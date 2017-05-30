Leicester won’t sell Mahrez cheap

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

We know Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City, respectfully of course, but the Foxes aren’t interesting in any cut-rate deals.

Recognizing Mahrez’s status as a 26-year-old playmaking wizard, Leicester is content to hang onto the Algerian star if the right offer doesn’t arrive at the King Power Stadium.

And by “not cut-rate”, we mean “extremely expensive.” From Sky Sports:

Sky sources understand that, for any bid to be acceptable, it would have to reflect Mahrez’s standing as PFA Player of the Year in 2015/16, a Ballon d’Or nominee, Premier League winner and Champions League player.

Mahrez is worth loads. How many players with his accolades get sold in the prime of their careers? Kevin De Bruyne was a bit younger and cost Manchester City close to $70 million. What will Leicester hope to get for him? $75 mil? Eighty?

