Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Marcelo trying to repeat his idol’s success at Real Madrid

Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Marcelo was still in his teens when he arrived at Real Madrid with the difficult task of replacing one of his boyhood idols, Roberto Carlos.

It didn’t take long for him to rise to the challenge.

On Saturday, Marcelo will have a chance to emulate Roberto Carlos’ feat of winning three Champions League titles.

“It’s priceless to be playing again in a Champion League final,” said Marcelo, who will face Juventus on Saturday in Cardiff. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Nearly 11 years after joining Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense as an 18-year-old promising youngster, Marcelo has become a defensive star just like Roberto Carlos, who won his Champions League titles in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

One of the team’s captains, Marcelo will be trying to win his third European title in four seasons. He scored a goal in extra time when Madrid defeated crosstown rival Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final, and converted a penalty kick in last year’s decisive shootout, also against Atletico.

Marcelo and Roberto Carlos are the foreign players with the most ever appearances for Real Madrid. Marcelo will be playing in his 408th match on Saturday, while Roberto Carlos ended his 11-year stint at the club with 527.

Roberto Carlos left Madrid shortly after Marcelo arrived, but the two remained friends and stayed in contact since then. Roberto Carlos works for the club and still lives in the Spanish capital.

“To come to a place where your idol is playing and have him welcome you so warmly, knowing that you play in his position, that’s rare in soccer,” Marcelo said. “I came here to be his successor and he treated me and my family as if we were his own. He gave us his number and told us to call him if we needed anything.”

Earlier this year, Marcelo surpassed Roberto Carlos as the foreign-born player with most Spanish league wins with Madrid.

The 44-year-old Roberto Carlos has repeatedly praised his successor, calling him the world’s best full back.

The former great thrived with a very different style compared to Marcelo, relying mostly on his physical strength and incredible long-range shots.

The 29-year-old Marcelo has excelled with his skillful footwork and precise crosses, looking more like a playmaker than a defensive player.

Marcelo was one of the team’s leaders in assists this season, and his performances were good enough to earn him a place in Brazil’s national team under coach Tite.

Marcelo won a bronze medal with Brazil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, but was left out of the 2010 World Cup squad coached by Dunga. He was a starter in Brazil’s 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup.

Roberto Carlos won the 2002 World Cup under coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Marcelo will be facing another Brazilian on Saturday, right back Dani Alves, who has thrived since joining Juventus from Barcelona last season. The Brazil teammates will be on the same side of the field and are expected to be constantly going against each other.

“I know that Dani Alves is a very good player and I always enjoying playing against him,” Marcelo said. “It’s going to be a great match.”

Man City turn $13-million profit on Unal, who never played for club

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

If only everything we buy in life — a house or a car, for instance — could appreciate in value the way that Enes Unal did while at Manchester City.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

Unal, a striker who moved to Man City from Bursaspor at the age of 18 two summers ago, cost the Premier League side a paltry $2.5 million at the time. Having spent two years “at the club” (he went on loan three times) and failed to gain a work permit, the 20-year-old Turkish international is off to Villarreal, for a transfer fee of $15.5 million.

The transfer agreement between the two clubs also includes a buy-back fee in the neighborhood of $22.5 million. City would only exercise such a clause of Unal reaches an elite level, at which point they’d have acquired a world-class striker only just entering the prime of his career, for all of $9.5 million at the end of the day.

[ MORE: Zlatan had ACL surgery 30 days ago, and he's already working out ]

It’s a decent bit of business, if you’ve got 1) cash in excess to essentially write off if/when it doesn’t work out; 2) all the time in the world with which to play the “long game.”

Unal scored 19 goals in 33 appearances (all competitions) while on loan to Eredivisie side Twente this season. He scored 11 in 28 during a pair of half-season loan spells, to Belgian side Genk and Dutch second-division side NAC Breda.

Report: Man United reject Real Madrid’s $77-million bid for De Gea

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

David De Gea has been “leaving” Manchester United and “headed” to Real Madrid for going on three years now, with the never-ending transfer saga climaxing on transfer deadline day, Aug. 2015, when one (or both, depending on who you ask) of the sides failed to submit the necessary paperwork for an agreed upon transfer in a timely manner.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

Fast forward nearly 24 months, and Man United have enjoyed two more stellar seasons with Spain’s no. 1 in goal at Old Trafford. With UEFA Champions League football on tap for the 2017-18 season, one might assume that United will comfortably hold onto the 26-year-old with relative ease this summer.

Actually, you’d be wrong to assume such a thing, as Los Blancos have reportedly reignited their pursuit of De Gea with a $77-million bid three days before they’re set to take on Juventus in the Champions League final, on Saturday. According to the report from Sky Sports, the bid was swiftly rejected by United.

[ MORE: Two more years — Arsene Wenger signs new contract ]

De Gea has two years left on his current contract, signed in Sept. 2015. The summer of 2017 should see him sign another new, long-term deal which would likely bump his weekly wages by another $50,000 in an effort to ward off future advances from his (other) hometown club.

VIDEO: Zlatan is already working out; “Lions don’t recover like humans”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is superhuman — there’s no other way to explain the video posted to the Manchester United striker’s Instagram account on Wednesday, 30 days after the 35-year-old underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

The video, which you can watch below, shows the big Swede kicking a ball, with both feet, in between short, choppy steps. If the feat of doing so barely four weeks after a major reconstructive surgery wasn’t enough to leave solidify Ibrahimovic’s place among the world’s toughest, most accomplished physical specimens, the attached caption will no doubt do the trick.

[ MORE: Two more years — Arsene Wenger signs new contract ]

“The touch will never disappear,” he said. “Lions don’t recover like humans.”

Apparently they do not. This should fully dispel previous reports that the injury could be career-ending, a claim which Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, has refuted on a number of occasions. 

The stages of Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

Initially there was intrigue. Then there was admiration. Next came pity, followed by anger and protest.

It has been a roller-coaster of emotions during the 21-year tenure of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, which will continue after the Frenchman signed a contract extension for two more years on Wednesday.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

A look at the various stages of Wenger’s reign:

“Arsene Who?” read the headline across a London newspaper when Wenger, a wiry, bespectacled and relatively unknown French coach was hired by Arsenal in September 1996.

Within two years, it was clear the club had pulled off a coup.

That’s all it took for Wenger to turn Arsenal around – its players’ drinking culture, their dietary habits and the team’s style of play – and lead the club to a Premier League-FA Cup double in 1998 at the end of his first full season in charge. He was the first foreign-born manager to achieve the double.

Helped by his knowledge of the French league, Wenger quickly began constructing a formidable side: Patrick Vieira had already joined in the months before Wenger’s arrival; Marc Overmars, Emmanuel Petit and Nicolas Anelka joined ahead of the 1998-99 season; Thierry Henry replaced Anelka in 1999. By 2001, he was building the team that would become known as the “Invincibles” – one that went through the 2003-04 league season unbeaten.

Arsenal recovered from losing the UEFA Cup final to Galatasaray in 2000 and the FA Cup final to Liverpool in 2001 by winning another league-cup double in 2002.

The “Invincibles” season would define his reign, with Arsenal winning 26 games and drawing the other 12 as the likes of Henry, Vieira, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp and Sol Campbell excelled. Wenger’s swashbuckling, slick side was awarded a special gold version of the league trophy in recognition.

[ MORE: Two more years — Wenger signs new contract ]

Arsenal then won the FA Cup in 2005 after a penalty shootout against Manchester United. Few could have imagined that would be the club’s last major trophy for nine years.

Although Arsenal reached the Champions League final the following season, losing to Barcelona after taking an early lead in Paris, a fourth-place finish in the league – the first time Wenger had finished outside the top two in a full season – was a sign of things to come.

Arsenal left its Highbury home of 93 years and relocated to nearby Emirates Stadium in 2006. Suddenly the priority was financing the new 60,000-seat stadium over strengthening the playing squad.

Vieira had already left in 2005, Henry and David Dein – who was both the vice chairman and a trusted ally of Wenger in the boardroom – departed in 2007, and Arsenal veered toward bringing through youth players and cheaper signings.

There was a gradual loss of leadership at the club, on and off the field, and it began to show in results.

Between 2007-13, Arsenal finished either third or fourth in the Premier League and rarely had a shot at the title. The team blew a five-point lead in February in the 2007-08 season and imploded in the last months of the 2010-11 season when in contention for four trophies, including losing to Birmingham in the English League Cup final.

Wenger couldn’t afford to keep hold of his star players. In 2011, Cesc Fabregas was sold to Barcelona, and Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy joined Manchester City. Top scorer Robin Van Persie moved to Manchester United in 2012, leading his new team to the league title the following season.

[ MORE: Huddersfield win promotion, complete 2017-18 PL field ]

Aspirations lowered at the Emirates. By 2012 and with Arsenal struggling to win titles, Wenger was saying that finishing in the top four – and therefore qualifying for the Champions League – was comparable to winning a trophy.

By 2013, Arsenal’s title drought extended to eight years and Wenger would soon be labeled a “specialist in failure” by managerial rival Jose Mourinho. Fueled by cash from their Russian and Abu Dhabi owners, Chelsea and Manchester City had sprinted past Arsenal and changed the financial landscape of the Premier League – much to the chagrin of the more conservative Wenger.

“I accept one basic principle for every company,” Wenger said, “that you can spend the money you make.”

No longer hamstrung by stadium debts, Wenger could finally start spending again. Off came the financial straitjacket and in came two stars of the Spanish league, playmaker Mesut Ozil for a club-record 42.4 million pounds (then $66 million) in 2013 and forward Alexis Sanchez for 35 million pounds (then $60 million) in 2014.

Arsenal continued to secure Champions League qualification each season and the team ended its wait for a trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2014 – but only after a penalty-shootout win over second-tier club Wigan in the semifinals and the need for extra time to beat Hull 3-2 in the final. There were reports that Wenger might have quit if Arsenal had lost the final; instead he signed a new three-year deal.

[ MORE: Slaven Bilic confirms he'll return to West Ham next season ]

By now, though, there was a small but loud contingent of fans that was growing tired with Wenger. The embarrassing losses started to build up, including in the 2013-14 season a 5-1 loss at Liverpool and 6-0 loss at Chelsea in his 1,000th match in charge of Arsenal.

Arsenal retained the FA Cup in 2015, taking Wenger’s haul of titles in that competition to six, but it couldn’t hide the team’s failure to challenge for the Premier League or Champions League. Arsenal’s limitations in the Champions League were particularly galling, with Wenger unable to lead his side beyond the last 16 from 2011-17.

Wenger acknowledged that he missed a great chance to win a first Premier League title since 2004 when Arsenal finished second behind surprise champion Leicester in the 2015-16 season.

Fan unrest was at its worst the following season as the Gunners slipped from league contention by February and were routed 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arsenal ended up finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in a full season under Wenger, although a strong finish to the campaign saw the team beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final. It was a record seventh FA Cup triumph for Wenger, and – following a board meeting three days later – he signed up for two more years.