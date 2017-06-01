More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Man City “close” to adding another Monaco star in Mendy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

Manchester City couldn’t top Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, but the Etihad Stadium set may be picking the Ligue 1 champs apart this summer.

After sealing the purchase of Bernardo Silva, City is now being linked with its marauding left back Benjamin Mendy.

City is expected to heavily address its fullback stable this summer, with mainstays Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta leaving the Sky Blues.

Mendy, 22, arrived at Monaco from Marseille just last summer, and made 39 appearances while earning his first French national team cap.

He posted 11 assists in all competitions, four of those coming in the UEFA Champions League. Two of those assists came against Premier League competition (one vs. Spurs and one vs. City).

The fee has been quoted as high as $55 million

Injured Morgan, Lyon win UEFA Women’s Champions League in PKs

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

It took penalty kicks to decide the first all-French final in UEFA Women’s Champions League history on Thursday in Wales.

Scoreless after 120 minutes, a pair of saves hit the second round of penalties, with Grace Geyoro and Eugenie Le Sommer stopped by Sarah Bouhaddi and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

And with that, Lyon won its fourth UWCL title.

It was all goals after that until the eighth round, as Kiedrzynek missed her attempt wide of the right post. Her counterpart Bouhaddi won it.

There wasn’t a lot to like about the match, including the premature departure of an American star. Alex Morgan left the match early when her left hamstring injury flared up before the match was 30 minutes old.

Lyon entered the match with three UWCL titles, making its sixth appearance in eight finals since the competitions was renamed in 2009. It looked the better bet to win it, too, putting seven shots on target to PSG’s three in the first 90 minutes.

Report: Arsenal lodges $113 million bid for Mbappe

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Arsenal may not win the race to sign Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, but it’s going to make sure its competition pays through the nose for the talented striker.

Mbappe, who’s been widely compared to Gunners legend Thierry Henry, is reportedly being pursued by Manchester City and Real Madrid in addition to Arsenal, but Arsene Wenger has fired the first shot.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal has made a bid of approximately $113 million for the 18-year-old, who won’t hit 19 until Dec. 20.

Mbappe piled up 26 goals and 14 assists this season, six of those in nine UEFA Champions League appearances (all six came in the knockout rounds).

The player has said he’s not afraid to leave Monaco. Will he join Henry and Wenger as joining Arsenal once removed from the Ligue 1 outfit?

Three key battles in the UEFA Champions League Final

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

Real Madrid aims for its third UEFA Champions League crown in four seasons on Saturday when it takes the pitch at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff for a showdown with Juventus.

Real is the winningest team in UCL Final history, going 11-3 in the marquee match of the club football season.

2015 is the only final Real hasn’t qualified for, and that’s when Juventus fell to Barcelona. In fact, Juve has lost more UCL finals than any club (2-6). Juve is also one of only eight teams to contest six or more UCL finals.

So what will tip the scales between the two titans which have split 18 matches to the tune of 8-2-8? In our opinion, these three battles:

1) Juve: Simply stop Ronaldo and win?

Follow me here, because this isn’t simply us regurgitating the easiest answer on Earth.

Real and Juve have matched up four times since the start of the the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League, and Real has only won one of those matches. That affair saw Juve sink to 10 men in a group stage loss.

Juve has not kept a clean sheet in any of those matches, allowing six goals. One came from Gareth Bale and the other five came from Cristiano Ronaldo. Two were penalty kicks, but there’s little denying that Juve’s stingy defense has been able to deal with much of what Real has to offer.

CR7 is a different animal altogether.

2) Dani Alves’ crosses versus Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Alves plays further up the flank than you remember from his time at Barcelona, and Juve has used Mario Mandzukic on the left wing to give a pair of big targets.

Ramos will likely see himself drawn into several tricky situations when Alves either works past left back Marcelo or takes advantage of the marauder. Varane won’t often match up directly with Alves, but both he and Ramos will likely have to deal with the Brazilian’s pinpoint crosses and creative passes.

3) Will Real’s overlooked weapon dominate Dybala?

Casemiro is about as important a piece to Real’s mix as anyone not named Ronaldo, though he rarely gets deserved credit for his work in the center of the park.

He’s the reason Ramos and Varane don’t have to deal with as much as most center backs, and has the potential to neutralize any attacker.

Dybala, the slippery 23-year-old Argentine, has 19 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season and a solid connection with center forward Gonzalo Higuain (not to mention Alves).

USWNT star Morgan exits Women’s Champions League Final

By Nicholas MendolaJun 1, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT

Lyon manager Gerard Precheur gambled that USWNT star Alex Morgan could overcome a left hamstring injury to star in Thursday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Wales.

It hasn’t worked out in his favor.

Morgan, 27, has left the battle between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain before the half-hour mark, and will see whether she’ll become a UWCL winner from the sidelines.

On loan from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, Morgan has nine goals in 10 appearances across league play, the UWCL, and the French Cup.

You can follow the match here.