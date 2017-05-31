More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS roundup: HOU, CLB run rampant; NYCFC drop points late

By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

A roundup of Wednesday night’s midweek action in MLS…

New York City FC 2-2 New England Revolution

The top of the Eastern Conference is as interesting and tight as it could possibly be. While Toronto FC have raced out to a five-point lead on the entire league, places no. 2 through 6 in the East are currently separated by just four points. NYCFC were four minutes from moving to within a single point of second-place Chicago Fire, but Patrick Vieira’s side conceded a late equalizer to Xavier Kouassi and ultimately dropped a pair of points they deserved to claim as their own on Wednesday.

David Villa was brilliant in setting up the game’s opening goal just after the quarter-hour mark, but Kei Kamara drew New England level in the 24th minute. Miguel Camargo put the home side back ahead with his first MLS goal in the 64th minute, but NYCFC couldn’t hold the lead, as Kelyn Rowe masterfully set up Kouassi in the 86th minute.

The draw leaves NYCFC with just one win from their last five games, now fifth in the East, eight points back of TFC.

Columbus Crew SC 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Columbus hit Seattle early and often at MAPFRE Stadium, as the defending MLS Cup champions lost for the fourth time in their last six games.

Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Justin Meram made it 2-0 just 11 minutes later, and Ola Kamara completed the rout just before the hour mark.

After 14 games, Seattle have just 16 points to their name, though right now they sit just a point out of the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference.

Houston Dynamo 5-1 Real Salt Lake

No one loves sleeping in their own bed, and hates sleeping in a hotel, more than Houston. Just shy of the halfway point of the season, Wilmer Cabrera’s side currently sports the following home-away splits: 7W-1D-0L, and 0W-1D-5L.

Wednesday night represented RSL’s turn on the BBVA Compass Stadium chopping block, and things turned rather ugly, rather quickly. Justin Schmidt put the ball into his own net less than three minutes into the game, and Alex double Houston’s lead in the 15th minute. Mauro Manotas made it 3-0 just before halftime, and Erick Torres and Leonardo piled on more misery after the intermission, with Joao Plata bagging a brilliant consolation free kick just after the hour mark.

That’s six losses in the the last eight games for RSL, who sit above only Colorado Rapids and Montreal Impact in the full league table. Houston, meanwhile, leapfrog Sporting Kansas City for the top spot in the West, and could have some serious staying power with even marginally improved form on the road.

Orlando City SC 2-0 D.C. United

Speaking of teams with drastic different home-away splits, here’s Orlando’s following their 2-0 win over D.C. United: 6W-1D-1L, and 1W-1D-4L.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Cyle Larin hadn’t scored a goal in any of Orlando’s last three games, which was actually beginning to feel like a “slump” for the 22-year-old Europe-bound striker. After 66 minutes of knocking on D.C.’s door, the slump was busted, and Orlando had themselves a lead they’d never relinquish. Giles Barnes tacked on a second goal in the 88th minute, courtesy of Bill Hamid’s most shocking howler to date, and just like that, Orlando climbed two spots to third in the East, just one point back of Chicago.

VIDEO: U-20 World Cup quarterfinal bracket set

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Three Round of 16 games took place at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea on Thursday as the U.S., Mexico and Italy all made it through to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. hammered New Zealand, while Mexico squeezed past 10-man Senegal late on and Italy beat France who were heavily favored to do well in Korea.

All of that means the quarterfinal for the U-20 World Cup has now been set with the following games coming up in the next few days.

2017 U-20 World Cup quarterfinals

June 4
Venezuela vs. USA – 2 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Uruguay – 5 a.m. ET

June 5
Italy vs. Zambia – 4 a.m. ET
Mexico vs. England – 7 a.m. ET

2017 U-20 World Cup semifinals

June 8
Venezuela/USA vs. Portugal/Uruguay – 4 a.m. ET
Italy/Zambia vs. Mexico/England – 7 a.m. ET

Watch the video highlights from all three of Thursday’s Round of 16 games below, while you can click on the link above to catch up on all the latest news from the U-20 World Cup.

Mexico 1-0 Senegal

USA 6-0 New Zealand

France 1-2 Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Hang on a minute.

We may not have seen the last of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a Manchester United jersey.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is recovering from serious ligament damage in his right knee and his current deal at United is due to expire on June 30, with no deal agreed for a one-year extension.

After scoring 28 goals in all competitions for United last season (their top goalscorer by some distance) Ibrahimovic made a huge impact in helping the Red Devils return to the UEFA Champions League via winning the UEFA Europa League, plus he also led them to League Cup glory at Wembley in his debut season in England.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the UK, his agent Mino Raiola confirmed that Ibrahimovic wants to remain in the Premier League.

“Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top, and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?” Raiola said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.”

Raiola went on to say that Ibrahimovic has multiple offers from elsewhere but the Swede will sit down and talk with United first before making any decision.

Would Zlatan sticking around at United be a good move for everyone involved?

Most definitely. For Zlatan, he’d get another huge pay day and he’ll probably be ready to play by September/October time and for United they’d be keeping a player with vast experience in the UEFA Champions League who can certainly contribute goals if this season is anything to go by.

There is a worry that Ibrahimovic may not recover fully from his serious injury but judging by the video below, and the typically modest caption, he is well on his way to a full recovery.

The touch will never disappear. Lions dont recover like humans. @azsportswear #itsnotaboutthegear

With Antoine Griezmann set to be the main man at Old Trafford next season if his $110 million move from Atletico Madrid goes through, Zlatan will also have to deal with being on the bench throughout the 2017-18 campaign if he was to stay at United.

Then again, that’s what we said about this time last year about his arrival at United and look how that turned out…

Payments to Premier League clubs revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

This is a lot of cash.

On Thursday the Premier League revealed how much each team received in 2016-17 from broadcast revenue, an equal share of central income and a merit payment depending on their final finish in the league table.

Overall $3.09 billion was dished out to the 20 PL clubs.

Chelsea sit on top as the 2016-17 PL champs received $194.4 million, while Sunderland still received $120.4 million despite finishing bottom of the Premier League standings.

As well as these “payments to clubs” each season, the Premier League also pointed out the huge role it plays on developing and growing the game at all levels in the UK.

Along with our Clubs we provide a range of support for the development of football outside the Premier League, including solidarity payments for all EFL and National League clubs, and the funding of player pensions and welfare and medical insurance costs for all EFL players.

The League and its Clubs fund community facilities across England and Wales, operate national and local sports participation projects, and have recently launched Premier League Primary Stars – a program that will help to inspire primary school children in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.

Here’s the full breakdown of how much each Premier League club received in 2016-17.

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban upheld; Griezmann deal off?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT

This decision will have a huge ripple effect across European soccer.

On Thursday Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the La Liga outfit are now banned from signing any new players until January 2018.

FIFA initially dished out the bans for breaking rules over signing players under the age of 18 from foreign countries, to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in January 2016 but both clubs appealed and therefore could sign players last summer until the appeal to FIFA was thrown out in July 2016 with Real and Atleti banned from signing new players across two transfer windows.

However, Real had their ban halved on appeal to CAS so they could sign players this summer, but Atletico’s transfer ban for two transfer windows (January 2017 and now summer 2017) has been upheld.

This means that selling Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United could be in serious doubt (more on that below), while Diego Costa heading back to Atleti this summer is now off.

The latter deal seemed increasingly likely to happen as part of the domino effect which would see Griezmann join United and Costa replace him as he returns to work for Diego Simeone. Costa is facing another season at Chelsea after publicly announcing he will not be heading to the Chinese Super League and will only be playing for either Chelsea and Atletico Madrid next season. Well, now it is a certainty he will be playing for Chelsea.

Yet both deals, plus Atletico’s reported move for Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, now seem unlikely due to Atleti not being able to strengthen their squad this summer.

Of course, if Manchester United meet Griezmann’s release clause of $110 million then he is free to leave Atletico and that is now the only option because there is no way that the La Liga outfit would contemplate selling the French international without being able to sign a replacement until January 2018 at the earliest. Right?

Multiple reports on Thursday suggested that United have cooled their interest in Griezmann and have made signing a No.9 a priority over another attacking playmaker in Griezmann.

Make no mistake about it, United’s summer move for Griezmann just got more expensive with this ruling but word on the street suggests Mourinho is happy with his attacking options but needs a targetman to replace the injured Ibrahimovic.

Then again, with Zlatan recovering well and potentially looking at another season at Old Trafford, is this just United working up Griezmann and Atletico to try and accelerate a move?

This saga could go on all summer, folks.