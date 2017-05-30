PST EXTRA: Catching up with Newcastle United

Newcastle United is back in the Premier League, and hunting for its first trophy in 62 years.

The Magpies are headed straight back to the PL after a year away, their second single season of relegation this century.

But if you need a refresher on who the Magpies are and what’s cooking with their squad ahead of their return, Joe Prince-Wright can fill you in via video.

In short, though, Rafa Benitez is the man, and fans will be happy if Mike Ashley delivers on his pledge to let Rafa build a club capable of competing for European places (but not many are counting on it).

