Big bargain? Everton tabbed as favorite for ex-Barca prospect Sandro

Whether Sandro Ramirez has come of age or just tapping his potential, the ex-Barcelona star may reap even more rewards for Malaga.

Sandro turns 22 next month and scored seven goals in 32 appearances for Barca between 2014-16. Remarkably, he was a free transfer to Malaga after the Blaugranas released him.

The move has been a smashing success, with Sandro bagging a goal about every other game and not just against the minnows of La Liga. Sandro twice beat Sevilla’s back line, also scoring against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Even more surprising is Sky Sports’ report that Sandro would only cost Everton around $6.5 million. That’s nuts, and could be one of the best bargains in ages. We wouldn’t be surprised if, should that number be real, other suitors knock on Malaga’s door.

Sandro is a striker, but would ease the burden if Ross Barkley departs Goodison Park.

