PST EXTRA: Catching up with Newcastle United

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

Newcastle United is back in the Premier League, and hunting for its first trophy in 62 years.

The Magpies are headed straight back to the PL after a year away, their second single season of relegation this century.

But if you need a refresher on who the Magpies are and what’s cooking with their squad ahead of their return, Joe Prince-Wright can fill you in via video.

In short, though, Rafa Benitez is the man, and fans will be happy if Mike Ashley delivers on his pledge to let Rafa build a club capable of competing for European places (but not many are counting on it).

Manchester United, Real Madrid rated as joint-top valuable clubs in Europe

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been rated as dead even on KPMG’s annual study of the most valuable soccer clubs in the world.

Both hit the table at approximately $3.25 billion, about $100 million more than Barcelona.

The report rates Manchester as the most valuable club city in the world, with United and City placing ahead of three London clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs) and third place Real and Atletico Madrid.

Barca is enough to make its city the next on the list, followed by Munich. Liverpool is the sixth-richest football city in the world thanks to Liverpool and Everton, with Turin, Milan, Paris, and Dortmund next.

How does a team qualify for the list? It has to be one of the Top 50 performing teams in Europe by UEFA coefficient, and also one of the Top 50 by operating revenue. The only exception was made for clubs that have 30 million or more Facebook fans.

Here’s the whole report.

Report: Arsenal nabs leading goal scorer from Belgian league (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol is reporting that Arsenal has won the race for the Belgian Super League joint-leading goal scorer.

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru scored 22 goals for KAS Eupen this season, finishing in a tie with Anderlecht’s Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Onyekuru turns 20 on Monday, and will reportedly cost Arsenal around $9 million. He also wears “Henry” on the back of his jersey, but is not No. 14.

There is a question of whether he’ll be able to immediately earn a work permit, as he’s uncapped by Nigeria (though Onyekuru has been called up).

Here’s a taste of his work:

Several big name scorers have led the Belgian league in scoring before their careers took bigger steps, including Romelu Lukaku, Carlos Bacca, and Ivan Perisic.

Lukaku was 18 when he made his move to Chelsea, and success didn’t come overnight. He did score 17 goals on loan for West Brom in his second Premier League season.

Thousands pack Huddersfield centre to celebrate PL promotion

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

The party continues for Huddersfield Town supporters, who celebrated their club’s Premier League return in style on Tuesday.

Thousands headed for the town centre Tuesdat to party with their heroes after the Terriers outlasted Reading in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

While the visuals were plenty good, the audio wasn’t bad either; German-American manager David Wagner moved to the front of the queue to sing with supporters.

The scenes are memorable. Now can the West Yorkshire club make it a multi-year trip to the top tier?

1860 Munich relegated to 3rd division amid fan trouble

Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich was relegated from Germany’s second division on Tuesday in a game that was held up for 15 minutes toward the end because of violence from its angry fans.

1860 lost the second leg of its relegation/promotion playoff 2-0 at home to Bavarian rival Jahn Regensburg, a team that finished third in the third division and secured second-tier football at the Munich-based club’s expense with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Jahn gained promotion at the first attempt, one season after promotion from the fourth tier.

Kolja Pusch and Marc Lais scored the goals in the first half for Jahn, but the game was overshadowed by the scenes that unfolded 10 minutes before full-time, when 1860 fans began throwing objects including seats onto the pitch and riot police lined up to prevent the situation escalating.

“We’re fed up,” the home side’s fans shouted.

Play was suspended for some 15 minutes, though more objects were thrown onto the pitch after it resumed.

1860, which won the Bundesliga in 1966 and had played in the top flight as recently as 2004, returned to the third level for the first time in 24 years.

The club is backed by Jordanian investor Hasan Abdullah Ismaik, who hired former Porto coach Vitor Pereira last December and promised to lead the side to the top levels of European football.

Only Stuttgart and Hannover, which both secured their return to the Bundesliga, had squads that cost more than 1860’s in the second division.