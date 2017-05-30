Report: Arsenal nabs leading goal scorer from Belgian league (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol is reporting that Arsenal has won the race for the Belgian Super League joint-leading goal scorer.

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru scored 22 goals for KAS Eupen this season, finishing in a tie with Anderlecht’s Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Onyekuru turns 20 on Monday, and will reportedly cost Arsenal around $9 million. He also wears “Henry” on the back of his jersey, but is not No. 14.

There is a question of whether he’ll be able to immediately earn a work permit, as he’s uncapped by Nigeria (though Onyekuru has been called up).

Here’s a taste of his work:

Several big name scorers have led the Belgian league in scoring before their careers took bigger steps, including Romelu Lukaku, Carlos Bacca, and Ivan Perisic.

Lukaku was 18 when he made his move to Chelsea, and success didn’t come overnight. He did score 17 goals on loan for West Brom in his second Premier League season.

