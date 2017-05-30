Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mahrez wants out; Brooks to Wolfsburg

Riyad Mahrez has revealed he wants to leave Leicester City.

The Algerian midfielder, 26, was the subject of huge speculation last summer but remained at Leicester despite reported interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, among many other clubs.

However, the star of Leicester’s 2015-16 title win has now released a statement where he reveals his intent to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Via Sky Sports, here is the statement in full.

“Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

USMNT defender John Brooks has been linked with a $18.9 million move from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg.

If the deal did go through then the fee for Brooks would be the highest-ever paid for an American player.

It is believed Wolfsburg have bid for the 24-year-old who had a steady season in central defense for Hertha who finished sixth in the German top-flight and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Brooks struggled with injuries and after coming through the youth ranks at Hertha they may feel like this is a good time to move on the German-American.

Wolfsburg survived relegation by winning their playoff against second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig and now want to strengthen to ensure they don’t fight for their lives next season. Just two seasons ago Wolfsburg were in the UEFA Champions League and also had the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Dante and Andre Schurrle around.

For Brooks, this move would probably represent a pay rise and almost guarantee regular action in the Bundesliga. Over the past 18 months he has been in great form for the U.S. and alongside Geoff Cameron they have formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the USMNT’s defense.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports