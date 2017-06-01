Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Manchester United?

Hang on a minute.
We may not have seen the last of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a Manchester United jersey.
Ibrahimovic, 35, is recovering from serious ligament damage in his right knee and his current deal at United is due to expire on June 30, with no deal agreed for a one-year extension.
After scoring 28 goals in all competitions for United last season (their top goalscorer by some distance) Ibrahimovic made a huge impact in helping the Red Devils return to the UEFA Champions League via winning the UEFA Europa League, plus he also led them to League Cup glory at Wembley in his debut season in England.
Speaking to talkSPORT in the UK, his agent Mino Raiola confirmed that Ibrahimovic wants to remain in the Premier League.
“Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top, and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?” Raiola said. “He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.”
Raiola went on to say that Ibrahimovic has multiple offers from elsewhere but the Swede will sit down and talk with United first before making any decision.
Would Zlatan sticking around at United be a good move for everyone involved?
Most definitely. For Zlatan, he’d get another huge pay day and he’ll probably be ready to play by September/October time and for United they’d be keeping a player with vast experience in the UEFA Champions League who can certainly contribute goals if this season is anything to go by.
There is a worry that Ibrahimovic may not recover fully from his serious injury but judging by the video below, and the typically modest caption, he is well on his way to a full recovery.
With Antoine Griezmann set to be the main man at Old Trafford next season if his $110 million move from Atletico Madrid goes through, Zlatan will also have to deal with being on the bench throughout the 2017-18 campaign if he was to stay at United.
Then again, that’s what we said about this time last year about his arrival at United and look how that turned out…