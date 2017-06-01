More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

US hammer New Zealand to reach U20 World Cup quarters

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

This young U.S. team is pretty darn good.

The U.S. U-20 national team beat New Zealand 6-0 in Incheon, South Korea on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

A first half goal from Josh Sargent (his fourth of the tournament) set the U.S. on their way, with Jeremy Ebobisse, Brooks Lennon, Justin Glad, Auston Trusty and Lagos Kunga adding a goal each in the second half to put some extra gloss on the scoreline.

Without the suspended trio of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Herrera and Derrick Jones, Tab Ramos’ men strolled into the last eight where they will face a much tougher test against Venezuela on Sunday.

The U.S. started brightly as Lennon skipped past one defender but then hammered over the bar and although New Zealand always carried a threat on the counter, the longer the first half went on the more likely the U.S. seemed to take the lead.

They did just that in the 32nd minute as a corner from the right was played in to Glad and he controlled before volleying towards goal through a crowd and the ball took a nick off Sargent and past Michael Woud in goal for New Zealand. 1-0 to the U.S.

Danny Acosta drilled a shot on goal which was saved well by Woud before half time and the U.S. handled a few dangerous set pieces from New Zealand with ease.

In the second half New Zealand came back into the game and captain Moses Dyer had a wonderful chance to equalize. The Kiwis broke down the right and a cutback to the penalty spot found Dyer unmarked but he scuffed his effort wide. A huge let-off for the U.S.

The U.S. then sealed the win with two goals in two minutes as Ebobisse hammered home a wonderful strike to make it 2-0 and then moments later Lennon raced clear and finished well to make it 3-0.

New Zealand never recovered and Sargent almost added a fourth but his fine turn and low shot was turned around the post by Woud.

From that corner Glad did add a fourth goal as he headed towards goal and Woud made a real mess of it. 4-0 to the USA. Game over.

Trusty then added a special strike late on as he rifled home a shot from the edge of the box after a short corner found him unmarked, and then Kunga finished off a mazy run with a cool finish to make it 6-0.

Ramos’ men will have a much tougher test next time out, but winning 6-0 in a Round of 16 game will do wonders for confidence.

Seleccion Nacional de Mexico
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Three Round of 16 games took place at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea on Thursday as the U.S., Mexico and Italy all made it through to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. hammered New Zealand, while Mexico squeezed past 10-man Senegal late on and Italy beat France who were heavily favored to do well in Korea.

All of that means the quarterfinal for the U-20 World Cup has now been set with the following games coming up in the next few days.

2017 U-20 World Cup quarterfinals

June 4
Venezuela vs. USA – 2 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Uruguay – 5 a.m. ET

June 5
Italy vs. Zambia – 4 a.m. ET
Mexico vs. England – 7 a.m. ET

2017 U-20 World Cup semifinals

June 8
Venezuela/USA vs. Portugal/Uruguay – 4 a.m. ET
Italy/Zambia vs. Mexico/England – 7 a.m. ET

Watch the video highlights from all three of Thursday’s Round of 16 games below, while you can click on the link above to catch up on all the latest news from the U-20 World Cup.

Mexico 1-0 Senegal

USA 6-0 New Zealand

France 1-2 Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Hang on a minute.

We may not have seen the last of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a Manchester United jersey.

Ibrahimovic, 35, is recovering from serious ligament damage in his right knee and his current deal at United is due to expire on June 30, with no deal agreed for a one-year extension.

After scoring 28 goals in all competitions for United last season (their top goalscorer by some distance) Ibrahimovic made a huge impact in helping the Red Devils return to the UEFA Champions League via winning the UEFA Europa League, plus he also led them to League Cup glory at Wembley in his debut season in England.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the UK, his agent Mino Raiola confirmed that Ibrahimovic wants to remain in the Premier League.

“Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top, and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?” Raiola said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.”

Raiola went on to say that Ibrahimovic has multiple offers from elsewhere but the Swede will sit down and talk with United first before making any decision.

Would Zlatan sticking around at United be a good move for everyone involved?

Most definitely. For Zlatan, he’d get another huge pay day and he’ll probably be ready to play by September/October time and for United they’d be keeping a player with vast experience in the UEFA Champions League who can certainly contribute goals if this season is anything to go by.

There is a worry that Ibrahimovic may not recover fully from his serious injury but judging by the video below, and the typically modest caption, he is well on his way to a full recovery.

With Antoine Griezmann set to be the main man at Old Trafford next season if his $110 million move from Atletico Madrid goes through, Zlatan will also have to deal with being on the bench throughout the 2017-18 campaign if he was to stay at United.

Then again, that’s what we said about this time last year about his arrival at United and look how that turned out…

Payments to Premier League clubs revealed

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

This is a lot of cash.

On Thursday the Premier League revealed how much each team received in 2016-17 from broadcast revenue, an equal share of central income and a merit payment depending on their final finish in the league table.

Overall $3.09 billion was dished out to the 20 PL clubs.

Chelsea sit on top as the 2016-17 PL champs received $194.4 million, while Sunderland still received $120.4 million despite finishing bottom of the Premier League standings.

As well as these “payments to clubs” each season, the Premier League also pointed out the huge role it plays on developing and growing the game at all levels in the UK.

Along with our Clubs we provide a range of support for the development of football outside the Premier League, including solidarity payments for all EFL and National League clubs, and the funding of player pensions and welfare and medical insurance costs for all EFL players.

The League and its Clubs fund community facilities across England and Wales, operate national and local sports participation projects, and have recently launched Premier League Primary Stars – a program that will help to inspire primary school children in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.

Here’s the full breakdown of how much each Premier League club received in 2016-17.

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban upheld; Griezmann deal off?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 1, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT

This decision will have a huge ripple effect across European soccer.

On Thursday Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the La Liga outfit are now banned from signing any new players until January 2018.

FIFA initially dished out the bans for breaking rules over signing players under the age of 18 from foreign countries, to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in January 2016 but both clubs appealed and therefore could sign players last summer until the appeal to FIFA was thrown out in July 2016 with Real and Atleti banned from signing new players across two transfer windows.

However, Real had their ban halved on appeal to CAS so they could sign players this summer, but Atletico’s transfer ban for two transfer windows (January 2017 and now summer 2017) has been upheld.

This means that selling Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United could be in serious doubt (more on that below), while Diego Costa heading back to Atleti this summer is now off.

The latter deal seemed increasingly likely to happen as part of the domino effect which would see Griezmann join United and Costa replace him as he returns to work for Diego Simeone. Costa is facing another season at Chelsea after publicly announcing he will not be heading to the Chinese Super League and will only be playing for either Chelsea and Atletico Madrid next season. Well, now it is a certainty he will be playing for Chelsea.

Yet both deals, plus Atletico’s reported move for Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, now seem unlikely due to Atleti not being able to strengthen their squad this summer.

Of course, if Manchester United meet Griezmann’s release clause of $110 million then he is free to leave Atletico and that is now the only option because there is no way that the La Liga outfit would contemplate selling the French international without being able to sign a replacement until January 2018 at the earliest. Right?

Multiple reports on Thursday suggested that United have cooled their interest in Griezmann and have made signing a No.9 a priority over another attacking playmaker in Griezmann.

Make no mistake about it, United’s summer move for Griezmann just got more expensive with this ruling but word on the street suggests Mourinho is happy with his attacking options but needs a targetman to replace the injured Ibrahimovic.

Then again, with Zlatan recovering well and potentially looking at another season at Old Trafford, is this just United working up Griezmann and Atletico to try and accelerate a move?

This saga could go on all summer, folks.