More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Nike

Check out Manchester City’s new home kit

Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Manchester City fans will have a chance to get a new jersey from their club.

Manchester City and Nike revealed the club’s newest home kit Wednesday, which features a classic sky blue look as well as the addition of sponsor Nexen Tire on the left sleeve for Premier League matches.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

The inspiration for the uniform, which features the a solid sky blue jersey with white trim along the neck and down the sides, white shorts and white socks, came from Manchester City’s first division championship side from 1967-1968.

While the kit has an old school look, according to Nike, the jersey is made with “Aeroswift technology” which is more breathable and lightweight than uniforms in the past.

The kit is already on sale on the Manchester City club shop and will be officially debuted by Manchester City’s women’s team on Wednesday in its match against Sunderland.

<a class=”twitter-follow-button” href=”https://twitter.com/DanielKarell”>Follow @DanielKarell</a>

USMNT’s John Brooks secures record move to Wolfsburg

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

U.S. Men’s National Team centerback John Brooks has a new club, and he’s reportedly broken an American record in the process.

Wolfsburg announced Wednesday that it had signed Brooks on a five-year contract from Hertha Berlin, with Brooks moving for a reported $22.46 million according to German publication Kicker. If the report is true, it would be a new American transfer record, breaking Jozy Altidore‘s €10 million fee that Sunderland paid for him from AZ Alkmaar.

“The decision to leave my home-town wasn’t an easy one, but having spoken with Olaf Rebbe and Andries Jonker, I really wanted the move to Wolfsburg, because they both quickly convinced me of their plans with VfL,” Brooks said in a statement. “I want to play my part in helping VfL to repeat the success they have enjoyed in recent years.”

The 24-year-old defender had been with Hertha Berlin since 2007, and went on to make 119 league appearances for the Blue-Whites. Since making his debut for the USMNT in 2013, Brooks has made 30 appearances and scored three goals, including the famous game-winning goal against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“We are delighted about the signing of John Anthony Brooks. In securing his services, we have strengthened our defence with a highly talented and ambitious individual. At just 24, he also brings a great deal of experience,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Rebbe said.

Brooks was called in to USMNT manager Bruce Arena’s World Cup qualifying training camp last Sunday. The U.S. faces Venezuela in a friendly match on Saturday before taking on Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colo. on June 8 and then traveling to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico to face El Tri on June 11.

West Ham’s Slaven Bilic appears to confirm return for next season

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic came under fire from the fans after an up and down season, but it seems that Bilic will be around next season to try and improve the Hammers’ fortunes.

Speaking to West Ham’s website, Bilic thanked the club’s fans for their support during the season and said that the fans deserve better from his players.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“They are tremendous fans and I can only promise them that I’m going to give my best and the team is going to do its best to do better next season and to give them more enjoyable games and moments because they definitely deserve it,” Bilic said.

“I have two heads because I need to rest but the other part of me can’t wait for the season to start because I really feel we will benefit from this [2016/17] season large.”

In the club’s first season in the London Stadium, West Ham struggled mightily to build off its seventh-place Premier League finish and 62 points from its last year at the Boelyn Ground at Upton Park.

West Ham lost star Dimitri Payet midway through the season and were never truly able to replace his goal-scoring and chance creating talent, while the defense conceded 64 goals, sixth-worst in the league.

Bilic will have to spend wisely to bolster his backline as well as improving his attack for next season if West Ham wants to make it back into European competition.

<a class=”twitter-follow-button” href=”https://twitter.com/DanielKarell”>Follow @DanielKarell</a>

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mbappe “not afraid to leave”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest name in world football right now, and the mercurial 18-year-old Frenchman gave some hints to his summer plans on Tuesday.

Speaking at the French Football Federation’s headquarters in Clairefontaine, France while with the French National Team, Mbappe said that he was not afraid to leave Monaco this summer but that any transfer move would be his decision alone.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]

“It does not scare me to leave,” Mbappe said in response to a question about risking a transfer in a World Cup year, with the possibility of him playing less at a bigger club or getting injured. French teammate Anthony Martial‘s move from Monaco to Manchester United has so far been a dud, and Martial could be outside the France World Cup squad unless he regains a regular place in the Red Devils starting XI.

Mbappe is currently being linked with a nearly nine-figure transfer move to Manchester United and Real Madrid after exploding on the scene this past year, leading Monaco to the UEFA Champions League semifinals and scoring 21 goals in 23 starts in both the Champions League and Ligue 1.

France National Team coach Didier Deschamps was recently quoted saying he wouldn’t advise Mbappe to leave Monaco just yet. Mbappe also said recently that his first idol in soccer was current Real Madrid coach Zenedine Zidane, but the winger poured cold water on the rumors that popped up over that comment.

“I dreamed of Zidane player, not Zidane the coach,” Mbappe said. “He is a great coach who immediately got results. He is developing. But it was the player who made me dream.”

Read more:

(more…)

Arsene Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 8:51 AM EDT

It’s finally official. Arsene Wenger is staying at Arsenal.

The long-time Gunners boss signed a new two-year contract this week after months of speculation over whether he would stay or go as his last contract ran down. The news extends Wenger’s stay at Arsenal through 2019, and if he stays until the end of his latest contract, Wenger will certainly manage the most games in Premier League history.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement,” Wenger said in a statement. “We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan (Kroenke, Arsenal majority owner) in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

Wenger is coming off a disappointing season for the Gunners as they finished out of the Premier League’s top four for the first time in Wenger’s 20-year stay in North London, meaning an end to Arsenal’s consistent stay in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal won its last 5 games of the season before securing the club’s 13th FA Cup title but it was too late to recover from a dreadful February and March. Arsenal were pummeled 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 and Arsenal went on a five-game spell where it lost four games.

Wenger admitted earlier in May that the lack of answers over his contract situation led to a “very difficult environment” for the players, adding that the psychological environment of the group was “absolutely horrendous.”

For Arsenal fans, this news only serves to disappoint the growing “Wenger Out” portion of the fan base, although there are still a majority of fans who support Wenger and will welcome the news.

However, it’s undeniably that Arsenal have failed to achieve the fan’s expectations since Arsenal’s invincible’s era ended around 2006. Since that time, Arsenal has won the FA Cup three times but has failed to win the Premier League and has been bounced in the Champions League Round of 16 for seven consecutive seasons.

It’s unclear if Arsene Wenger can guide the team back into the top four of the Premier League but based on his track record, the odds are in his favor for bringing Arsenal back into Europe’s top continental competition.

The next big questions for Arsenal are whether the club can hold on to two of its attacking stars, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who have both been rumored with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. Once their futures are determined, then it will be interesting to see how much Wenger has to spend this summer to bolster his squad, particularly in defense and at holding midfield.

<a class=”twitter-follow-button” href=”https://twitter.com/DanielKarell”>Follow @DanielKarell</a>