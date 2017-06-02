More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

AC Milan signs Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie from Atalanta

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) AC Milan has acquired Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a two-year loan from Atalanta, as the Rossoneri attempt to make a big impact in the transfer market.

The deal requires Milan to purchase Kessie’s full rights after the loan period ends.

Financial details were not released.

The 20-year-old Kessie helped Atalanta to a club-record fourth-place finish in Serie A last weekend, scoring six goals in 29 appearances in his first season in the top division.

Kessie is Milan’s second signing of the transfer period after center back Mateo Musacchio joined from Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Milan is hoping to sign striker Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for 60 million euros (nearly $70 million).

Vidal, former club pointing Alexis Sanchez to Bayern Munich

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger‘s Arsenal future is settled, but what about Alexis Sanchez?

The Chilean superstar has reportedly been offered a bumper new deal from the Gunners’ manager, but several outlets are pointing Sanchez to Germany.

First came the story that Chilean club Cobreloa was essentially making room for the near $1 million it would receive as a sell-on fee from Sanchez’s move to Bayern Munich.

Then Chilean teammate and Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal explained his pitch to Sanchez by taking a shot at the Emirates Stadium set.

From the London Evening Standard:

“I told him it’s his chance to be on a big team,” Vidal told reporters in Chile.

“If you want to compare with the big [players] you have to go to the best team in the world.”

Bayern is even money to land Sanchez on several betting lines, with staying at Arsenal just behind and Manchester City in the discussion.

Is there fire under this smoke?

Big bargain? Everton tabbed as favorite for ex-Barca prospect Sandro

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Whether Sandro Ramirez has come of age or just tapping his potential, the ex-Barcelona star may reap even more rewards for Malaga.

Sandro turns 22 next month and scored seven goals in 32 appearances for Barca between 2014-16. Remarkably, he was a free transfer to Malaga after the Blaugranas released him.

The move has been a smashing success, with Sandro bagging a goal about every other game and not just against the minnows of La Liga. Sandro twice beat Sevilla’s back line, also scoring against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Even more surprising is Sky Sports’ report that Sandro would only cost Everton around $6.5 million. That’s nuts, and could be one of the best bargains in ages. We wouldn’t be surprised if, should that number be real, other suitors knock on Malaga’s door.

Sandro is a striker, but would ease the burden if Ross Barkley departs Goodison Park.

Lyon president: Lacazette future murky after Atleti decision

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas says Alexandre Lacazette could stay at Lyon for another season after a planned move to Atletico Madrid fell flat.

Lacazette was ready to move to Atleti if the club’s transfer ban was reduced, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport refused to alter its punishment.

Now Aulas says anything could happen, from a longer stay in France to a move to a different club. And with Atleti’s ban ending in January 2018, there’s a chance for a midseason move (“A solution might be that he stays with us until the sanction is over,” Aulas said).

From AS.com:

Speaking to L’Equipe, Aulas sais that “Real Madrid have their sanction reduced, but that wasn’t the case for Atletico. It is both good and bad news because economically it was a very important transfer and the TAs sanction changes everything. Lacazette did not want to celebrate the move too early because he knows that anything can happen in football but he made the decision on his future with his heart. This setback challenges the agreement but he could continue playing here for one more season.”

Arsenal have often been linked with Lacazette, and Manchester United could see him as a replacement and/or partner for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The plot has certainly thickened at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

UCL Final preview: Real Madrid vs. Juventus

Photo by Handout/UEFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

Two of the most decorated clubs in European history mix it up on Saturday in Wales, when Juventus and Real Madrid will play in their combined 24th UCL Final.

It’s a “rematch” of the 1998 final, though the clubs have tangled in two of the past four tournaments (each won one). The match winner of that 1-0 Real victory? Predrag Mijatović.

Juve has been to four UCL finals since taking down Ajax in 1996, and The Old Lady has lost every one. Real last lost a final in 1981 (Liverpool), and has gone in the opposite direction with six of its 11 titles coming in the last 36 years.

Will it be seven of 12?

We broke down three key battles of the match on Thursday, so let’s focus on the possible status statements for each side.

— In an era with plenty of powerful sides with massive wallets, Real could assert itself as a bonafide dynasty. While the Spanish giants haven’t been La Liga champions each year — they did win this year’s crown — they could claim their third title in four years. It’s not unprecedented in recent years, as Barcelona, AC Milan, and a previous iteration of Real have achieved long runs of championship results. Yet it’s a major statement of big match fortitude.

— Juve has lost more UCL finals than anyone in history, and has a chance to make a statement for Serie A. The Italian top flight hasn’t seen a UCL winner since AC Milan in 2007, and would relish its dominant team asserting power over La Liga.

— There is also the personal legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo. Few are going to think his legendary status is tarnished by a loss in Cardiff, but this is a man who’s only UCL loss came in 2009 when he was 24. He hasn’t lost a final at Real, and at most clubs would silence any doubters with a win. Alas, those Real fans sure love to whistle.

Prediction: These sides haven’t had a zero on either side of the scoreboard over their last four meetings, and that won’t stop. We’re thinking this could be an instant classic, 3-2 in extra time. Who gets the winner? Would you believe longtime Real nemesis Dani Alves?