The stages of Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal

Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT

Initially there was intrigue. Then there was admiration. Next came pity, followed by anger and protest.

It has been a roller-coaster of emotions during the 21-year tenure of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, which will continue after the Frenchman signed a contract extension for two more years on Wednesday.

A look at the various stages of Wenger’s reign:

“Arsene Who?” read the headline across a London newspaper when Wenger, a wiry, bespectacled and relatively unknown French coach was hired by Arsenal in September 1996.

Within two years, it was clear the club had pulled off a coup.

That’s all it took for Wenger to turn Arsenal around – its players’ drinking culture, their dietary habits and the team’s style of play – and lead the club to a Premier League-FA Cup double in 1998 at the end of his first full season in charge. He was the first foreign-born manager to achieve the double.

Helped by his knowledge of the French league, Wenger quickly began constructing a formidable side: Patrick Vieira had already joined in the months before Wenger’s arrival; Marc Overmars, Emmanuel Petit and Nicolas Anelka joined ahead of the 1998-99 season; Thierry Henry replaced Anelka in 1999. By 2001, he was building the team that would become known as the “Invincibles” – one that went through the 2003-04 league season unbeaten.

Arsenal recovered from losing the UEFA Cup final to Galatasaray in 2000 and the FA Cup final to Liverpool in 2001 by winning another league-cup double in 2002.

The “Invincibles” season would define his reign, with Arsenal winning 26 games and drawing the other 12 as the likes of Henry, Vieira, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp and Sol Campbell excelled. Wenger’s swashbuckling, slick side was awarded a special gold version of the league trophy in recognition.

Arsenal then won the FA Cup in 2005 after a penalty shootout against Manchester United. Few could have imagined that would be the club’s last major trophy for nine years.

Although Arsenal reached the Champions League final the following season, losing to Barcelona after taking an early lead in Paris, a fourth-place finish in the league – the first time Wenger had finished outside the top two in a full season – was a sign of things to come.

Arsenal left its Highbury home of 93 years and relocated to nearby Emirates Stadium in 2006. Suddenly the priority was financing the new 60,000-seat stadium over strengthening the playing squad.

Vieira had already left in 2005, Henry and David Dein – who was both the vice chairman and a trusted ally of Wenger in the boardroom – departed in 2007, and Arsenal veered toward bringing through youth players and cheaper signings.

There was a gradual loss of leadership at the club, on and off the field, and it began to show in results.

Between 2007-13, Arsenal finished either third or fourth in the Premier League and rarely had a shot at the title. The team blew a five-point lead in February in the 2007-08 season and imploded in the last months of the 2010-11 season when in contention for four trophies, including losing to Birmingham in the English League Cup final.

Wenger couldn’t afford to keep hold of his star players. In 2011, Cesc Fabregas was sold to Barcelona, and Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy joined Manchester City. Top scorer Robin Van Persie moved to Manchester United in 2012, leading his new team to the league title the following season.

Aspirations lowered at the Emirates. By 2012 and with Arsenal struggling to win titles, Wenger was saying that finishing in the top four – and therefore qualifying for the Champions League – was comparable to winning a trophy.

By 2013, Arsenal’s title drought extended to eight years and Wenger would soon be labeled a “specialist in failure” by managerial rival Jose Mourinho. Fueled by cash from their Russian and Abu Dhabi owners, Chelsea and Manchester City had sprinted past Arsenal and changed the financial landscape of the Premier League – much to the chagrin of the more conservative Wenger.

“I accept one basic principle for every company,” Wenger said, “that you can spend the money you make.”

No longer hamstrung by stadium debts, Wenger could finally start spending again. Off came the financial straitjacket and in came two stars of the Spanish league, playmaker Mesut Ozil for a club-record 42.4 million pounds (then $66 million) in 2013 and forward Alexis Sanchez for 35 million pounds (then $60 million) in 2014.

Arsenal continued to secure Champions League qualification each season and the team ended its wait for a trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2014 – but only after a penalty-shootout win over second-tier club Wigan in the semifinals and the need for extra time to beat Hull 3-2 in the final. There were reports that Wenger might have quit if Arsenal had lost the final; instead he signed a new three-year deal.

By now, though, there was a small but loud contingent of fans that was growing tired with Wenger. The embarrassing losses started to build up, including in the 2013-14 season a 5-1 loss at Liverpool and 6-0 loss at Chelsea in his 1,000th match in charge of Arsenal.

Arsenal retained the FA Cup in 2015, taking Wenger’s haul of titles in that competition to six, but it couldn’t hide the team’s failure to challenge for the Premier League or Champions League. Arsenal’s limitations in the Champions League were particularly galling, with Wenger unable to lead his side beyond the last 16 from 2011-17.

Wenger acknowledged that he missed a great chance to win a first Premier League title since 2004 when Arsenal finished second behind surprise champion Leicester in the 2015-16 season.

Fan unrest was at its worst the following season as the Gunners slipped from league contention by February and were routed 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arsenal ended up finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in a full season under Wenger, although a strong finish to the campaign saw the team beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final. It was a record seventh FA Cup triumph for Wenger, and – following a board meeting three days later – he signed up for two more years.

Men in Blazers podcast: Celebrating Arsenal, Man United; Welcoming Huddersfield

By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Rog and Davo applaud Arsenal’s FA Cup Final victory over Chelsea, break down Manchester United’s Europa League triumph and welcome Huddersfield Town to the Premier League Party.

Report: Beckham ownership group secures key political endorsement for stadium site

By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

David Beckham’s potential Major League Soccer franchise in Miami is closer to becoming a reality.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, Beckham’s Miami Beckham United ownership group locked up pivotal backing from Miami-Dade County commissioner Audrey Edmonson, which is expected to clear the way for Beckham to purchase the last plot of land the ownership group needs to build its soccer-specific stadium.

Edmonson represents Overtown, where the stadium is to be located, and she required Beckham and his group to come and pitch the stadium to local residents before she would endorse it.

Edmonson is now sponsoring legislation that would have Beckham’s group purchase a three-acre truck depot in Overtown for around $9 million. The ownership group had already purchased a six-acre plot next to the truck depot from a private owner for $19 million.

Beckham and MLS held their infamous announcement together that Beckham was exercising his franchise-purchase option on February 5, 2014 but since then it’s been a series of proposals and setbacks for Beckham’s team. Proposals to build stadiums in PortMiami and in Little Havana were roundly decried and ultimately rejected by Miami-Dade county.

Eventually, Beckham’s team settled on the Overtown site, though they had to make some concessions, including purchasing the land at market value and giving up the possibility of having on-site parking among others. The stadium will fit snugly into the Overtown neighborhood, with fans having to travel in by train, walking or parking in nearby lots and getting shuttled in.

MLS plans to expand to 28 teams by 2020 and is currently holding the 24th expansion slot for Beckham’s potential franchise in Miami. With the league at 22 teams currently, Los Angeles FC will enter in 2019 with Beckham’s franchise potentially entering in 2019 or 2020 should the stadium receive approval and groundbreaking begin.

England, Zambia, Uruguay all advance to U20 World Cup quarterfinals

By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Ademola Lookman produced flashes of brilliance for Everton this season, and the England Under-20 attacker put on a show in South Korea on Wednesday.

Lookman scored a pair of goals, including one where he made a shifty move to avoid two defenders before finishing through the goalkeepers legs as England held on for a 2-1 win over Costa Rica in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Round of 16. With the win, England advances to the quarterfinals where it will face either Mexico or Senegal on June 5.

Elsewhere, Zambia stunned the world with a 4-3 win over Germany after extra time as Shemmy Mayembe’s goal proved to be the difference. It was a back and forth game as Germany took a 1-0 lead with Philipp Ochs’ brilliant free kick before Zambia scored three-straight goals, including one that zoomed right past the body of German goalkeeper Svend Brodersen.

But the Germans battled back, scoring in the 89th and 94th minutes to force extra time, where they ultimately conceded in the second half.

Earlier in the day, Uruguay advanced to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals by way of a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Uruguay captain Nicolas De La Cruz scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.

Here’s highlights from Wednesday’s U-20 World Cup action:

USMNT’s John Brooks secures record move to Wolfsburg

By Daniel KarellMay 31, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

U.S. Men’s National Team centerback John Brooks has a new club, and he’s reportedly broken an American record in the process.

Wolfsburg announced Wednesday that it had signed Brooks on a five-year contract from Hertha Berlin, with Brooks moving for a reported $22.46 million according to German publication Kicker. If the report is true, it would be a new American transfer record, breaking Jozy Altidore‘s €10 million fee that Sunderland paid for him from AZ Alkmaar.

“The decision to leave my home-town wasn’t an easy one, but having spoken with Olaf Rebbe and Andries Jonker, I really wanted the move to Wolfsburg, because they both quickly convinced me of their plans with VfL,” Brooks said in a statement. “I want to play my part in helping VfL to repeat the success they have enjoyed in recent years.”

The 24-year-old defender had been with Hertha Berlin since 2007, and went on to make 119 league appearances for the Blue-Whites. Since making his debut for the USMNT in 2013, Brooks has made 30 appearances and scored three goals, including the famous game-winning goal against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“We are delighted about the signing of John Anthony Brooks. In securing his services, we have strengthened our defense with a highly talented and ambitious individual. At just 24, he also brings a great deal of experience,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Rebbe said.

On its face the move seems strange, aside from the likely pay raise that Brooks is getting. Wolfsburg needed to beat out Eintracht Braunschweig to avoid relegation following a disastrous season in which it gave up 52 goals, scored only 34 in 34 games and recorded just 37 points. Meanwhile, Hertha qualified for the UEFA Europa League, finishing in sixth place in the Bundesliga with 48 points.

But it was a down year for some of Germany’s recent traditional powers, including Schalke (10th place), Bayer Leverkusen (12th place) and Werder Bremen (eighth place).

Wolfsburg was UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists in 2015 and 2016 and won the German Cup in 2016, but struggled mightily this past season despite a reported $89 million spent on signings. Unloading some of the disappointing players and bringing in some new goal scorers will be high on the team’s short list after securing Brooks.

Brooks was called in to USMNT manager Bruce Arena’s World Cup qualifying training camp last Sunday. The U.S. faces Venezuela in a friendly match on Saturday before taking on Trinidad and Tobago in Commerce City, Colo. on June 8 and then traveling to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico to face El Tri on June 11.