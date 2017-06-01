More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Get to know the new boys: Brighton, Huddersfield, Newcastle

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

The 20 teams who will compete in the 2017-18 Premier League season is now set.

[ MORE: Payments to PL clubs revealed

With Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United promoted from the second-tier, why don’t we get to know the new boys a little better?

“Yeah, that would be nice” I hear you say…

Click play on the three videos below to find out a little more about each of the newly-promoted clubs with Brighton and Huddersfield both in the Premier League for the first time in club history, while Newcastle were crowned champions of the Championship to return to the PL at the first time of asking.

Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town

USWNT star Morgan exits Women’s Champions League Final

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT

Lyon manager Gerard Precheur gambled that USWNT star Alex Morgan could overcome a left hamstring injury to star in Thursday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Wales.

It hasn’t worked out in his favor.

Morgan, 27, has left the battle between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain before the half-hour mark, and will see whether she’ll become a UWCL winner from the sidelines.

[ MORE: PL payments revealed ]

On loan from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, Morgan has nine goals in 10 appearances across league play, the UWCL, and the French Cup.

You can follow the match here.

Yaya Toure signs new Man City contract

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Yaya Toure will be at Manchester City next season.

The Ivorian midfielder, 34, was out of contract this summer but has agreed a new one-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

He has played in 299 games for City, scoring 81 goals.

Speaking to City’s website, the club icon couldn’t hide his delight.

“I am delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done,” Toure said.

This deal completes an incredible turnaround for Toure who was completely out of manager Pep Guardiola‘s plans at the start of the season but worked his way back in after his agent apologised to Guardiola for previous differences.

Toure has won five major trophies at City since he joined from Barcelona in 2010, including two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup.

In the second half of the 2016-17 season he became a key part of Pep’s plans and helped City finish in third place in the Premier League.

Toure has been deployed in a slightly deeper midfield role to great success and alongside Vincent Konpany he will prove Guardiola’s team with plenty of experience for their title push next season.

All together now: “Yaya, Yaya, Yaya, Yaya, Yaya, Yaya, Yaya Toure…”

US Open Cup: Amateurs Christos FC set up MLS clash; 4th round draw

US Soccer
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

This really is David vs. Goliath.

Minnows Christos FC upset Chicago FC United in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night to advance to the fourth round where they’ll meet D.C. United of Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: Latest US Open Cup news

The amateur team from Baltimore traveled to fellow amateurs and won 1-0 thanks to Levi Houpeau’s early goal. Christos FC were also awarded the $15,000 prize given to the amateur team to go the farthest in the tournament and will now face a huge game at the Maryland SoccerPlex on June 13.

Elsewhere in the third round USL teams also put on a show with nine advancing, plus three NASL teams made it through to face MLS opponents.

Below is the full fourth round schedule via U.S. Soccer, where there are only three all-MLS ties.

The fourth round games played on June 13 and 14.

ate Game Time Venue
June 13# D.C. United (MLS) vs. Christos FC (Md.) 7:30 p.m. ET Maryland SoccerPlex; Boyds, Md.
June 13* Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) 7:30 p.m. PT Starfire Sports Complex; Tukwila, Wash.
June 14 FC Cincinnati (USL) vs. Columbus Crew SC (MLS) 7 p.m. ET Nippert Stadium (Univ. of Cincinnati); Cincinnati, Ohio
June 14 North Carolina FC (NASL) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS) 7:30 p.m. ET Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park; Cary, N.C.
June 14 New England Revolution (MLS) vs. Rochester Rhinos (USL) 7:30 p.m. ET Anderson Stadium (Providence College); Providence, R.I.
June 14 Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (USL) 7:30 p.m. ET Talen Energy Stadium; Chester, Pa.
June 14 Atlanta United FC (MLS) vs. Charleston Battery (USL) 7:30 p.m. ET Fifth Third Bank Stadium (Kennesaw State Univ.); Kennesaw, Ga.
June 14& Orlando City SC (MLS) vs. Miami FC (NASL) 7:30 p.m. ET Orlando City Stadium; Orlando, Fla.
June 14 Saint Louis FC (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS) 7 p.m. CT Toyota Stadium (WWT Soccer Park); Fenton, Mo.
June 14^ New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. New York City FC (MLS) 8 p.m. ET Red Bull Arena; Harrison, N.J.
June 14 FC Dallas (MLS) vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC (USL) 7 p.m. CT Westcott Field (Southern Methodist Univ.); Dallas, Texas
June 14 Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Minnesota United FC (MLS) 7:30 p.m. CT Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kan.
June 13& Colorado Rapids (MLS) vs. OKC Energy FC (USL) 7 p.m. MT Dick’s Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colo.
June 14 Sacramento Republic FC (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS) 7:30 p.m. PT Papa Murphy’s Park; Sacramento, Calif.
June 14 Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Orange County SC (USL) 7:30 p.m. PT StubHub Center Track Stadium; Carson, Calif.
June 14 San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL) 7:30 p.m. PT Avaya Stadium; S

Transfer Roundup: Mahrez to Arsenal; Ederson to City; Fletcher to Stoke

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

After revealing that he wants to leave Leicester City in a statement, Riyad Mahrez is a wanted man.

[ MORE: PL payments revealed ]

A report in the Daily Express suggests that Arsenal are the frontrunners for the Algerian midfielder but Leicester’s asking price of close to $65 million could be a major stumbling block.

Mahrez, 26, scored 10 goals in the 2016-17 season but suffered a slump in the Premier League (even though his performances in the UEFA Champions League were remarkably better) 12 months after being named the PFA Player of the Year as he led Leicester to a remarkable PL title win.

Now the winger wants to move on and the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco appear to be at the front of the queue.

Would Mahrez be a good fit for the Gunners? In this new 3-4-3 system, it’s tough to see him starting out wide for Arsene Wenger with Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nacho Monreal used in the wing-back roles. If one, or both, of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil leave then Mahrez is capable of slotting in behind Olivier Giroud or Danny Welbeck to provide assists and goals, but it would still be a big ask.

Despite his stunning season in 2015-16, it’s tough to see Mahrez being worth over $65 million. This saga could rumble on all summer.

Darren Fletcher has joined Stoke City on a two-year deal.

West Brom’s captain, 33, is out of contract this summer and the Scottish international midfielder will join the Potters on July 1 when the transfer window reopens. The Daily Mail claims Fletcher had offers from Major League Soccer and Spain, but decided to remain in the PL.

Fletcher spent his entire career at Manchester United before falling down the pecking order after many injuries and eventually he left for West Brom in Ferbruary 2015. While at the Baggies, Fletcher has impressed with all-action displays in midfield but now it appears he will move on.

Being closer to Manchester is probably a big reason for this move, plus Fletcher would be an upgrade on Stoke’s other two-way midfield options, Charlie Adam and Glenn Whelan. Adam has an option of extending his deal at Stoke for another year, while Whelan is out of contract next summer but both could well move on with Fletcher coming in.

Alongside Geoff Cameron in central midfield, Fletcher would be able to dovetail with the U.S. national team star and both can get on the ball and surge forward but are also able to shield the defense.

Manchester City look to be closing in on Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

The Brazilian stopper, 23, is said to be in Manchester awaiting the final details of the deal to be sorted out, while Benfica have released an official document to the Portuguese stock exchange stating that Ederson has been sold for a fee of $45 million.

They also revealed that half of that fee will go to “third parties” involved in the deal. The Brazil U-23 national team goalkeeper will become the second most-expensive goalkeeper in the world, behind only Gianluigi Buffon who moved from Parma to Juventus back in 2001 for over $50 million.

After the issues with Joe Hart being loaned out to Torino, plus Claudio Bravo struggling in his debut season in England, there was no doubting that Pep Guardiola needed to strengthen in goal, especially with veteran Willy Caballero out of contract and leaving City this summer.

Ederson will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders but after winning the Portuguese league and cup with Benfica this season — he has won five titles with the Lisbon club over the past two seasons — he will be high in confidence.