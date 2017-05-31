Morgan Brian out for European trip with knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Morgan Brian won’t travel with the U.S. women’s national team on an upcoming European trip because she’s still returning to form after a knee injury in March.
Brian also experienced tightness in her hamstring last weekend during a game with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.
She won’t be replaced on the roster for the U.S. team’s match against Sweden in Gothenburg on June 8 or a match against Norway in Sandefjord on June 11.
Brian sustained a right knee injury against France during the SheBelieves Cup in March. She missed a pair of U.S exhibition games against Russia last month.
A fine season with Eintracht Frankfurt won’t translate to the United States men’s national team for Timmy Chandler, at least for now.
The versatile 27-year-old fullback has pulled out of U.S. camp with a hamstring injury, shutting down his chances at laying claim to a starting position in Saturday’s friendly against Venezuela or the following World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico.
Perhaps he’ll get his chance in July’s Ghana friendly, or in the Gold Cup, but this was a prime opportunity for Chandler to reinvent himself under Bruce Arena the same way he reinvigorated his club career this season.
Chandler played the third-most minutes for Frankfurt this season, but his 29-times capped USMNT tenure has been tumultuous at best.
He would’ve been a potential left back for Arena, but was going to get one heck of a fight from Santos Laguna’s Jorge Villafana.
See the full list of call-ups here.
There’s a lone third round game on the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup docket on Tuesday, but it’s provided a peach of a goal.
Michigan Bucks of the fourth-tier PDL and Saint Louis FC of the second-tier USL are jostling for the right to face Chicago Fire in the fourth round, and the first half featured a trio of goals.
With the pros leading 2-0, Bucks winger Francis Atuahene belted a high volley over the backs and into the goal to give Michigan hope at the break.
Atuahene has 18 goals and seven assists in two years at the University of Michigan, but his production has been overshadowed by the Wolverines’ relative struggles. Still, the Ghana-born rising junior should have another fantastic year at Ann Arbor.
We know Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City, respectfully of course, but the Foxes aren’t interesting in any cut-rate deals.
Recognizing Mahrez’s status as a 26-year-old playmaking wizard, Leicester is content to hang onto the Algerian star if the right offer doesn’t arrive at the King Power Stadium.
And by “not cut-rate”, we mean “extremely expensive.” From Sky Sports:
Sky sources understand that, for any bid to be acceptable, it would have to reflect Mahrez’s standing as PFA Player of the Year in 2015/16, a Ballon d’Or nominee, Premier League winner and Champions League player.
Mahrez is worth loads. How many players with his accolades get sold in the prime of their careers? Kevin De Bruyne was a bit younger and cost Manchester City close to $70 million. What will Leicester hope to get for him? $75 mil? Eighty?
FRISCO, Texas (AP) FC Dallas defender Walker Zimmerman is expected to miss four to six weeks with a ligament strain in his left knee, possibly sidelining him from the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.
Zimmerman sustained the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Houston on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has made 10 starts for Dallas this season after a career-high 30 last year. He has one assist this season.
Zimmerman made his U.S. team debut in a 1-0 exhibition win against Jamaica on Feb. 3. U.S. coach Bruce Arena is expected to use a young roster for the Gold Cup, where the Americans open against Panama on July 8.