More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Wood hopes to provide spark for US soccer with back better

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) As a youngster in Hawaii, the significance of the World Cup never dawned on forward Bobby Wood. Full disclosure: He didn’t even know what it was.

He understands now.

With his balky back feeling better, Wood hopes to provide a spark for the Americans as the squad resumes the final round of World Cup qualifying. He’s been playing hurt in high-stress games with Hamburg, which wasn’t assured of Bundesliga survival until the last day of the season.

A chance for him to exhale – if for only a moment. A week after the end of his first Bundesliga season, he reported to the U.S. national team ahead of Saturday’s exhibition against Venezuela. After that: World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago at Commerce City on June 8 and at Mexico three days later.

“It’s always good to be back here – to be back with the boys,” Wood said.

Having become a regular in the starting lineup alongside Jozy Altidore, Wood missed a pair of qualifiers in March due to his aching back, which he said is still “a little bit naggy here and there,” but calmed through treatment and exercise.

“I’m healthy,” he said.

Introduced to soccer while growing up in Hawaii, he didn’t know the importance of World Cup because, “back in the day, they didn’t show so much soccer. You didn’t have it all the time on normal TV. It was more difficult to get all that information on the island.”

Naturally, his feelings have intensified.

“I’m honored to have the chance to possibly be at the World Cup,” Wood said. “I’m going to give it my all and try and help the team get there.”

While he was sidelined, the U.S. earned a win and a draw to move into fourth place in the six-team final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean. There are six games remaining, and the top three teams qualify for next year’s tournament in Russia. The fourth-place squad will go to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

“I was pretty confident the team would get the job done,” said Wood, who was bothered by knee injuries earlier in his career that had him considering stepping away from soccer. “I thought they did a really good job getting the result.”

Wood is one of four forwards competing for playing time, along with Altidore, Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey, who also could be dropped into an attacking midfield role. Wood has been soaking up as much knowledge as he can from Dempsey, who is one goal from tying Landon Donovan (57) for most in U.S. national team history.

“You can learn a lot from an experienced player,” Wood said. “That’s why he’s there. I’ll try to pick off whatever he’s got for me.”

Not that long ago, the 24-year-old Wood met with U.S. coach Bruce Arena in Germany to discuss the expectations for him and the team.

“Very smooth, direct,” Wood said of their meeting. “It was good.”

Just be himself: That was essentially Arena’s message.

“He’s a little different than our other strikers. That’s a real plus,” Arena said. “The four guys we’re going to have in camp, they’re good strikers and we can certainly utilize all of them.”

Wood was off to a solid start for Hamburg and scored the game-winner against Borussia Moenchengladbach on March 12. He didn’t score in his final nine games, leaving his final totals at five goals in 28 Bundesliga matches plus four in four cup games.

His coach, Markus Gisdol, recently said Wood was playing through a knee injury that required painkillers, according to Kicker.

All the while, Hamburg was trying to remain in the first tier. It is the only club to have played every season in the top tier since the Bundesliga’s formation in 1963, and it took Luca Waldschmidt’s 88th-minute goal in a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on May 20 to keep the streak going.

“The last 15 games were like a final for us,” Wood said. “It was very exciting but tough. I’m just happy we got through it.”

Morgan Brian out for European trip with knee injury

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Morgan Brian won’t travel with the U.S. women’s national team on an upcoming European trip because she’s still returning to form after a knee injury in March.

Brian also experienced tightness in her hamstring last weekend during a game with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.

She won’t be replaced on the roster for the U.S. team’s match against Sweden in Gothenburg on June 8 or a match against Norway in Sandefjord on June 11.

Brian sustained a right knee injury against France during the SheBelieves Cup in March. She missed a pair of U.S exhibition games against Russia last month.

Hamstring injury costs Chandler chance to impress Arena

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

A fine season with Eintracht Frankfurt won’t translate to the United States men’s national team for Timmy Chandler, at least for now.

The versatile 27-year-old fullback has pulled out of U.S. camp with a hamstring injury, shutting down his chances at laying claim to a starting position in Saturday’s friendly against Venezuela or the following World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico.

[ MORE: Leicester won’t sell Mahrez cheap ]

Perhaps he’ll get his chance in July’s Ghana friendly, or in the Gold Cup, but this was a prime opportunity for Chandler to reinvent himself under Bruce Arena the same way he reinvigorated his club career this season.

Chandler played the third-most minutes for Frankfurt this season, but his 29-times capped USMNT tenure has been tumultuous at best.

He would’ve been a potential left back for Arena, but was going to get one heck of a fight from Santos Laguna’s Jorge Villafana.

See the full list of call-ups here.

WATCH: Michigan striker fires acrobatic volley in U.S. Open Cup

@USLPDL
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

There’s a lone third round game on the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup docket on Tuesday, but it’s provided a peach of a goal.

Michigan Bucks of the fourth-tier PDL and Saint Louis FC of the second-tier USL are jostling for the right to face Chicago Fire in the fourth round, and the first half featured a trio of goals.

[ MORE: Leicester won’t sell Mahrez cheap ]

With the pros leading 2-0, Bucks winger Francis Atuahene belted a high volley over the backs and into the goal to give Michigan hope at the break.

Atuahene has 18 goals and seven assists in two years at the University of Michigan, but his production has been overshadowed by the Wolverines’ relative struggles. Still, the Ghana-born rising junior should have another fantastic year at Ann Arbor.

Leicester won’t sell Mahrez cheap

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

We know Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City, respectfully of course, but the Foxes aren’t interesting in any cut-rate deals.

Recognizing Mahrez’s status as a 26-year-old playmaking wizard, Leicester is content to hang onto the Algerian star if the right offer doesn’t arrive at the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: Arsenal agree fee for Belgian League scorer ]

And by “not cut-rate”, we mean “extremely expensive.” From Sky Sports:

Sky sources understand that, for any bid to be acceptable, it would have to reflect Mahrez’s standing as PFA Player of the Year in 2015/16, a Ballon d’Or nominee, Premier League winner and Champions League player.

Mahrez is worth loads. How many players with his accolades get sold in the prime of their careers? Kevin De Bruyne was a bit younger and cost Manchester City close to $70 million. What will Leicester hope to get for him? $75 mil? Eighty?