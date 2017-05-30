More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Montella extends contract as AC Milan prepares market moves

Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Vincenzo Montella extended his contract as AC Milan coach by one year through the 2018-19 season on Tuesday as the Rossoneri prepare to make a major impact in the transfer market.

The announcement was made live on Facebook with Montella, Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The move came two days after Montella guided Milan to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and a spot in the Europa League playoffs in his first season in charge.

The seven-time European champions have not played in Europe in three years.

Montella also led Milan to a penalty shootout win over Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in December.

“Now Milan can aim for more glorious objectives that are more in line with the history of this club,” Montella said.

“Last night we had dinner together and in no time we reached an agreement,” Montella added. “Then this morning we got together to sign.”

Also Tuesday, Milan announced the signing of Argentine-born center back Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal.

Musacchio, who also has an Italian passport, signed a four-year contract.

Milan is also reportedly ready to spend 28 million euros ($31 million) to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta.

Kessie was undergoing medical exams Tuesday.

The Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Milan is hoping to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for 60 million euros (nearly $70 million).

A Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million last month has infused the club with cash.

UCL: Zidane makes Isco hint as Bale “not 100 percent fit”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

There’s been some discussion as to whether Gareth Bale will be selected to start for Real Madrid when his home country plays hosts to the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday.

Bale, 27, has been out since late April for a calf injury, a second lengthy absence for the Welshman.

He says he’ll play if called upon when Real faces Juventus on Saturday, but manager Zinedine Zidane may have hinted that Isco will get the play.

“It’s normal to have the debate because they are two very good and important players,” Zidane said. “The most important thing is to see the players on top form.”

That’s unequivocally Isco, who has posted three assists in his last two La Liga matches and scored in the second leg of Real’s UCL semifinal win over Atletico Madrid.

If this match was being played anywhere else, there likely wouldn’t be much of a debate as to who’d get the call from Zidane. Even considering Bale’s status as one of the biggest transfer buys in history, it seems he’ll be relegated to impact sub.

Report: Griezmann tells Atletico Madrid he wants to leave

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Antoine Griezmann has moved a step closer to leaving Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

Spanish outlet COPE is reporting that Griezmann, 26, met with officials of the La Liga side and told them of his desire to leave Atleti this summer and move to Manchester United.

Previous reports suggested Griezmann moving to United hinged on the Red Devils qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and Jose Mourinho’s men secured that when they won the UEFA Europa League in Stockholm last Thursday.

United are said to have no problem with meeting Griezmann’s release clause of $110 million, which would make him the second-biggest transfer in history after the world-record $115 million United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba (Griezmann’s close friend) last summer.

Griezmann is just what United need with the French international scoring 83 goals in 160 appearance for Atleti over the past three seasons.

Mourinho’s men drew a record 15 games last season as they often missed a cutting edge in the final third and ended up finishing in sixth place in the PL table. Griezmann would provide that and plenty more as the diminutive forward can play across any of the front three positions but is best suited to play centrally.

United have a huge hole in that area with Wayne Rooney set to move on and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all but certain to be elsewhere as his contract runs out this summer following a stellar campaign which yielded 28 goals, but also a season-ending knee injury.

 

Wayne Rooney wasn’t told he was dropped by England

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Wayne Rooney, the captain of England and Manchester United, was dropped from the Three Lions’ squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier at Scotland and the friendly in France.

[ MORE: Tuchel out at Dortmund

We learned that last week, but England boss Gareth Southgate revealed on Tuesday that he didn’t call Rooney to discuss the reasons why his skipper and the all-time leading goalscorer was left out of the squad.

Asked if he had spoken to Rooney to tell him about being left out of a second-straight England squad following a season mostly spent on the bench at Manchester United, Southgate revealed there had been no talks.

“Not this time,” Southgate said. “In the end, there is only so many times you can speak about the situation. We’ve been very clear. I am very conscience from his point of view that it is a big story when you don’t select him. I want to do that in the right way. Equally, when we have had previous conversations, there’s no point in revisiting those at this stage.”

So, Rooney found out like the rest of us last week when the squad was announced. England’s all-time leading goalscorer (53 goals) and appearance holder for an outfield player (119 caps) didn’t warrant a heads up. There’s something not quite right about that.

Southgate added that Rooney’s international career “doesn’t have to be” over and that “there’s no way we would dismiss him” from future England rosters  but Rooney not playing regularly for United (just 15 starts in the PL this season) has been a huge reason why he’s no longer part of England’s plans.

For now, Rooney is on the outside looking in and until he can play regularly it will remain that way.

“From Wayne’s point of view he’s not played very much this season. Other people have come into the squad and done very well, in very good form,” Southgate said. “As far as I’m concerned it would appear Wayne has got some decisions to make across the summer regarding next season… I have no idea what the future is for Wayne at Manchester United, so it is very difficult for me to comment if he’s part of the plans there or not. We hope he is back playing regularly and playing well and he is a fantastic player to have in your squad.”

England have yet to name a captain for the upcoming squad with the likes of Joe Hart, Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling perhaps the leading contenders for the role, but there’s no doubt the biggest story regarding the Three Lions right now is Rooney’s future, and if he has one with the national team.

The upcoming World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park against England’s bitter rivals Scotland could see Marcus Rashford supporting Harry Kane in attack.

There may be no way back for Rooney who had previously stated his intention to retire from the international game following the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer.

England have given him a pass for much of the last 12 months but now they can’t justify having him in the squad as a passenger.

Solanke, Begovic leave Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Two deals were wrapped up on Tuesday as Liverpool and Bournemouth both took players from Chelsea, with the deals officially going through on July 1.

Dominic Solanke, 19, swapped Stamford Bridge for Anfield as the talented English striker found it tough to break through at Chelsea with Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi ahead of him in the pecking order.

Solanke is currently away with England’s U-20 at the 2017 U-20 World Cup in South Korea and will link up with Liverpool for preseason.

The powerful forward will provide competition for Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings at Anfield.

Solanke spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland, scoring seven goals, but stayed at Chelsea in 2016-17.

The transfer fee for Solanke will be set at a tribunal where Chelsea will be handed compensation for developing the youngster in their academy.

Another player leaving Chelsea is Premier League champion Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnian goalkeeper arrived at Chelsea two summers ago from Stoke City but failed to usurp Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea’s number one (always a tall order) and he will now head back to the South Coast with Bournemouth.

A fee of $13 million has been agreed for Begovic with the Bosnian international completing the move on July 1.

Begovic, 29, previously starred for Portsmouth, where he had a brief loan stint at Bournemouth in 2007, before making his name at Stoke in the PL from 2010.

A great shot stopper, Begovic will fight with Artur Boruc for the starting spot at the Vitality Stadium, and in a weird quirk Begovic scored in the Premier League against Boruc back in the 2013-14 season.

Begovic made 33 appearances for Chelsea over the past two seasons, keeping 10 clean sheets.