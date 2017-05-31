England, Zambia, Uruguay all advance to U20 World Cup quarterfinals

Ademola Lookman produced flashes of brilliance for Everton this season, and the England Under-20 attacker put on a show in South Korea on Wednesday.
Lookman scored a pair of goals, including one where he made a shifty move to avoid two defenders before finishing through the goalkeepers legs as England held on for a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Round of 16. With the win, England advances to the quarterfinals where it will face either Mexico or Senegal on June 5.
Elsewhere, Zambia stunned the world with a 4-3 win over Germany after extra time as Shemmy Mayembe’s goal proved to be the difference. It was a back and forth game as Germany took a 1-0 lead with Philipp Ochs’ brilliant free kick before Zambia scored three-straight goals, including one that zoomed right past the body of German goalkeeper Svend Brodersen.
But the Germans battled back, scoring in the 89th and 94th minutes to force extra time, where they ultimately conceded in the second half.
Earlier in the day, Uruguay advanced to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals by way of a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Uruguay captain Nicolas De La Cruz scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.
Here’s highlights from Wednesday’s U-20 World Cup action:
England 2-1 Costa Rica
Zambia 4-3 Germany (AET)
Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia