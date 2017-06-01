US Open Cup: Amateurs Christos FC set up MLS clash; 4th round draw

This really is David vs. Goliath.
Minnows Christos FC upset Chicago FC United in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night to advance to the fourth round where they’ll meet D.C. United of Major League Soccer.
The amateur team from Baltimore traveled to fellow amateurs and won 1-0 thanks to Levi Houpeau’s early goal. Christos FC were also awarded the $15,000 prize given to the amateur team to go the farthest in the tournament and will now face a huge game at the Maryland SoccerPlex on June 13.
Elsewhere in the third round USL teams also put on a show with nine advancing, plus three NASL teams made it through to face MLS opponents.
Below is the full fourth round schedule via U.S. Soccer, where there are only three all-MLS ties.
The fourth round games played on June 13 and 14.
|ate
|Game
|Time
|Venue
|June 13#
|D.C. United (MLS) vs. Christos FC (Md.)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Maryland SoccerPlex; Boyds, Md.
|June 13*
|Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) vs. Portland Timbers (MLS)
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Starfire Sports Complex; Tukwila, Wash.
|June 14
|FC Cincinnati (USL) vs. Columbus Crew SC (MLS)
|7 p.m. ET
|Nippert Stadium (Univ. of Cincinnati); Cincinnati, Ohio
|June 14
|North Carolina FC (NASL) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park; Cary, N.C.
|June 14
|New England Revolution (MLS) vs. Rochester Rhinos (USL)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Anderson Stadium (Providence College); Providence, R.I.
|June 14
|Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (USL)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Talen Energy Stadium; Chester, Pa.
|June 14
|Atlanta United FC (MLS) vs. Charleston Battery (USL)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Fifth Third Bank Stadium (Kennesaw State Univ.); Kennesaw, Ga.
|June 14&
|Orlando City SC (MLS) vs. Miami FC (NASL)
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Orlando City Stadium; Orlando, Fla.
|June 14
|Saint Louis FC (USL) vs. Chicago Fire (MLS)
|7 p.m. CT
|Toyota Stadium (WWT Soccer Park); Fenton, Mo.
|June 14^
|New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. New York City FC (MLS)
|8 p.m. ET
|Red Bull Arena; Harrison, N.J.
|June 14
|FC Dallas (MLS) vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC (USL)
|7 p.m. CT
|Westcott Field (Southern Methodist Univ.); Dallas, Texas
|June 14
|Sporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Minnesota United FC (MLS)
|7:30 p.m. CT
|Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kan.
|June 13&
|Colorado Rapids (MLS) vs. OKC Energy FC (USL)
|7 p.m. MT
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Park; Commerce City, Colo.
|June 14
|Sacramento Republic FC (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS)
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Papa Murphy’s Park; Sacramento, Calif.
|June 14
|Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS) vs. Orange County SC (USL)
|7:30 p.m. PT
|StubHub Center Track Stadium; Carson, Calif.
|June 14
|San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL)
|7:30 p.m. PT
|Avaya Stadium; S