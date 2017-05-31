Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mbappe “not afraid to leave”

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest name in world football right now, and the mercurial 18-year-old Frenchman gave some hints to his summer plans on Tuesday.

Speaking at the French Football Federation’s headquarters in Clairefontaine, France while with the French National Team, Mbappe said that he was not afraid to leave Monaco this summer but that any transfer move would be his decision alone.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule ]

“It does not scare me to leave,” Mbappe said in response to a question about risking a transfer in a World Cup year, with the possibility of him playing less at a bigger club or getting injured. French teammate Anthony Martial‘s move from Monaco to Manchester United has so far been a dud, and Martial could be outside the France World Cup squad unless he regains a regular place in the Red Devils starting XI.

Mbappe is currently being linked with a nearly nine-figure transfer move to Manchester United and Real Madrid after exploding on the scene this past year, leading Monaco to the UEFA Champions League semifinals and scoring 21 goals in 23 starts in both the Champions League and Ligue 1.

14 – At 18 yo & 4 months, Mbappe is now the youngest player to reach 14 league goals among the Top 5 leagues in the 21st century. Razmoket. pic.twitter.com/KFVeIMPiyj — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 23, 2017

France National Team coach Didier Deschamps was recently quoted saying he wouldn’t advise Mbappe to leave Monaco just yet. Mbappe also said recently that his first idol in soccer was current Real Madrid coach Zenedine Zidane, but the winger poured cold water on the rumors that popped up over that comment.

“I dreamed of Zidane player, not Zidane the coach,” Mbappe said. “He is a great coach who immediately got results. He is developing. But it was the player who made me dream.”

Read more:

Manchester United to reject De Gea bids

Manchester United are set to hold on to its star goalkeeper this summer.

With Real Madrid once again rumored to make a new bid for the Spanish international David De Gea, Manchester United will reportedly stand firm in their desire to keep De Gea for the foreseeable future, according to The Guardian.

De Gea nearly moved to Real Madrid on transfer deadline day in 2015 before the deal broke down in the 11th hour, a late fax to Manchester United in time reportedly scuttling the move.

De Gea, Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper and arguably the first name on the team sheet, earned 14 clean sheets in 16 wins and 35 appearances this past Premier League season. Even with Argentina National Team goalkeeper Sergio Romero in reserve, Manchester United appear unwilling to part with one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers.

De Rossi extends with Roma

While one AS Roma legend is leaving the field this summer, another is staying around for at least another two years.

AS Roma announced Wednesday that veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi has signed a two-year contract extension. The news comes just four days after talismanic forward and the face of the team, Francesco Totti, gave his farewell to the Roma fans and his teammates and coaches.

Like Totti, De Rossi has only played for Roma in his career, and while he has struggled at times with form and injury during his career, he’s been one of Roma’s most important players as the club made its way back into the Champions League and giving Juventus a serious challenge in Serie A.

De Rossi said last April that he somewhat regretted not making a move to the Premier League or Spain’s La Liga to get to experience life in those countries “outside the stadiums.”

The 33-year-old has played 561 times for the Giallorossi and has scored 59 goals.