in the third division and secured second-tier football at the Munich-based club’s expense with a 3-1 win on aggregate.
Jahn gained promotion at the first attempt, one season after promotion from the fourth tier.
Kolja Pusch and Marc Lais scored the goals in the first half for Jahn, but the game was overshadowed by the scenes that unfolded 10 minutes before full-time, when 1860 fans began throwing objects including seats onto the pitch and riot police lined up to prevent the situation escalating.
“It’s normal to have the debate because they are two very good and important players,” Zidane said. “The most important thing is to see the players on top form.”
That’s unequivocally Isco, who has posted three assists in his last two La Liga matches and scored in the second leg of Real’s UCL semifinal win over Atletico Madrid.
If this match was being played anywhere else, there likely wouldn’t be much of a debate as to who’d get the call from Zidane. Even considering Bale’s status as one of the biggest transfer buys in history, it seems he’ll be relegated to impact sub.