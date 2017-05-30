Man City rule out selling Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is not for sale.

Manchester City made that abundantly clear on Tuesday, with chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak calling speculation linking Aguero with a move away “ridiculous” and also saying his future has “never been in doubt” at City.

Aguero, 28, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer after the Argentine striker lost his place as a starter at the start of 2017 following the emergence of teenager Gabriel Jesus.

However, City’s chairman made it crystal clear if Aguero will stay this summer.

“Absolutely. There’s never been a doubt about that,”Khaldoon said. “I’ve read a lot of the speculation on this and it’s ridiculous. Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world. We are a team that aspires to win every competition we compete in. Having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. It has never been in doubt.”

Aguero is City’s second-highest scorer in club history and has now scored at least 28 goals in all competitions in each of his last four seasons with the Premier League outfit.

It’s true that his style of play may not quite suit Pep Guardiola‘s insistence that his three forward player must interchange and be capable of playing out wide and through the middle, while also tracking back, but Aguero has shown a greater hunger to do the latter in recent months. Pairing him up top with Gabriel Jesus from the start may just work too as Pep tries to figure out the best way to piece together his embarrassment of riches in attack.

Aguero is perhaps the greatest predator on the planet and perhaps City realize that if they were to offload him this summer, it would cost a ridiculous sum of money to bring in someone who comes close to his finishing ability.

With Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Joe Hart either out or on their way out, Aguero is one man who should not be shown the exit door at City.

Following Guardiola’s insistence that Aguero, and Vincent Kompany, will be around next season, City’s hierarchy have spoken.

That appears to be that.

