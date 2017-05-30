Manchester United, Real Madrid rated as joint-top valuable clubs in Europe

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been rated as dead even on KPMG’s annual study of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world.

Both hit the table at approximately $3.25 billion, about $100 million more than Barcelona.

The report rates Manchester as the most valuable club city in the world, with United and City placing ahead of three London clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs) and third place Real and Atletico Madrid.

[ MORE: Arsenal agree fee for Belgian League scorer ]

Barca is enough to make its city the next on the list, followed by Munich. Liverpool is the sixth-richest football city in the world thanks to Liverpool and Everton, with Turin, Milan, Paris, and Dortmund next.

How does a team qualify for the list? It has to be one of the Top 50 performing teams in Europe by UEFA coefficient, and also one of the Top 50 by operating revenue. The only exception was made for clubs that have 30 million or more Facebook fans.

Here’s the whole report.

Follow @NicholasMendola