Arsene Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal

By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 8:51 AM EDT

It’s finally official. Arsene Wenger is staying at Arsenal.

The long-time Gunners boss signed a new two-year contract this week after months of speculation over whether he would stay or go as his last contract ran down. The news extends Wenger’s stay at Arsenal through 2019, and if he stays until the end of his latest contract, Wenger will certainly manage the most games in Premier League history.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement,” Wenger said in a statement. “We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan (Kroenke, Arsenal majority owner) in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

Wenger is coming off a disappointing season for the Gunners as they finished out of the Premier League’s top four for the first time in Wenger’s 20-year stay in North London, meaning an end to Arsenal’s consistent stay in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal won its last 5 games of the season before securing the club’s 13th FA Cup title but it was too late to recover from a dreadful February and March. Arsenal were pummeled 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 and Arsenal went on a five-game spell where it lost four games.

Wenger admitted earlier in May that the lack of answers over his contract situation led to a “very difficult environment” for the players, adding that the psychological environment of the group was “absolutely horrendous.”

For Arsenal fans, this news only serves to disappoint the growing “Wenger Out” portion of the fan base, although there are still a majority of fans who support Wenger and will welcome the news.

However, it’s undeniably that Arsenal have failed to achieve the fan’s expectations since Arsenal’s invincible’s era ended around 2006. Since that time, Arsenal has won the FA Cup three times but has failed to win the Premier League and has been bounced in the Champions League Round of 16 for seven consecutive seasons.

It’s unclear if Arsene Wenger can guide the team back into the top four of the Premier League but based on his track record, the odds are in his favor for bringing Arsenal back into Europe’s top continental competition.

The next big questions for Arsenal are whether the club can hold on to two of its attacking stars, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who have both been rumored with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Once their futures are determined, then it will be interesting to see how much Wenger has to spend this summer to bolster his squad, particularly in defense and at holding midfield.

By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

A roundup of Wednesday night’s midweek action in MLS…

New York City FC 2-2 New England Revolution

The top of the Eastern Conference is as interesting and tight as it could possibly be. While Toronto FC have raced out to a five-point lead on the entire league, places no. 2 through 6 in the East are currently separated by just four points. NYCFC were four minutes from moving to within a single point of second-place Chicago Fire, but Patrick Vieira’s side conceded a late equalizer to Xavier Kouassi and ultimately dropped a pair of points they deserved to claim as their own on Wednesday.

David Villa was brilliant in setting up the game’s opening goal just after the quarter-hour mark, but Kei Kamara drew New England level in the 24th minute. Miguel Camargo put the home side back ahead with his first MLS goal in the 64th minute, but NYCFC couldn’t hold the lead, as Kelyn Rowe masterfully set up Kouassi in the 86th minute.

The draw leaves NYCFC with just one win from their last five games, now fifth in the East, eight points back of TFC.

Columbus Crew SC 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Columbus hit Seattle early and often at MAPFRE Stadium, as the defending MLS Cup champions lost for the fourth time in their last six games.

Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Justin Meram made it 2-0 just 11 minutes later, and Ola Kamara completed the rout just before the hour mark.

After 14 games, Seattle have just 16 points to their name, though right now they sit just a point out of the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference.

Houston Dynamo 5-1 Real Salt Lake

No one loves sleeping in their own bed, and hates sleeping in a hotel, more than Houston. Just shy of the halfway point of the season, Wilmer Cabrera’s side currently sports the following home-away splits: 7W-1D-0L, and 0W-1D-5L.

Wednesday night represented RSL’s turn on the BBVA Compass Stadium chopping block, and things turned rather ugly, rather quickly. Justin Schmidt put the ball into his own net less than three minutes into the game, and Alex double Houston’s lead in the 15th minute. Mauro Manotas made it 3-0 just before halftime, and Erick Torres and Leonardo piled on more misery after the intermission, with Joao Plata bagging a brilliant consolation free kick just after the hour mark.

That’s six losses in the the last eight games for RSL, who sit above only Colorado Rapids and Montreal Impact in the full league table. Houston, meanwhile, leapfrog Sporting Kansas City for the top spot in the West, and could have some serious staying power with even marginally improved form on the road.

Orlando City SC 2-0 D.C. United

Speaking of teams with drastic different home-away splits, here’s Orlando’s following their 2-0 win over D.C. United: 6W-1D-1L, and 1W-1D-4L.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Cyle Larin hadn’t scored a goal in any of Orlando’s last three games, which was actually beginning to feel like a “slump” for the 22-year-old Europe-bound striker. After 66 minutes of knocking on D.C.’s door, the slump was busted, and Orlando had themselves a lead they’d never relinquish. Giles Barnes tacked on a second goal in the 88th minute, courtesy of Bill Hamid’s most shocking howler to date, and just like that, Orlando climbed two spots to third in the East, just one point back of Chicago.

Man City turn $13-million profit on Unal, who never played for club

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

If only everything we buy in life — a house or a car, for instance — could appreciate in value the way that Enes Unal did while at Manchester City.

Unal, a striker who moved to Man City from Bursaspor at the age of 18 two summers ago, cost the Premier League side a paltry $2.5 million at the time. Having spent two years “at the club” (he went on loan three times) and failed to gain a work permit, the 20-year-old Turkish international is off to Villarreal, for a transfer fee of $15.5 million.

The transfer agreement between the two clubs also includes a buy-back fee in the neighborhood of $22.5 million. City would only exercise such a clause of Unal reaches an elite level, at which point they’d have acquired a world-class striker only just entering the prime of his career, for all of $9.5 million at the end of the day.

It’s a decent bit of business, if you’ve got 1) cash in excess to essentially write off if/when it doesn’t work out; 2) all the time in the world with which to play the “long game.”

Unal scored 19 goals in 33 appearances (all competitions) while on loan to Eredivisie side Twente this season. He scored 11 in 28 during a pair of half-season loan spells, to Belgian side Genk and Dutch second-division side NAC Breda.

Marcelo trying to repeat his idol’s success at Real Madrid

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Marcelo was still in his teens when he arrived at Real Madrid with the difficult task of replacing one of his boyhood idols, Roberto Carlos.

It didn’t take long for him to rise to the challenge.

On Saturday, Marcelo will have a chance to emulate Roberto Carlos’ feat of winning three Champions League titles.

“It’s priceless to be playing again in a Champion League final,” said Marcelo, who will face Juventus on Saturday in Cardiff. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Nearly 11 years after joining Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense as an 18-year-old promising youngster, Marcelo has become a defensive star just like Roberto Carlos, who won his Champions League titles in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

One of the team’s captains, Marcelo will be trying to win his third European title in four seasons. He scored a goal in extra time when Madrid defeated crosstown rival Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final, and converted a penalty kick in last year’s decisive shootout, also against Atletico.

Marcelo and Roberto Carlos are the foreign players with the most ever appearances for Real Madrid. Marcelo will be playing in his 408th match on Saturday, while Roberto Carlos ended his 11-year stint at the club with 527.

Roberto Carlos left Madrid shortly after Marcelo arrived, but the two remained friends and stayed in contact since then. Roberto Carlos works for the club and still lives in the Spanish capital.

“To come to a place where your idol is playing and have him welcome you so warmly, knowing that you play in his position, that’s rare in soccer,” Marcelo said. “I came here to be his successor and he treated me and my family as if we were his own. He gave us his number and told us to call him if we needed anything.”

Earlier this year, Marcelo surpassed Roberto Carlos as the foreign-born player with most Spanish league wins with Madrid.

The 44-year-old Roberto Carlos has repeatedly praised his successor, calling him the world’s best full back.

The former great thrived with a very different style compared to Marcelo, relying mostly on his physical strength and incredible long-range shots.

The 29-year-old Marcelo has excelled with his skillful footwork and precise crosses, looking more like a playmaker than a defensive player.

Marcelo was one of the team’s leaders in assists this season, and his performances were good enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s national team under coach Tite.

Marcelo won a bronze medal with Brazil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but was left out of the 2010 World Cup squad coached by Dunga. He was a starter in Brazil’s 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup.

Roberto Carlos won the 2002 World Cup under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Marcelo will be facing another Brazilian on Saturday, right back Dani Alves, who has thrived since joining Juventus from Barcelona last season. The Brazil teammates will be on the same side of the field and are expected to be constantly going against each other.

“I know that Dani Alves is a very good player and I always enjoying playing against him,” Marcelo said. “It’s going to be a great match.”

Report: Man United reject Real Madrid’s $77-million bid for De Gea

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

David De Gea has been “leaving” Manchester United and “headed” to Real Madrid for going on three years now, with the never-ending transfer saga climaxing on transfer deadline day, Aug. 2015, when one (or both, depending on who you ask) of the sides failed to submit the necessary paperwork for an agreed upon transfer in a timely manner.

Fast forward nearly 24 months, and Man United have enjoyed two more stellar seasons with Spain’s no. 1 in goal at Old Trafford. With UEFA Champions League football on tap for the 2017-18 season, one might assume that United will comfortably hold onto the 26-year-old with relative ease this summer.

Actually, you’d be wrong to assume such a thing, as Los Blancos have reportedly reignited their pursuit of De Gea with a $77-million bid three days before they’re set to take on Juventus in the Champions League final, on Saturday. According to the report from Sky Sports, the bid was swiftly rejected by United.

De Gea has two years left on his current contract, signed in Sept. 2015. The summer of 2017 should see him sign another new, long-term deal which would likely bump his weekly wages by another $50,000 in an effort to ward off future advances from his (other) hometown club.