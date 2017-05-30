More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mahrez wants out; Brooks to Wolfsburg

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Riyad Mahrez has revealed he wants to leave Leicester City.

The Algerian midfielder, 26, was the subject of huge speculation last summer but remained at Leicester despite reported interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, among many other clubs.

However, the star of Leicester’s 2015-16 title win has now released a statement where he reveals his intent to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Via Sky Sports, here is the statement in full.

“Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

“I had a good discussion with the Chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League. However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel that now is the time to move on to a new experience.

“I’ve always enjoyed a good relationship with the Chairman and everyone at the club, and I hope I have been able to repay the faith shown to me by my performances and commitment on the pitch during my time here. I’ve had the four best seasons of my career at Leicester and have loved every moment. I feel immense pride to have been a part of what we have achieved during my time at the club, culminating in becoming Premier League Champions.

“The relationship I share with the club and our amazing fans is something I will treasure forever and I truly hope they will understand and respect my decision.”

Where will Mahrez go? Surely a whole host of clubs in the PL would love to sign the Algerian wizard who scored 18 goals in Leicester’s title winning season but managed just 10 strikes in 48 games in all competitions this term.

This could turn out to be one of the transfer saga’s of the summer.

USMNT defender John Brooks has been linked with a $18.9 million move from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg.

If the deal did go through then the fee for Brooks would be the highest-ever paid for an American player.

It is believed Wolfsburg have bid for the 24-year-old who had a steady season in central defense for Hertha who finished sixth in the German top-flight and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Brooks struggled with injuries and after coming through the youth ranks at Hertha they may feel like this is a good time to move on the German-American.

Wolfsburg survived relegation by winning their playoff against second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig and now want to strengthen to ensure they don’t fight for their lives next season. Just two seasons ago Wolfsburg were in the UEFA Champions League and also had the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Dante and Andre Schurrle around.

For Brooks, this move would probably represent a pay rise and almost guarantee regular action in the Bundesliga. Over the past 18 months he has been in great form for the U.S. and alongside Geoff Cameron they have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the USMNT’s defense.

Man City rule out selling Sergio Aguero

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Sergio Aguero is not for sale.

Manchester City made that abundantly clear on Tuesday, with chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak calling speculation linking Aguero with a move away “ridiculous” and also saying his future has “never been in doubt” at City.

[ MORE: Huddersfield promoted to PL

Aguero, 28, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer after the Argentine striker lost his place as a starter at the start of 2017 following the emergence of teenager Gabriel Jesus.

However, City’s chairman made it crystal clear if Aguero will stay this summer.

“Absolutely. There’s never been a doubt about that,”Khaldoon said. “I’ve read a lot of the speculation on this and it’s ridiculous. Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world. We are a team that aspires to win every competition we compete in. Having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. It has never been in doubt.”

Aguero is City’s second-highest scorer in club history and has now scored at least 28 goals in all competitions in each of his last four seasons with the Premier League outfit.

It’s true that his style of play may not quite suit Pep Guardiola‘s insistence that his three forward player must interchange and be capable of playing out wide and through the middle, while also tracking back, but Aguero has shown a greater hunger to do the latter in recent months. Pairing him up top with Gabriel Jesus from the start may just work too as Pep tries to figure out the best way to piece together his embarrassment of riches in attack.

Aguero is perhaps the greatest predator on the planet and perhaps City realize that if they were to offload him this summer, it would cost a ridiculous sum of money to bring in someone who comes close to his finishing ability.

With Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Joe Hart either out or on their way out, Aguero is one man who should not be shown the exit door at City.

Following Guardiola’s insistence that Aguero, and Vincent Kompany, will be around next season, City’s hierarchy have spoken.

That appears to be that.

Report: Wenger, Arsenal agree to new two-year contract

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are said to have agreed to a new two-year contract and the deal will be ratified by the board on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Huddersfield seal PL promotion

The Telegraph are reporting that Wenger has agreed to extend his stay at Arsenal to the summer of 2019 after meeting with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke on Monday and being offered the deal.

It is believed there will be an official announcement on Wednesday regarding Wenger’s future.

The 67-year-old Frenchman secured the FA Cup trophy on Saturday, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley with a fine team performance as he became the most successful manager in FA Cup history with seven titles and Arsenal have now won 13 FA Cups, more than any other team.

Still, the failure to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time in 20 years has overshadowed the second half of the 2016-17 season and the club have accepted that changes need to be made to try and get back among England’s elite after failing to win a league title in the past 13 years.

Wenger had previously knocked back the notion of having a “Director of Football” come in to help him with transfers and other organizational aspects and it is believed that will not happen at Arsenal despite Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis speaking about it in the past.

Instead, it is believed there will be restructuring behind-the-scenes and Wenger, along with Kroenke, will reveal their plan to have Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title in the next two seasons.

We all knew this was coming and perhaps now the “Wenger Out” brigade will finally have to accept that the Frenchman’s reign will go on into a 23rd season.

In the end, there were other options which became available at the 11th hour with Thomas Tuchel leaving Borussia Dortmund and Luciano Spalletti leaving AS Roma, but the easy option was always to keep Wenger on board as Arsenal’s hierarchy have clearly shown they are more than happy with his performance over the past five years.

Yes, finishing in the top four is a must for next season but after missing out on that target by just one point this season despite everything which happened following the embarrassing UEFA Champions League exit to Bayern Munich in early March, plus the contract saga around Wenger, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, the Gunners aren’t far off where they want to be.

Top four. Nothing more. Therein lies the big problem as fans will hear about Wenger’s plan to get Arsenal back challenging for the Premier League title, but will they really believe they can do it?

Thomas Tuchel leaves Borussia Dortmund; Arsenal next?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT

Thomas Tuchel has left his position as manager of Borussia Dortmund.

[ MORE: Huddersfield seal PL promotion

Tuchel, 43, is considered as one of the brightest young managers in the German game but with Dortmund scrambling to a third-place finish this season and not showing real signs of progress from 2015-16, especially defensively, the club and Tuchel have agreed to mutually part ways.

In a statement Dortmund did not reveal the reason for Tuchel moving on, simply stating that they “went their separate ways” after two years together.

Dortmund did win the German cup, the DFB Pokal, at the weekend, beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the final, and over the past two seasons Tuchel has led BVB to second-place and third-place finishes in the Bundesliga, as well as appearing in the German cup final in both seasons.

He led Dortmund to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal in 2015-16, where he lost to former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, and Dortmund then lost to AS Monaco in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League this season following an attack on their team bus before the first leg which understandably shook his team.

Now that Tuchel has gone, many are suggesting that he could arrive in England at Arsenal with the Gunners previously linked to the German coach.

In the past Tuchel hasn’t exactly brushed off speculation about him heading to manage in England one day, playing it cool when asked in February about reports linking him to Arsenal: “You know more than I do,” was his response.

With Arsene Wenger’s future set to be announced publicly on Wednesday, following a board meeting on Tuesday, it appears that Wenger and Stan Kroenke have already made a decision about what the Frenchman does next.

It would appear a long-shot that Tuchel, a manager who was given plenty of resources at Dortmund but finished third this season, would get the job, especially after Wenger won the FA Cup and finished the season strongly with Arsenal despite failing to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

That said, Tuchel created a fast, young, attack-minded team at Dortmund which is something the Arsenal board may be impressed by.

Given the success of German managers in England over the past few years — Klopp at Liverpool and now Wagner at Huddersfield to name two men with previous connections to Dortmund — perhaps Arsenal now see this as the perfect time to go for Tuchel.

Wenger is still the favorite to be in charge of Arsenal on Aug. 12 when the 2017-18 kicks off, but maybe there’s a chance the Gunners take a chance on the highly-regarded Tuchel.

USMNT eyeing the table as it kicks off training camp

Associated PressMay 29, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) Goalkeeper Tim Howard‘s uniform was filled with grass stains after the first day of training camp.

And this was considered a light workout.

“Just getting everybody back together, getting a sweat,” Howard said Monday after the U.S. squad went through a roughly 60-minute workout. “Day by day, we’re just trying to add on to the pile, put some concepts in and get some understanding between players.”

What awaits the squad in resumption of the final round of World Cup qualifying is certainly a gantlet. They have a game against Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 in Commerce City and then at Mexico three days later.

[ MORE: Wenger would pay Sanchez, Ozil ]

There’s little margin for error, with the U.S. currently in fourth place in the six-team standings. They have three home and three away matches remaining. The top three teams qualify, with the fourth-place squad going to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

“We need to keep climbing that table. We feel like this is a good opportunity to do it,” said Howard, now with the Colorado Rapids and who will feel right at home with the Trinidad game on his turf at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. “One game, that’s as far as you can look. You can’t look to next week or the week after or two months from now.”

For now, Howard will be coach Bruce Arena’s goalkeeper over Brad Guzan, Ethan Horvath and Nick Rimando, who all were invited to camp. But it’s an ongoing evaluation.

“We have good goalkeepers here. That’s the least of my worries, to be honest,” Arena said.

Given the short amount of time between games, Arena fully plans on using more players than usual. One particular competition to watch will be at right back between Timmy Chandler and DeAndre Yedlin.

“I have a close eye on everything,” Arena said. “We have a bunch of good players here. … We’re watching everybody and thinking about how we can best utilize everyone.”

[ MORE: Kroenke, Wenger meet; Decision looms ]

The roster features a solid blend of youth and experience. Leading the youngsters is Christian Pulisic, the 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder who last weekend became the youngest American to win a club medal in Europe.

On the veteran side are players such as Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Bradley and Howard, all of whom have more than 30 World Cup qualifying appearances.

“We’re past the experimentation phase. These are all guys who the manager believes in whole-heartedly,” Howard said. “They’re not here for anything other than to play minutes, play important minutes.”

Arena couldn’t agree more.

“This is a nice group we have here. Hopefully, we can find the right balance in the team, putting them in the right position to complement them both individually and collectively,” Arena said. “If we can accomplish that, there’s no reason to believe we can’t be successful in these two games.”

Joining the camp in Colorado are a few players who weren’t with the squad in March. Guzan, Chandler, Fabian Johnson, Bobby Wood and Yedlin are all on the field. Guzan didn’t participate because his wife was expecting their second child, while the others were dealing with injuries, illnesses and yellow-card suspension.

Now, it’s a matter of getting their timing down – and accustomed to the altitude.

“There’s no reason to make it an excuse,” midfielder Paul Arriola said. “Just doing the best we can to acclimate to it.”

Arena’s squad will get things rolling in a friendly against Venezuela in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday.

“That’s a good game for us,” Arena said. “It gives us a little bit of exercise at lower altitude, which isn’t perfect for what we need to do to get ready here and Mexico City, but it’s a start. Think it will be good to give a chance to 16 players and build from there – get us ready for Trinidad and Mexico.”