Transfer Roundup: Mahrez to Arsenal; Ederson to City; Fletcher to Stoke

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

After revealing that he wants to leave Leicester City in a statement, Riyad Mahrez is a wanted man.

A report in the Daily Express suggests that Arsenal are the frontrunners for the Algerian midfielder but Leicester’s asking price of close to $65 million could be a major stumbling block.

Mahrez, 26, scored 10 goals in the 2016-17 season but suffered a slump in the Premier League (even though his performances in the UEFA Champions League were remarkably better) 12 months after being named the PFA Player of the Year as he led Leicester to a remarkable PL title win.

Now the winger wants to move on and the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco appear to be at the front of the queue.

Would Mahrez be a good fit for the Gunners? In this new 3-4-3 system, it’s tough to see him starting out wide for Arsene Wenger with Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nacho Monreal used in the wing-back roles. If one, or both, of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil leave then Mahrez is capable of slotting in behind Olivier Giroud or Danny Welbeck to provide assists and goals, but it would still be a big ask.

Despite his stunning season in 2015-16, it’s tough to see Mahrez being worth over $65 million. This saga could rumble on all summer.

Darren Fletcher has joined Stoke City on a two-year deal.

West Brom’s captain, 33, is out of contract this summer and the Scottish international midfielder will join the Potters on July 1 when the transfer window reopens. The Daily Mail claims Fletcher had offers from Major League Soccer and Spain, but decided to remain in the PL.

Fletcher spent his entire career at Manchester United before falling down the pecking order after many injuries and eventually he left for West Brom in Ferbruary 2015. While at the Baggies, Fletcher has impressed with all-action displays in midfield but now it appears he will move on.

Being closer to Manchester is probably a big reason for this move, plus Fletcher would be an upgrade on Stoke’s other two-way midfield options, Charlie Adam and Glenn Whelan. Adam has an option of extending his deal at Stoke for another year, while Whelan is out of contract next summer but both could well move on with Fletcher coming in.

Alongside Geoff Cameron in central midfield, Fletcher would be able to dovetail with the U.S. national team star and both can get on the ball and surge forward but are also able to shield the defense.

Manchester City look to be closing in on Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

The Brazilian stopper, 23, is said to be in Manchester awaiting the final details of the deal to be sorted out, while Benfica have released an official document to the Portuguese stock exchange stating that Ederson has been sold for a fee of $45 million.

They also revealed that half of that fee will go to “third parties” involved in the deal. The Brazil U-23 national team goalkeeper will become the second most-expensive goalkeeper in the world, behind only Gianluigi Buffon who moved from Parma to Juventus back in 2001 for over $50 million.

After the issues with Joe Hart being loaned out to Torino, plus Claudio Bravo struggling in his debut season in England, there was no doubting that Pep Guardiola needed to strengthen in goal, especially with veteran Willy Caballero out of contract and leaving City this summer.

Ederson will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders but after winning the Portuguese league and cup with Benfica this season — he has won five titles with the Lisbon club over the past two seasons — he will be high in confidence.

VIDEO: U-20 World Cup quarterfinal bracket set

Seleccion Nacional de Mexico
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Three Round of 16 games took place at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea on Thursday as the U.S., Mexico and Italy all made it through to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. hammered New Zealand, while Mexico squeezed past 10-man Senegal late on and Italy beat France who were heavily favored to do well in Korea.

All of that means the quarterfinal for the U-20 World Cup has now been set with the following games coming up in the next few days.

2017 U-20 World Cup quarterfinals

June 4
Venezuela vs. USA – 2 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Uruguay – 5 a.m. ET

June 5
Italy vs. Zambia – 4 a.m. ET
Mexico vs. England – 7 a.m. ET

2017 U-20 World Cup semifinals

June 8
Venezuela/USA vs. Portugal/Uruguay – 4 a.m. ET
Italy/Zambia vs. Mexico/England – 7 a.m. ET

Watch the video highlights from all three of Thursday’s Round of 16 games below, while you can click on the link above to catch up on all the latest news from the U-20 World Cup.

Mexico 1-0 Senegal

USA 6-0 New Zealand

France 1-2 Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Hang on a minute.

We may not have seen the last of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a Manchester United jersey.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is recovering from serious ligament damage in his right knee and his current deal at United is due to expire on June 30, with no deal agreed for a one-year extension.

After scoring 28 goals in all competitions for United last season (their top goalscorer by some distance) Ibrahimovic made a huge impact in helping the Red Devils return to the UEFA Champions League via winning the UEFA Europa League, plus he also led them to League Cup glory at Wembley in his debut season in England.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the UK, his agent Mino Raiola confirmed that Ibrahimovic wants to remain in the Premier League.

“Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top, and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?” Raiola said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.”

Raiola went on to say that Ibrahimovic has multiple offers from elsewhere but the Swede will sit down and talk with United first before making any decision.

Would Zlatan sticking around at United be a good move for everyone involved?

Most definitely. For Zlatan, he’d get another huge pay day and he’ll probably be ready to play by September/October time and for United they’d be keeping a player with vast experience in the UEFA Champions League who can certainly contribute goals if this season is anything to go by.

There is a worry that Ibrahimovic may not recover fully from his serious injury but judging by the video below, and the typically modest caption, he is well on his way to a full recovery.

The touch will never disappear. Lions dont recover like humans. @azsportswear #itsnotaboutthegear

A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

With Antoine Griezmann set to be the main man at Old Trafford next season if his $110 million move from Atletico Madrid goes through, Zlatan will also have to deal with being on the bench throughout the 2017-18 campaign if he was to stay at United.

Then again, that’s what we said about this time last year about his arrival at United and look how that turned out…

Payments to Premier League clubs revealed

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

This is a lot of cash.

On Thursday the Premier League revealed how much each team received in 2016-17 from broadcast revenue, an equal share of central income and a merit payment depending on their final finish in the league table.

Overall $3.09 billion was dished out to the 20 PL clubs.

Chelsea sit on top as the 2016-17 PL champs received $194.4 million, while Sunderland still received $120.4 million despite finishing bottom of the Premier League standings.

As well as these “payments to clubs” each season, the Premier League also pointed out the huge role it plays on developing and growing the game at all levels in the UK.

Along with our Clubs we provide a range of support for the development of football outside the Premier League, including solidarity payments for all EFL and National League clubs, and the funding of player pensions and welfare and medical insurance costs for all EFL players.

The League and its Clubs fund community facilities across England and Wales, operate national and local sports participation projects, and have recently launched Premier League Primary Stars – a program that will help to inspire primary school children in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.

Here’s the full breakdown of how much each Premier League club received in 2016-17.

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban upheld; Griezmann deal off?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT

This decision will have a huge ripple effect across European soccer.

On Thursday Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the La Liga outfit are now banned from signing any new players until January 2018.

FIFA initially dished out the bans for breaking rules over signing players under the age of 18 from foreign countries, to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in January 2016 but both clubs appealed and therefore could sign players last summer until the appeal to FIFA was thrown out in July 2016 with Real and Atleti banned from signing new players across two transfer windows.

However, Real had their ban halved on appeal to CAS so they could sign players this summer, but Atletico’s transfer ban for two transfer windows (January 2017 and now summer 2017) has been upheld.

This means that selling Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United could be in serious doubt (more on that below), while Diego Costa heading back to Atleti this summer is now off.

The latter deal seemed increasingly likely to happen as part of the domino effect which would see Griezmann join United and Costa replace him as he returns to work for Diego Simeone. Costa is facing another season at Chelsea after publicly announcing he will not be heading to the Chinese Super League and will only be playing for either Chelsea and Atletico Madrid next season. Well, now it is a certainty he will be playing for Chelsea.

Yet both deals, plus Atletico’s reported move for Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, now seem unlikely due to Atleti not being able to strengthen their squad this summer.

Of course, if Manchester United meet Griezmann’s release clause of $110 million then he is free to leave Atletico and that is now the only option because there is no way that the La Liga outfit would contemplate selling the French international without being able to sign a replacement until January 2018 at the earliest. Right?

Multiple reports on Thursday suggested that United have cooled their interest in Griezmann and have made signing a No.9 a priority over another attacking playmaker in Griezmann.

Make no mistake about it, United’s summer move for Griezmann just got more expensive with this ruling but word on the street suggests Mourinho is happy with his attacking options but needs a targetman to replace the injured Ibrahimovic.

Then again, with Zlatan recovering well and potentially looking at another season at Old Trafford, is this just United working up Griezmann and Atletico to try and accelerate a move?

This saga could go on all summer, folks.