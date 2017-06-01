More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FC Dallas reportedly signs GK Gonzalez to 4-year extension

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

FC Dallas has inked Homegrown goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez to a new deal, according to Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep.

The 22-year-old backstop has 26 career starts and 12 clean sheets in his young career, and is one of the top goalkeepers in Major League Soccer.

In the past week, MLSSoccer.com reported that Dallas was interested in USMNT ‘keeper William Yarbrough and Malaga’s Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.

Many USMNT supporters will hope being based in the U.S. keeps Gonzalez’s eyes on the red, white, and blue for his international future.

Gonzalez is also eligible to represent Mexico, and while El Tri isn’t far from Dallas, American teammate Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman stand right in front of him most nights.

Location of remains of Brazil great Garrincha unclear

Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) Questions are emerging about the location of the remains of two-time World Cup champion Mane Garrincha.

The city of Mage, outside of Rio de Janeiro, said late Wednesday that there are two graves in a local cemetery marked with the name of the Brazil soccer great, but no records of his remains being moved.

Garrincha died in 1983 at the age of 49. He was a key player in Brazil’s first two World Cup titles in 1958 and 1962 and is considered one of the best dribblers in the history of the sport.

The mayor of Mage is requesting the exhumation of the bodies and collection of genetic material in the two graves at the Raiz da Serra cemetery to determine identities.

“It was noticed that there are two graves: one belonging to the family in which the burial took place in 1983 and another where allegedly another burial took place in 1985,” the statement said. “The city hall clarifies that it never said or believed that the remains have disappeared.”

In interviews with TV Globo, family members were split about the whereabouts of Garrincha’s remains. Some said they were not moved and others believe they were transferred to the other grave in 1985.

FC Dallas GK Gonzalez prefers Mexico over USMNT

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT

A couple hours ago, we crossed our fingers that 22-year-old FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez’s new contract could tempt him toward representing the USMNT.

That was then, this is now.

Gonzalez confirmed to USA Today’s Martin Rogers that his plans are to represent El Tri at the senior level.

“I am thankful for everything in America, and that’s where I grew up,” he said, flicking a lock of hair away from his forehead. “At this point in my life I am not losing respect for America but sometimes my family reminds me they’re all Mexican and I always grew up with that in my heart.

“America has given us a lot but being a Mexican is always something special for us. The thing is you have to respect both countries. I am a Mexican-American. That’s who I am.”

Mexico’s goalkeeping crop is a bit older, with Guillermo Ochoa (31), Alfredo Talavera (34), Jose Corona (36), and Moises Munoz (37). El Tri has called up uncapped Hugo Gonzalez (26) and Rodolfo Cota (29) in recent windows.

Gonzalez got one cap for their U-23 side, and Gibran Lajud made the Olympic roster.

Contract signed, Barcelona’s new coach takes aim at Madrid

Associated PressJun 1, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Ernesto Valverde wants to start his tenure as Barcelona coach in the best way possible, by beating Real Madrid.

Shortly after becoming Barcelona’s 57th coach on Thursday, Valverde said his first goal was to get ready for a trio of “clasico” matches coming over the next few months.

“It makes the challenge we have ahead of us even bigger,” Valverde said about Barcelona’s friendly against Madrid in Miami on July 29 before the curtain-raising Spanish Super Cup in August.

“I just arrived, and I still have to think about everything, but it is important that the players find their form in the warm-up matches before the Super Cup,” Valverde said at his first news conference near Camp Nou. “We have a summer tour with games against tough teams, and the idea is to get ready for the Super Cup.”

The 53-year-old Valverde will be charged with reinvigorating a side that boasts one of the world’s most talented attacks in Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, but finished last season behind Madrid in the Spanish league and the Champions League. Barcelona lost in the quarterfinals of Europe’s top-tier competition to Juventus, which Madrid will take on in Saturday’s final.

Barcelona announced on Monday that Valverde had agreed to a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Valverde seems the perfect fit for Barcelona, given his knowledge of the club as a former player under coach Johan Cruyff in the 1980s and his experience as a well-traveled manager.

He arrives after four noteworthy seasons at Athletic Bilbao. Having also coached successfully at Valencia, Villarreal, Espanyol and Greek club Olympiakos, Valverde has long been considered one of Spain’s sharpest soccer minds.

His serious, even-keeled demeanor should help him handle the high-pressure atmosphere surrounding Barcelona that left Luis Enrique in need of a long break.

“I know that the bar has been set very high,” Valverde said. “Barcelona has had great coaches. I think about Luis Enrique, (Pep) Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Cruyff. I know the demands of this club and the challenge I face.”

While Valverde said he would “adapt” to Barcelona’s ball-possession style forged under Cruyff and perfected by Guardiola, his Bilbao sides displayed the intensity in pressuring up the field that Barcelona lacked last season.

Valverde has also proven to get the most out of his players, something which bodes well for a Barcelona youth program which has lost its weight on the first team. He said he plans to “have a fluid relationship” with the reserve team.

Despite being limited by Bilbao’s policy of only having players from the small Basque Country region or neighboring areas, Valverde made the club into one of the better sides in Spain. The club finished fourth, qualifying for the Champions League, in his first season and never finished below seventh through all four campaigns.

Valverde will now be making the jump from Bilbao’s homegrown squad to Barcelona’s collection of stars.

“How can I put it? Bilbao’s market for players is not the same as Barca’s,” Valverde said. But “I have never met players who were born millionaires. I believe I will find a young group of players who want to win.”

Report: Man City “close” to adding another Monaco star in Mendy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

Manchester City couldn’t top Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, but the Etihad Stadium set may be picking the Ligue 1 champs apart this summer.

After sealing the purchase of Bernardo Silva, City is now being linked with its marauding left back Benjamin Mendy.

City is expected to heavily address its fullback stable this summer, with mainstays Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta leaving the Sky Blues.

Mendy, 22, arrived at Monaco from Marseille just last summer, and made 39 appearances while earning his first French national team cap.

He posted 11 assists in all competitions, four of those coming in the UEFA Champions League. Two of those assists came against Premier League competition (one vs. Spurs and one vs. City).

The fee has been quoted as high as $55 million