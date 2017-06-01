More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

STREAM LIVE: USA v. New Zealand, U20 World Cup Round of 16

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 6:50 AM EDT

The U.S. national team U-20 side take on New Zealand in South Korea on Thursday with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

[ STREAM: Watch USA-New Zealand live

Tab Ramos’ men have three starters out through suspension with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Herrera and Derrick Jones all missing, plus Gedion Zelalem is out injured for the rest of the tournament. That said, the U.S. finished top of Group F and New Zealand finished second behind France in Group E with the Kiwis the underdogs for this game.

The “Baby Nats” reached the quarterfinals two years ago before losing to eventual champs Serbia on penalty kicks, so Ramos will at least want to match that achievement with this talented group of youngsters.

Jack Sargent will once again be the main man for the U.S. after scoring three goals in the USA’s three group games, while Luca de la Torre and Brooks Lennon have also impressed in attack.

The winner of this Round of 16 clash will face Venezuela in the quarterfinals on June 4.

The winner of this Round of 16 clash will face Venezuela in the quarterfinals on June 4.

While here is the starting lineups for the U.S. and New Zealand.

US hammer New Zealand to reach U20 World Cup quarters

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

This young U.S. team is pretty darn good.

The U.S. U-20 national team beat New Zealand 6-0 in Incheon, South Korea on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

A first half goal from Josh Sargent (his fourth of the tournament) set the U.S. on their way, with Jeremy Ebobisse, Brooks Lennon, Justin Glad, Auston Trusty and Lagos Kunga adding a goal each in the second half to put some extra gloss on the scoreline.

Without the suspended trio of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Herrera and Derrick Jones, Tab Ramos’ men strolled into the last eight where they will face a much tougher test against Venezuela on Sunday.

[ MORE: Latest U-20 World Cup news

The U.S. started brightly as Lennon skipped past one defender but then hammered over the bar and although New Zealand always carried a threat on the counter, the longer the first half went on the more likely the U.S. seemed to take the lead.

They did just that in the 32nd minute as a corner from the right was played in to Glad and he controlled before volleying towards goal through a crowd and the ball took a nick off Sargent and past Michael Woud in goal for New Zealand. 1-0 to the U.S.

Kellyn Acosta drilled a shot on goal which was saved well by Woud before half time and the U.S. handled a few dangerous set pieces from New Zealand with ease.

In the second half New Zealand came back into the game and captain Moses Dyer had a wonderful chance to equalize. The Kiwis broke down the right and a cutback to the penalty spot found Dyer unmarked but he scuffed his effort wide. A huge let-off for the U.S.

The U.S. then sealed the win with two goals in two minutes as Ebobisse hammered home a wonderful strike to make it 2-0 and then moments later Lennon raced clear and finished well to make it 3-0.

New Zealand never recovered and Sargent almost added a fourth but his fine turn and low shot was turned around the post by Woud.

From that corner Glad did add a fourth goal as he headed towards goal and Woud made a real mess of it. 4-0 to the USA. Game over.

Trusty then added a special strike late on as he rifled home a shot from the edge of the box after a short corner found him unmarked, and then Kunga finished off a mazy run with a cool finish to make it 6-0.

Ramos’ men will have a much tougher test next time out, but winning 6-0 in a Round of 16 game will do wonders for confidence.

LIVE: US U20s lead New Zealand; one foot in World Cup QFs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The U.S. national team deservedly lead New Zealand 1-0 at half time in their 2017 U-20 World Cup Round of 16 clash.

[ STREAM: Watch USA-New Zealand live

Justen Glad was originally credited with the goal but his volley looked to have taken a slight touch off Jack Sargent and in to put the U.S. 1-0 up.

Whoever the goal goes to is irrelevant as Tab Ramos’ men dealt admirably with three key absentees through suspension and are 45 minutes away from reaching the quarterfinals for the second-straight tournament.

Click play on the link above to watch the USA’s opener and click on the link above to stream the second half live.

MLS roundup: HOU, CLB run rampant; NYCFC drop points late

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

A roundup of Wednesday night’s midweek action in MLS…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

New York City FC 2-2 New England Revolution

The top of the Eastern Conference is as interesting and tight as it could possibly be. While Toronto FC have raced out to a five-point lead on the entire league, places no. 2 through 6 in the East are currently separated by just four points. NYCFC were four minutes from moving to within a single point of second-place Chicago Fire, but Patrick Vieira’s side conceded a late equalizer to Xavier Kouassi and ultimately dropped a pair of points they deserved to claim as their own on Wednesday.

David Villa was brilliant in setting up the game’s opening goal just after the quarter-hour mark, but Kei Kamara drew New England level in the 24th minute. Miguel Camargo put the home side back ahead with his first MLS goal in the 64th minute, but NYCFC couldn’t hold the lead, as Kelyn Rowe masterfully set up Kouassi in the 86th minute.

The draw leaves NYCFC with just one win from their last five games, now fifth in the East, eight points back of TFC.

Columbus Crew SC 3-0 Seattle Sounders

Columbus hit Seattle early and often at MAPFRE Stadium, as the defending MLS Cup champions lost for the fourth time in their last six games.

Federico Higuain opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Justin Meram made it 2-0 just 11 minutes later, and Ola Kamara completed the rout just before the hour mark.

After 14 games, Seattle have just 16 points to their name, though right now they sit just a point out of the sixth and final playoff place in the Western Conference.

Houston Dynamo 5-1 Real Salt Lake

No one loves sleeping in their own bed, and hates sleeping in a hotel, more than Houston. Just shy of the halfway point of the season, Wilmer Cabrera’s side currently sports the following home-away splits: 7W-1D-0L, and 0W-1D-5L.

Wednesday night represented RSL’s turn on the BBVA Compass Stadium chopping block, and things turned rather ugly, rather quickly. Justin Schmidt put the ball into his own net less than three minutes into the game, and Alex double Houston’s lead in the 15th minute. Mauro Manotas made it 3-0 just before halftime, and Erick Torres and Leonardo piled on more misery after the intermission, with Joao Plata bagging a brilliant consolation free kick just after the hour mark.

That’s six losses in the the last eight games for RSL, who sit above only Colorado Rapids and Montreal Impact in the full league table. Houston, meanwhile, leapfrog Sporting Kansas City for the top spot in the West, and could have some serious staying power with even marginally improved form on the road.

Orlando City SC 2-0 D.C. United

Speaking of teams with drastic different home-away splits, here’s Orlando’s following their 2-0 win over D.C. United: 6W-1D-1L, and 1W-1D-4L.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Cyle Larin hadn’t scored a goal in any of Orlando’s last three games, which was actually beginning to feel like a “slump” for the 22-year-old Europe-bound striker. After 66 minutes of knocking on D.C.’s door, the slump was busted, and Orlando had themselves a lead they’d never relinquish. Giles Barnes tacked on a second goal in the 88th minute, courtesy of Bill Hamid’s most shocking howler to date, and just like that, Orlando climbed two spots to third in the East, just one point back of Chicago.

Man City turn $13-million profit on Unal, who never played for club

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 31, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

If only everything we buy in life — a house or a car, for instance — could appreciate in value the way that Enes Unal did while at Manchester City.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

Unal, a striker who moved to Man City from Bursaspor at the age of 18 two summers ago, cost the Premier League side a paltry $2.5 million at the time. Having spent two years “at the club” (he went on loan three times) and failed to gain a work permit, the 20-year-old Turkish international is off to Villarreal, for a transfer fee of $15.5 million.

The transfer agreement between the two clubs also includes a buy-back fee in the neighborhood of $22.5 million. City would only exercise such a clause of Unal reaches an elite level, at which point they’d have acquired a world-class striker only just entering the prime of his career, for all of $9.5 million at the end of the day.

[ MORE: Zlatan had ACL surgery 30 days ago, and he's already working out ]

It’s a decent bit of business, if you’ve got 1) cash in excess to essentially write off if/when it doesn’t work out; 2) all the time in the world with which to play the “long game.”

Unal scored 19 goals in 33 appearances (all competitions) while on loan to Eredivisie side Twente this season. He scored 11 in 28 during a pair of half-season loan spells, to Belgian side Genk and Dutch second-division side NAC Breda.