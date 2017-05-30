More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Report: Arsenal nabs leading goal scorer from Belgian league (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol is reporting that Arsenal has won the race for the Belgian Super League joint-leading goal scorer.

Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru scored 22 goals for KAS Eupen this season, finishing in a tie with Anderlecht’s Lukasz Teodorczyk.

Onyekuru turns 20 on Monday, and will reportedly cost Arsenal around $9 million. He also wears “Henry” on the back of his jersey, but is not No. 14.

There is a question of whether he’ll be able to immediately earn a work permit, as he’s uncapped by Nigeria (though Onyekuru has been called up).

Here’s a taste of his work:

Several big name scorers have led the Belgian league in scoring before their careers took bigger steps, including Romelu Lukaku, Carlos Bacca, and Ivan Perisic.

Lukaku was 18 when he made his move to Chelsea, and success didn’t come overnight. He did score 17 goals on loan for West Brom in his second Premier League season.

Thousands pack Huddersfield centre to celebrate PL promotion

twitter.com/hcafc
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

The party continues for Huddersfield Town supporters, who celebrated their club’s Premier League return in style on Tuesday.

Thousands headed for the town centre Tuesdat to party with their heroes after the Terriers outlasted Reading in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

While the visuals were plenty good, the audio wasn’t bad either; German-American manager David Wagner moved to the front of the queue to sing with supporters.

The scenes are memorable. Now can the West Yorkshire club make it a multi-year trip to the top tier?

1860 Munich relegated to 3rd division amid fan trouble

Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP
Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich was relegated from Germany’s second division on Tuesday in a game that was held up for 15 minutes toward the end because of violence from its angry fans.

1860 lost the second leg of its relegation/promotion playoff 2-0 at home to Bavarian rival Jahn Regensburg, a team that finished third in the third division and secured second-tier football at the Munich-based club’s expense with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Jahn gained promotion at the first attempt, one season after promotion from the fourth tier.

Kolja Pusch and Marc Lais scored the goals in the first half for Jahn, but the game was overshadowed by the scenes that unfolded 10 minutes before full-time, when 1860 fans began throwing objects including seats onto the pitch and riot police lined up to prevent the situation escalating.

“We’re fed up,” the home side’s fans shouted.

Play was suspended for some 15 minutes, though more objects were thrown onto the pitch after it resumed.

1860, which won the Bundesliga in 1966 and had played in the top flight as recently as 2004, returned to the third level for the first time in 24 years.

The club is backed by Jordanian investor Hasan Abdullah Ismaik, who hired former Porto coach Vitor Pereira last December and promised to lead the side to the top levels of European football.

Only Stuttgart and Hannover, which both secured their return to the Bundesliga, had squads that cost more than 1860’s in the second division.

UCL: Zidane makes Isco hint as Bale “not 100 percent fit”

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

There’s been some discussion as to whether Gareth Bale will be selected to start for Real Madrid when his home country plays hosts to the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday.

Bale, 27, has been out since late April for a calf injury, a second lengthy absence for the Welshman.

He says he’ll play if called upon when Real faces Juventus on Saturday, but manager Zinedine Zidane may have hinted that Isco will get the play.

“It’s normal to have the debate because they are two very good and important players,” Zidane said. “The most important thing is to see the players on top form.”

That’s unequivocally Isco, who has posted three assists in his last two La Liga matches and scored in the second leg of Real’s UCL semifinal win over Atletico Madrid.

If this match was being played anywhere else, there likely wouldn’t be much of a debate as to who’d get the call from Zidane. Even considering Bale’s status as one of the biggest transfer buys in history, it seems he’ll be relegated to impact sub.

Montella extends contract as AC Milan prepares market moves

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Vincenzo Montella extended his contract as AC Milan coach by one year through the 2018-19 season on Tuesday as the Rossoneri prepare to make a major impact in the transfer market.

The announcement was made live on Facebook with Montella, Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

The move came two days after Montella guided Milan to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and a spot in the Europa League playoffs in his first season in charge.

The seven-time European champions have not played in Europe in three years.

Montella also led Milan to a penalty shootout win over Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in December.

“Now Milan can aim for more glorious objectives that are more in line with the history of this club,” Montella said.

“Last night we had dinner together and in no time we reached an agreement,” Montella added. “Then this morning we got together to sign.”

Also Tuesday, Milan announced the signing of Argentine-born center back Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal.

Musacchio, who also has an Italian passport, signed a four-year contract.

Milan is also reportedly ready to spend 28 million euros ($31 million) to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta.

Kessie was undergoing medical exams Tuesday.

The Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Milan is hoping to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for 60 million euros (nearly $70 million).

A Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million last month has infused the club with cash.