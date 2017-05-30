Hamstring injury costs Chandler chance to impress Arena

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

A fine season with Eintracht Frankfurt won’t translate to the United States men’s national team for Timmy Chandler, at least for now.

The versatile 27-year-old fullback has pulled out of U.S. camp with a hamstring injury, shutting down his chances at laying claim to a starting position in Saturday’s friendly against Venezuela or the following World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico.

[ MORE: Leicester won’t sell Mahrez cheap ]

Perhaps he’ll get his chance in July’s Ghana friendly, or in the Gold Cup, but this was a prime opportunity for Chandler to reinvent himself under Bruce Arena the same way he reinvigorated his club career this season.

Chandler played the third-most minutes for Frankfurt this season, but his 29-times capped USMNT tenure has been tumultuous at best.

He would’ve been a potential left back for Arena, but was going to get one heck of a fight from Santos Laguna’s Jorge Villafana.

See the full list of call-ups here.

Follow @NicholasMendola