Wood hopes to provide spark for US soccer with back better

Associated PressMay 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) As a youngster in Hawaii, the significance of the World Cup never dawned on forward Bobby Wood. Full disclosure: He didn’t even know what it was.

He understands now.

With his balky back feeling better, Wood hopes to provide a spark for the Americans as the squad resumes the final round of World Cup qualifying. He’s been playing hurt in high-stress games with Hamburg, which wasn’t assured of Bundesliga survival until the last day of the season.

A chance for him to exhale – if for only a moment. A week after the end of his first Bundesliga season, he reported to the U.S. national team ahead of Saturday’s exhibition against Venezuela. After that: World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago at Commerce City on June 8 and at Mexico three days later.

“It’s always good to be back here – to be back with the boys,” Wood said.

Having become a regular in the starting lineup alongside Jozy Altidore, Wood missed a pair of qualifiers in March due to his aching back, which he said is still “a little bit naggy here and there,” but calmed through treatment and exercise.

“I’m healthy,” he said.

Introduced to soccer while growing up in Hawaii, he didn’t know the importance of World Cup because, “back in the day, they didn’t show so much soccer. You didn’t have it all the time on normal TV. It was more difficult to get all that information on the island.”

Naturally, his feelings have intensified.

“I’m honored to have the chance to possibly be at the World Cup,” Wood said. “I’m going to give it my all and try and help the team get there.”

While he was sidelined, the U.S. earned a win and a draw to move into fourth place in the six-team final round of North and Central America and the Caribbean. There are six games remaining, and the top three teams qualify for next year’s tournament in Russia. The fourth-place squad will go to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

“I was pretty confident the team would get the job done,” said Wood, who was bothered by knee injuries earlier in his career that had him considering stepping away from soccer. “I thought they did a really good job getting the result.”

Wood is one of four forwards competing for playing time, along with Altidore, Jordan Morris and Clint Dempsey, who also could be dropped into an attacking midfield role. Wood has been soaking up as much knowledge as he can from Dempsey, who is one goal from tying Landon Donovan (57) for most in U.S. national team history.

“You can learn a lot from an experienced player,” Wood said. “That’s why he’s there. I’ll try to pick off whatever he’s got for me.”

Not that long ago, the 24-year-old Wood met with U.S. coach Bruce Arena in Germany to discuss the expectations for him and the team.

“Very smooth, direct,” Wood said of their meeting. “It was good.”

Just be himself: That was essentially Arena’s message.

“He’s a little different than our other strikers. That’s a real plus,” Arena said. “The four guys we’re going to have in camp, they’re good strikers and we can certainly utilize all of them.”

Wood was off to a solid start for Hamburg and scored the game-winner against Borussia Moenchengladbach on March 12. He didn’t score in his final nine games, leaving his final totals at five goals in 28 Bundesliga matches plus four in four cup games.

His coach, Markus Gisdol, recently said Wood was playing through a knee injury that required painkillers, according to Kicker.

All the while, Hamburg was trying to remain in the first tier. It is the only club to have played every season in the top tier since the Bundesliga’s formation in 1963, and it took Luca Waldschmidt’s 88th-minute goal in a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on May 20 to keep the streak going.

“The last 15 games were like a final for us,” Wood said. “It was very exciting but tough. I’m just happy we got through it.”

Alex Morgan “overwhelmed and complete” with Champs League win

@alexmorgan13
By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

Before Thursday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Wales, USWNT star forward Alex Morgan talked about how she “risked everything” to go on loan to Olympique Lyon.

After winning the prize, she felt quite validated.

Morgan tweeted that she “felt complete” in winning the UWCL, a penalty kicks triumph over fellow French side Paris Saint-Germain.

She was forced from the game when she aggravated the hamstring she tore in mid-May. Lyon triumphed, and she’s pumped.

FC Dallas reportedly signs GK Gonzalez to 4-year extension

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

FC Dallas has inked Homegrown goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez to a new deal, according to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep.

The 22-year-old backstop has 26 career starts and 12 clean sheets in his young career, and is one of the top goalkeepers in Major League Soccer.

In the past week, MLSSoccer.com reported that Dallas was interested in USMNT ‘keeper William Yarbrough and Malaga’s Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.

Many USMNT supporters will hope being based in the U.S. keeps Gonzalez’s eyes on the red, white, and blue for his international future.

Gonzalez is also eligible to represent Mexico, and while El Tri isn’t far from Dallas, American teammate Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman stand right in front of him most nights.

Contract signed, Barcelona’s new coach takes aim at Madrid

Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Ernesto Valverde wants to start his tenure as Barcelona coach in the best way possible, by beating Real Madrid.

Shortly after becoming Barcelona’s 57th coach on Thursday, Valverde said his first goal was to get ready for a trio of “clasico” matches coming over the next few months.

“It makes the challenge we have ahead of us even bigger,” Valverde said about Barcelona’s friendly against Madrid in Miami on July 29 before the curtain-raising Spanish Super Cup in August.

“I just arrived, and I still have to think about everything, but it is important that the players find their form in the warm-up matches before the Super Cup,” Valverde said at his first news conference near Camp Nou. “We have a summer tour with games against tough teams, and the idea is to get ready for the Super Cup.”

The 53-year-old Valverde will be charged with reinvigorating a side that boasts one of the world’s most talented attacks in Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, but finished last season behind Madrid in the Spanish league and the Champions League. Barcelona lost in the quarterfinals of Europe’s top-tier competition to Juventus, which Madrid will take on in Saturday’s final.

Barcelona announced on Monday that Valverde had agreed to a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Valverde seems the perfect fit for Barcelona, given his knowledge of the club as a former player under coach Johan Cruyff in the 1980s and his experience as a well-traveled manager.

He arrives after four noteworthy seasons at Athletic Bilbao. Having also coached successfully at Valencia, Villarreal, Espanyol and Greek club Olympiakos, Valverde has long been considered one of Spain’s sharpest soccer minds.

His serious, even-keeled demeanor should help him handle the high-pressure atmosphere surrounding Barcelona that left Luis Enrique in need of a long break.

“I know that the bar has been set very high,” Valverde said. “Barcelona has had great coaches. I think about Luis Enrique, (Pep) Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Cruyff. I know the demands of this club and the challenge I face.”

While Valverde said he would “adapt” to Barcelona’s ball-possession style forged under Cruyff and perfected by Guardiola, his Bilbao sides displayed the intensity in pressuring up the field that Barcelona lacked last season.

Valverde has also proven to get the most out of his players, something which bodes well for a Barcelona youth program which has lost its weight on the first team. He said he plans to “have a fluid relationship” with the reserve team.

Despite being limited by Bilbao’s policy of only having players from the small Basque Country region or neighboring areas, Valverde made the club into one of the better sides in Spain. The club finished fourth, qualifying for the Champions League, in his first season and never finished below seventh through all four campaigns.

Valverde will now be making the jump from Bilbao’s homegrown squad to Barcelona’s collection of stars.

“How can I put it? Bilbao’s market for players is not the same as Barca’s,” Valverde said. But “I have never met players who were born millionaires. I believe I will find a young group of players who want to win.”

Report: Man City “close” to adding another Monaco star in Mendy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

Manchester City couldn’t top Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, but the Etihad Stadium set may be picking the Ligue 1 champs apart this summer.

After sealing the purchase of Bernardo Silva, City is now being linked with its marauding left back Benjamin Mendy.

City is expected to heavily address its fullback stable this summer, with mainstays Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta leaving the Sky Blues.

Mendy, 22, arrived at Monaco from Marseille just last summer, and made 39 appearances while earning his first French national team cap.

He posted 11 assists in all competitions, four of those coming in the UEFA Champions League. Two of those assists came against Premier League competition (one vs. Spurs and one vs. City).

The fee has been quoted as high as $55 million