West Ham’s Slaven Bilic appears to confirm return for next season

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic came under fire from the fans after an up and down season, but it seems that Bilic will be around next season to try and improve the Hammers’ fortunes.

Speaking to West Ham’s website, Bilic thanked the club’s fans for their support during the season and said that the fans deserve better from his players.

“They are tremendous fans and I can only promise them that I’m going to give my best and the team is going to do its best to do better next season and to give them more enjoyable games and moments because they definitely deserve it,” Bilic said.

“I have two heads because I need to rest but the other part of me can’t wait for the season to start because I really feel we will benefit from this [2016/17] season large.”

In the club’s first season in the London Stadium, West Ham struggled mightily to build off its seventh-place Premier League finish and 62 points from its last year at the Boelyn Ground at Upton Park.

West Ham lost star Dimitri Payet midway through the season and were never truly able to replace his goal-scoring and chance creating talent, while the defense conceded 64 goals, sixth-worst in the league.

Bilic will have to spend wisely to bolster his backline as well as improving his attack for next season if West Ham wants to make it back into European competition.

