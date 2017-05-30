Knee injury clouds Gold Cup outlook for FC Dallas’ Zimmerman

FRISCO, Texas (AP) FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman is expected to miss four to six weeks with a ligament strain in his left knee, possibly sidelining him from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.
Zimmerman sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Houston on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has made 10 starts for Dallas this season after a career-high 30 last year. He has one assist this season.
Zimmerman made his U.S. team debut in a 1-0 exhibition win against Jamaica on Feb. 3. U.S. coach Bruce Arena is expected to use a young roster for the Gold Cup, where the Americans open against Panama on July 8.
There’s a lone third round game on the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup docket on Tuesday, but it’s provided a peach of a goal.
Michigan Bucks of the fourth-tier PDL and Saint Louis FC of the second-tier USL are jostling for the right to face Chicago Fire in the fourth round, and the first half featured a trio of goals.
With the pros leading 2-0, Bucks winger Francis Atuahene belted a high volley over the backs and into the goal to give Michigan hope at the break.
Atuahene has 18 goals and seven assists in two years at the University of Michigan, but his production has been overshadowed by the Wolverines’ relative struggles. Still, the Ghana-born rising junior should have another fantastic year at Ann Arbor.
We know Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City, respectfully of course, but the Foxes aren’t interesting in any cut-rate deals.
Recognizing Mahrez’s status as a 26-year-old playmaking wizard, Leicester is content to hang onto the Algerian star if the right offer doesn’t arrive at the King Power Stadium.
And by “not cut-rate”, we mean “extremely expensive.” From Sky Sports:
Sky sources understand that, for any bid to be acceptable, it would have to reflect Mahrez’s standing as PFA Player of the Year in 2015/16, a Ballon d’Or nominee, Premier League winner and Champions League player.
Mahrez is worth loads. How many players with his accolades get sold in the prime of their careers? Kevin De Bruyne was a bit younger and cost Manchester City close to $70 million. What will Leicester hope to get for him? $75 mil? Eighty?
Manchester United and Real Madrid have been rated as dead even on KPMG’s annual study of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world.
Both hit the table at approximately $3.25 billion, about $100 million more than Barcelona.
The report rates Manchester as the most valuable club city in the world, with United and City placing ahead of three London clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs) and third place Real and Atletico Madrid.
Barca is enough to make its city the next on the list, followed by Munich. Liverpool is the sixth-richest football city in the world thanks to Liverpool and Everton, with Turin, Milan, Paris, and Dortmund next.
How does a team qualify for the list? It has to be one of the Top 50 performing teams in Europe by UEFA coefficient, and also one of the Top 50 by operating revenue. The only exception was made for clubs that have 30 million or more Facebook fans.
Here’s the whole report.
Newcastle United is back in the Premier League, and hunting for its first trophy in 62 years.
The Magpies are headed straight back to the PL after a year away, their second single season of relegation this century.
But if you need a refresher on who the Magpies are and what’s cooking with their squad ahead of their return, Joe Prince-Wright can fill you in via video.
In short, though, Rafa Benitez is the man, and fans will be happy if Mike Ashley delivers on his pledge to let Rafa build a club capable of competing for European places (but not many are counting on it).