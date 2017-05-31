Men in Blazers podcast: Celebrating Arsenal, Man United; Welcoming Huddersfield

Rog and Davo applaud Arsenal’s FA Cup Final victory over Chelsea, break down Manchester United’s Europa League triumph and welcome Huddersfield Town to the Premier League Party.
Report: Beckham ownership group secures key political endorsement for stadium site
David Beckham’s potential Major League Soccer franchise in Miami is closer to becoming a reality.
According to a report from the Miami Herald, Beckham’s Miami Beckham United ownership group locked up pivotal backing from Miami-Dade County commissioner Audrey Edmonson, which is expected to clear the way for Beckham to purchase the last plot of land the ownership group needs to build its soccer-specific stadium.
Edmonson represents Overtown, where the stadium is to be located, and she required Beckham and his group to come and pitch the stadium to local residents before she would endorse it.
Edmonson is now sponsoring legislation that would have Beckham’s group purchase a three-acre truck depot in Overtown for around $9 million. The ownership group had already purchased a six-acre plot next to the truck depot from a private owner for $19 million.
Beckham and MLS held their infamous announcement together that Beckham was exercising his franchise-purchase option on February 5, 2014 but since then it’s been a series of proposals and setbacks for Beckham’s team. Proposals to build stadiums in PortMiami and in Little Havana were roundly decried and ultimately rejected by Miami-Dade county.
Eventually, Beckham’s team settled on the Overtown site, though they had to make some concessions, including purchasing the land at market value and giving up the possibility of having on-site parking among others. The stadium will fit snugly into the Overtown neighborhood, with fans having to travel in by train, walking or parking in nearby lots and getting shuttled in.
MLS plans to expand to 28 teams by 2020 and is currently holding the 24th expansion slot for Beckham’s potential franchise in Miami. With the league at 22 teams currently, Los Angeles FC will enter in 2019 with Beckham’s franchise potentially entering in 2019 or 2020 should the stadium receive approval and groundbreaking begin.
England, Zambia, Uruguay all advance to U20 World Cup quarterfinals
Ademola Lookman produced flashes of brilliance for Everton this season, and the England Under-20 attacker put on a show in South Korea on Wednesday.
Lookman scored a pair of goals, including one where he made a shifty move to avoid two defenders before finishing through the goalkeepers legs as England held on for a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Round of 16. With the win, England advances to the quarterfinals where it will face either Mexico or Senegal on June 5.
Elsewhere, Zambia stunned the world with a 4-3 win over Germany after extra time as Shemmy Mayembe’s goal proved to be the difference. It was a back and forth game as Germany took a 1-0 lead with Philipp Ochs’ brilliant free kick before Zambia scored three-straight goals, including one that zoomed right past the body of German goalkeeper Svend Brodersen.
But the Germans battled back, scoring in the 89th and 94th minutes to force extra time, where they ultimately conceded in the second half.
Earlier in the day, Uruguay advanced to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals by way of a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Uruguay captain Nicolas De La Cruz scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.
Here’s highlights from Wednesday’s U-20 World Cup action:
USMNT’s John Brooks secures record move to Wolfsburg
U.S. Men’s National Team centerback John Brooks has a new club, and he’s reportedly broken an American record in the process.
Wolfsburg announced Wednesday that it had signed Brooks on a five-year contract from Hertha Berlin, with Brooks moving for a reported $22.46 million according to German publication Kicker. If the report is true, it would be a new American transfer record, breaking Jozy Altidore‘s €10 million fee that Sunderland paid for him from AZ Alkmaar.
“The decision to leave my home-town wasn’t an easy one, but having spoken with Olaf Rebbe and Andries Jonker, I really wanted the move to Wolfsburg, because they both quickly convinced me of their plans with VfL,” Brooks said in a statement. “I want to play my part in helping VfL to repeat the success they have enjoyed in recent years.”
The 24-year-old defender had been with Hertha Berlin since 2007, and went on to make 119 league appearances for the Blue-Whites. Since making his debut for the USMNT in 2013, Brooks has made 30 appearances and scored three goals, including the famous game-winning goal against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
“We are delighted about the signing of John Anthony Brooks. In securing his services, we have strengthened our defense with a highly talented and ambitious individual. At just 24, he also brings a great deal of experience,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Rebbe said.
On its face the move seems strange, aside from the likely pay raise that Brooks is getting. Wolfsburg needed to beat out Eintracht Braunschweig to avoid relegation following a disastrous season in which it gave up 52 goals, scored only 34 in 34 games and recorded just 37 points. Meanwhile, Hertha qualified for the UEFA Europa League, finishing in sixth place in the Bundesliga with 48 points.
But it was a down year for some of Germany’s recent traditional powers, including Schalke (10th place), Bayer Leverkusen (12th place) and Werder Bremen (eighth place).
Wolfsburg was UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists in 2015 and 2016 and won the German Cup in 2016, but struggled mightily this past season despite a reported $89 million spent on signings. Unloading some of the disappointing players and bringing in some new goal scorers will be high on the team’s short list after securing Brooks.
Brooks was called in to USMNT manager Bruce Arena’s World Cup qualifying training camp last Sunday. The U.S. faces Venezuela in a friendly match on Saturday before taking on Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colo. on June 8 and then traveling to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico to face El Tri on June 11.
West Ham’s Slaven Bilic appears to confirm return for next season
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic came under fire from the fans after an up and down season, but it seems that Bilic will be around next season to try and improve the Hammers’ fortunes.
Speaking to West Ham’s website, Bilic thanked the club’s fans for their support during the season and said that the fans deserve better from his players.
“They are tremendous fans and I can only promise them that I’m going to give my best and the team is going to do its best to do better next season and to give them more enjoyable games and moments because they definitely deserve it,” Bilic said.
“I have two heads because I need to rest but the other part of me can’t wait for the season to start because I really feel we will benefit from this [2016/17] season large.”
In the club’s first season in the London Stadium, West Ham struggled mightily to build off its seventh-place Premier League finish and 62 points from its last year at the Boelyn Ground at Upton Park.
West Ham lost star Dimitri Payet midway through the season and were never truly able to replace his goal-scoring and chance creating talent, while the defense conceded 64 goals, sixth-worst in the league.
Bilic will have to spend wisely to bolster his backline as well as improving his attack for next season if West Ham wants to make it back into European competition.