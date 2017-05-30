Report: Wenger, Arsenal agree to new two-year contract

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are said to have agreed a new two-year contract and the deal will be ratified by the board on Tuesday.

The Telegraph are reporting that Wenger has agreed to extend his stay at Arsenal to the summer of 2019 after meeting with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke on Monday and being offered the deal.

It is believed there will be an official announcement on Wednesday regarding Wenger’s future.

The 67-year-old Frenchman secured the FA Cup trophy on Saturday, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley with a fine team performance as he became the most successful manager in FA Cup history with seven titles and Arsenal have now won 13 FA Cups, more than any other team.

Still, the failure to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time in 20 years has overshadowed the second half of the 2016-17 season and the club have

Wenger had previously knocked back the notion of having a “Director of Football” come in to help him with transfers and other organizational aspects and it is believed that will not happen at Arsenal despite Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis speaking about it in the past.

Instead, it is believed there will be restructuring behind-the-scenes and Wenger, along with Kroenke, will reveal their plan to have Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title in the next two seasons.

We all knew this was coming and perhaps now the “Wenger Out” brigade will finally have to accept that the Frenchman’s reign will go on into a 23rd season.

In the end, there were other options which became available at the 11th hour with Thomas Tuchel leaving Borussia Dortmund and Luciano Spalletti leaving AS Roma, but the easy option was always to keep Wenger on board as Arsenal’s hierarchy have clearly shown they are more than happy with his performance over the past five years.

Yes, finishing in the top four is a must for next season but after missing out on that target by just one point this season despite everything which happened following the embarrassing UEFA Champions League exit to Bayern Munich in early March, plus the contract saga around Wenger, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, the Gunners aren’t far off where they want to be.

Top four. Nothing more. Therein lies the big problem as fans will hear about Wenger’s plan to get Arsenal back challenging for the Premier League title, but will they really believe they can do it?

