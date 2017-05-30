WATCH: Michigan striker fires acrobatic volley in U.S. Open Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

There’s a lone third round game on the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup docket on Tuesday, but it’s provided a peach of a goal.

Michigan Bucks of the fourth-tier PDL and Saint Louis FC of the second-tier USL are jostling for the right to face Chicago Fire in the fourth round, and the first half featured a trio of goals.

[ MORE: Leicester won’t sell Mahrez cheap ]

With the pros leading 2-0, Bucks winger Francis Atuahene belted a high volley over the backs and into the goal to give Michigan hope at the break.

Atuahene has 18 goals and seven assists in two years at the University of Michigan, but his production has been overshadowed by the Wolverines’ relative struggles. Still, the Ghana-born rising junior should have another fantastic year at Ann Arbor.

Follow @NicholasMendola